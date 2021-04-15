Relish: Calendar of events

15 | THURSDAY
FUN STUFF
Greensboro Bound’s “Dinner with Friends”: 6:30 p.m. The virtual event incorporates food, friends and books in 10 simultaneous discussions lead by hosts knowledgeable in one of 10 genres (you choose your genre). Guests will purchase a ticket to attend a virtual room for individual genre discussions that highlight authors who will be part of 2021 Greensboro Bound Literary Festival “21 Conversations”. Genres include: cookbooks, literary fiction, memoir/personal essay, mystery/detective, non-fiction, poetry, romance, sci-fi/fantasy, short story, and young adult/crossover. To purchase tickets, visit greensborobound.com/dinner-with-friends-2021/
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: Romance Book Club with author Rosie Danan: 6:30 p.m. Online. Discussing Danan’s novel “The Intimacy Experiment.” https://www.bookmarksnc.org/RomanceBookClubBookClubApril
MUSIC
High Point Arts Council: FRYNZ: 7-8:30 p.m. This will be a hybrid performance with 125 patrons in attendance and unlimited livestream viewership. The in-person audience will be required to wear masks unless seated, and the dance floor will not be open due to social distancing procedures. Tickets are $10 for in-person and virtual performances. https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5199027/jazz-appreciation-month-jamwith-frynz-high-point-centennial-station-arts-center. To purchase a ticket for the livestream, https://highpointartscouncil.ticketspice.com/frynz-live.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]: 8 p.m. April 15-17 and April 22-24. Black Box Theater, GTCC’s High Point Campus, Building H-2, 901 S. Main St., HP. There is no admission charge, but due to COVID-19 regulations reservations are required on a first-come, first-served basis with limited seating. Reservations may be made by emailing jmmirro@gtcc.edu or calling 336-334-4822, Ext. 50299.
16 | FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Na’im Lynn. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
HEALTH/FITNESS
F—Virtual Yoga Class: 10 a.m. Sign up at: https://sunriseyoga.net/yoga-classes/yoga-class-schedule. Once you sign up, an email will be sent to you with the Zoom link.
Women’s Doubles Tennis: 10 a.m. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore@ardmore.ws.
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: 7:30 p.m. Horn studio in concert. Celebrate the life and career of Fredrick Bergstone. In addition to student performances, one or two recordings of Bergstone from the UNCSA Archives will be included, and a virtual horn choir performance involving his former students and horn colleagues, including the horn section of the Winston-Salem Symphony. https://tinyurl.com/26m7tyub
SCREENINGS
UNCSA: Lost Films of 2020 On Demand: April 16-20. The premiere of the work crafted by third year students during the 2019-20 school year. https://tinyurl.com/6tkykf7a
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
VISUAL ARTS
The Stokes County Arts Council: Spring Arts Extravaganza: With local students of North Stokes, South Stokes, and West Stokes High Schools. A virtual opening will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the Stokes Arts Facebook page. You may visit the exhibit other times at the Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street in Danbury, North Carolina. 336-593-8159 or www.stokesarts.org.
17 | SATURDAY
CALL-OUTS
Artzenstuff Creative Open Auditions: 1-4 p.m. Fearless Winston-Salem, 1002 Brookstown Ave., WS. The open auditions are for a new one-act play, “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” by Lynn Felder. The play calls for one woman over 50 (a plus if you can play guitar but not crucial), and two men, 20-40 (or thereabouts), one black, one white. Come prepared to read from the play with direction from Sharon Andrews, director. If you want excerpts in advance, email lynn@artzenstuff.com. Bring resume and headshots, if you have them, but not a requirement. Performances will be tentatively June 10-13 at SECCA indoors with COVID-19 protocols in place. All cast and crew should either be already vaccinated or express intention to be vaccinated. Others principals include Solomon Caldwell, music director; Britt Stone, consultant; Elizabeth Rief, stage manager; Owens Daniels, set photos.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Na’im Lynn. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Artist, Author, and Crafter, Michele Marlene Manderine: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The Winston Junction Market, 901 N. Trade St., WS. There will be new items for sale.
F—Spring Plant Swap in Ardmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Consider bringing a plant to share. Pick up something from the donated plants. Presented by the Ardmore Neighborhood Association, www.ardmore.ws, in cooperation with the Ardmore Gateway Garden, www.sustainableardmore.org.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: New Adventures Book Club: 6 p.m. The book club helps introduce readers to new genres each month by selecting welcoming “first reads” into new genres.This will be a virtual book club led by Cat, a bookseller at Bookmarks. To register: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/NewAdventuresApril
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: An Evening of Beethoven Sonatas: 7:30 p.m. A concert of Beethoven’s cello sonatas played by UNCSA alumnus Lachezar Kostov. https://tinyurl.com/ymwrnnyk
OTHER
Shredding Event: 9 a.m. Bermuda Run Town Hall parking area, 120 Kinderton Blvd. (off Highway 158) $5 per brown grocery bag or equivalent size box. Marie, 336-650-5518.
