North Carolina's Local Government Commission approved on Tuesday a nearly $5.2 million revolving fund loan request from the city of Reidsville.
The money will be used to replace the headworks system that diverts and channels water and equipment at the Reidsville Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Reidsville officials have said that hurricanes and other storms have negatively impacted the system, causing failures that led to the headworks and channels overflowing with raw sewage.
