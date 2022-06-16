Relish: Calendar of events

16 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Will Easter and The Nomads, Migrant Birds. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Sawtooth School for Visual Arts: The Not Quite Perfect Pottery: 4:30-7 p.m. Davis Gallery, which can be accessed from 226 N. Marshall St. or 215 N. Spruce St., WS. www,sawtooth.org.

Juneteenth Greensboro: “Building Legacy”: June 16-19. For more information, times and venues, visit www.juneteenthgso.com, Princess Johnson, 336-944-6146 or email princess@royalexpressions.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

TMBS, Dana Cooper, Wendy Hickman, William Hinson: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

“Sound of Music”: 7:30 p.m. June 16-17, June 23-24; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 18-19, June 25-26. There will also be a “sing-along” performance at 7:30 p.m. June 22. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. http://www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

VISUAL ARTS

“Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots“: 5-8 p.m. opening reception. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Exhibit goes through Dec. 11. www.secca.org.

17 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Joy Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. June 17, 4 p.m. June 18. James Murray. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. https://thecomedyzone.com.

DANCE

Destination Arts Recital 2022: Adventures in Candyland!: 6:30 p.m. June 17, 11 a.m. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. June 18. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Gift & Jewelry Show: 10 a.m. June 17-19. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

1Love Festival: June 17-18. Winston-Salem. The festival will celebrate and center African Diasporic culture through music, art, innovation, and entrepreneurship. http://www.1LoveFestival.com

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Hollowfade: Grunge: Unplugged: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

SUPPORT

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

40+ Stage: “Third”: 7:30 p.m. June 17-18, 2 p.m. June 19. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for students. https://www.intothearts.org/events-info/better-days or 336-747-1414.

“Sound of Music”: 7:30 p.m. June 17, June 23-24; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 18-19, June 25-26. There will also be a “sing-along” performance at 7:30 p.m. June 22. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. http://www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

VISUAL ARTS

F—“Nature & Repetitions” by Associated Artists of Winston-Salem: 6-7:30 p.m. reception. The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. Associatedartists.org,336-747-1463.

18 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. 1Love Festival. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 4 p.m. James Murray. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. https://thecomedyzone.com.

FUN STUFF

Triad Cultural Arts’ Annual Juneteenth Festival: 1-5 p.m. at Biotech Place, WS and 1-8 p.m. at Bailey Park, WS. https://triadculturalarts.org/index.php/juneteenth-2/

Color Me Rad 5K Run: 9 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Körner’s Folly Family Fun Day: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., KV. Play historic games and learn about Victorian traditions, while participating in hands-on activities and crafts. The North Lawn will host a Sand Archaeology activity and Victorian games. 336-996-7922 or www.kornersfolly.org.

Greensboro Gift & Jewelry Show: 10 a.m. June 18-19. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. . https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Rain Check: 20th Anniversary Concert: Tom Gray Theater, Old Salem Visitor Center, WS.

Crowder ‘My People Tour’: 7:30 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 2407 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F—Salem Band: Combined Concert: 7:30 p.m. With Bethlehem and PA Municipal Band. Salem Square, Old Salem. http://www.salemband.org.

SCREENINGS

“Leftover Feelings” (Film Screening): 7:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

THEATER

“Sound of Music”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 18-19, June 25-26; 7:30 p.m. June 23-24. There will also be a “sing-along” performance at 7:30 p.m. June 22. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. http://www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

40+ Stage: “Third”: 7:30 p.m. June 18, 2 p.m. June 19. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for students. https://www.intothearts.org/events-info/better-days or 336-747-1414.

“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman”: noon. Maple Chase Golf & Country Club, WS. Actress Diane Faison brings the abolitionist to life. https://www.dianefaison.life

19 SUNDAY

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Gift & Jewelry Show: 10 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

Summer Parks Concert Series: 5 p.m. A Juneteenth celebration featuring gospel music from Jamera McQueen Smith & Matelyn Alicia. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, CL.

THEATER

“Sound of Music”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 19, June 25-26; 7:30 p.m. June 23-24. There will also be a “sing-along” performance at 7:30 p.m. June 22. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. http://www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

20 MONDAY

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

21 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club S.T.E.A.M. Summer Day Camp: 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 21-Aug. 12. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. Online registration: www.tsabgchp.org

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Mount Airy Photography Club: 7 p.m. Lower level, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-786-7998.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

22 WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

Eddie B.: Teachers Only Comedy Tour: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

23 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, Richard Boyd & Jeff Shu (bo-stevens) and Sam Foster. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Miss N.C. Outstanding Teen: June 23-25. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. See www.https://highpointtheatre.com for times and more information.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Jeezy & K. Michelle: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

“Sound of Music”: 7:30 p.m. June 23-24, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 25-26. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. http://www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

ONGOING VIRTUAL

AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

Begin again: We want to know what you are up to. To have your event included in Relish Events, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent. We are especially eager to hear from libraries and nightclubs. Let us know about any digital or in-person events.