18 | SUNDAY
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: LGBTQ Book Club: 4 p.m. Discussing “You Exist Too Much” by Zaina Arafat. To purchase a copy at a 20% book club discount, and to register, email info@bookmarksnc.org.
MUSIC
Opus: 6 p.m. Featuring small ensembles from the Philharmonia of Greensboro. Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro
19 | MONDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
LECTURES/LITERARY
Teen Poetry Reading (Virtual): 5-6 p.m.The poems may be ones that you have written or your favorite poems that someone else has written. Recommended for ages 12-18. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up or go to https://tinyurl.com/3x33zrvx
Bookmarks: Spring Book Club Social with Penguin Publishers: 7 p.m. Free online event; registration required: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/SpringBookClubSocial21
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Student String Chamber Ensembles: 7:30 p.m. Student chamber ensembles coached by UNCSA faculty-artists are featured in this concert performance. https://tinyurl.com/289drdpw
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and we welcome new members. Masks and social distancing required.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
20 | TUESDAY
FUN STUFF
Spring Gardening Classes: Come Grown With Us: 6-7 p.m. Zoom. Learn about annuals and perennials for any size flower garden. Learn how to choose the correct varieties for your space to maximize color and blooms in beds or containers. Registration is REQUIRED at http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus
KIDS
Witchy Washi Tape Crafters (Virtual): 10 a.m. Learn how to make fun crafts with washi tape. Some supplies will be provided. Lewisville Library at 336-703-2940 to register and reserve your packet of supplies. Craft: Upcycling Desk Organize.
“A Boy Called BAT” Book Reading and Discussion: An Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month Program (Virtual): 4 p.m. Kristin Torunoof will be reading select chapters from the book, “A Boy Called Bat” by Elana K. Arnold, and leading discussions about autism awareness and acceptance. Recommended for children ages 5-11 and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to register.
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Spring Percussion Ensembles: 7:30 p.m. Student percussion ensembles coached by UNCSA faculty-artists are featured in this concert performance. https://tinyurl.com/yrj2xjz6
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
21
WEDNESDAY
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A plated lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
22
THURSDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: “The Next Smart Step” with Jodi Detjen: noon. Free online event, registration required: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/NextSmartStep
F—The Virtual Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem: 7 p.m. “Foolishness” with featured storyteller, Matthew Kendrick. Advanced registration is required for storytellers and observers. Donations are welcome. Further details are available at: https://tinyurl.com/au3k35d4
MUSIC
Faculty and Friends Concert: 7:30 p.m. Music Academy faculty and friends will perform to raise money for student scholarships. $25 for a MANC family ticket, $100 to sponsor at Merit Scholar. For tickets: https://musicacademync.asapconnected.com/#Events
SCREENINGS
UNCSA: “Waiting in the Wings”: Premiering virtually at 8 p.m. April 22 at the Next/Now Scholarship Benefit and on demand beginning April 23. Tickets to the benefit, which includes an experience package with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, gifts and treats, are available at www.uncsa.edu/nextnow.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]: 8 p.m. April 22-24. Black Box Theater, GTCC’s High Point Campus, Building H-2, 901 S. Main St., HP. There is no admission charge, but due to COVID-19 regulations reservations are required on a first-come, first-served basis with limited seating. Reservations may be made by emailing jmmirro@gtcc.edu or calling 336-334-4822, Ext. 50299.
VOLUNTEERS
Pre-service Training for Guardian ad Litem Volunteers: Orientation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on April 22, and classes will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on April 29th, May 6th, May 13th, May 20th and May 27th. An application and interview must be conducted prior to attendance in any of these sessions. Individuals can apply at www.volunteerforgal.org
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. Every night. 425-535-9152, then dial in # 712-770-5398#, Access Code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2021.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. 336-723-5890 or www.artworks-gallery.org. Chris Flory’s “All Fall Down” and Susan Smoot’s “Roadside Compositions” will be on display through May 2.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Carolina Calling: The Photography of Daniel Coston will hang through May 3.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston” exhibition will be on view through 2021. “Raise the Roof: Replacing Reynolda’s Historic Roof” will be on display through June 27, 2021.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Synchronzied Swimmers” will be on display in the Potter Gallery through May 30.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. “Look Closer” by John Scrudder will hang through April 23 in the Welborn Gallery. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.
Begin again: We want to know what you are up to. To have your event included in Relish Events, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.
We are especially eager to hear from libraries and nightclubs. Let us know about any digital or in-person events.