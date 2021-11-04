Redistricting plan puts Forsyth into Republican-leaning 12th Congressional district

Authors of the amendments, some of which were already voted on Tuesday in a committee, said the changes would have fixed problems addressed in previous state court rulings. One ruling from the 2000s emphasized compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act to ensure Black voting power is not diluted, while the other from 2019 declared districts could violate the state constitution when they favor extremely one party over another.

Democrats and their allies say these and other failures are setting the General Assembly up for additional rounds of costly redistricting litigation, like what occurred during the 2010s, when legislative and congressional boundaries had to be redrawn on racial and partisan grounds.

The state NAACP, Common Cause and four voters already sued in state court last week, challenging the Republican refusal to consider race-based data in drawing districts. The plaintiffs said the analysis needed to ensure historically African American areas don't see Black voters lose their ability to elect their preferred candidates. Republicans have said there's no evidence of racially polarized voting presented to justify drawing those districts.