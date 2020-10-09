Recently reviewed wines: a great Italian pinot grigio and more

--Robert Mondavi 2017 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $24. Butterscotch, tropical fruit and oak spice on the nose. Apple and pineapple, crème brulee, spices and toasty oak on the palate. A well-made chard that showcases the Napa style. Very good.

--Bricoleur 2019 Flying by the Seat of Our Pants Rose of Grenache, Sonoma County, Ca., $27. Cherry, watermelon, peach, pepper. A lively rose with plenty of stuffing for grilled foods. Good plus.

--Art of Earth 2019 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Italy, $12. An easy-drinking red made with organic grapes. Dry, with earth and cherries. Good plus.

--Landmark Vineyards 2018 Overlook Chardonnay, Sonoma County, Ca., $27. Apple, baking spices on the nose. Touch of peach with apple, lemon and butterscotch on the palate. Lingering finish. Good plus.

--Hess 2017 Allomi Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $32. Black cherry, blackberry and plum, oak spice and savory character. Plenty of rich fruit and tannins. Good plus.

--Barone Montalto 2019 Pinot Grigio, Sicily, Italy, $12. Pear, lemon, touch of pineapple. Refreshing acidity. Good plus.