Relish: Calendar of events

22 | THURSDAY
FUN STUFF
Comedian Preacher Lawson: 7:45 p.m. Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., HP. Presented by The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with The Comedy Zone, Preacher Lawson will perform live. www.highpointrockers.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: “The Next Smart Step” with Jodi Detjen: noon. Free online event, registration required: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/NextSmartStep
F—The Virtual Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem: 7 p.m. “Foolishness” with featured storyteller, Matthew Kendrick. Advanced registration is required for storytellers and observers. Donations are welcome. Further details are available at: https://tinyurl.com/au3k35d4
MUSIC
Faculty and Friends Concert: 7:30 p.m. Music Academy faculty and friends will perform to raise money for student scholarships. $25 for a MANC family ticket, $100 to sponsor at Merit Scholar. For tickets: https://musicacademync.asapconnected.com/#Events
SCREENINGS
UNCSA: “Waiting in the Wings”: Premiering virtually at 8 p.m. April 22 at the Next/Now Scholarship Benefit and on demand beginning April 23. Tickets to the benefit, which includes an experience package with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, gifts and treats, are available at www.uncsa.edu/nextnow.
“Spartan New Musicals”: Two World Premier Musical Short Films: Streaming April 22-24. The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre will present the “Spartan New Musicals,” featuring Flatbush Avenue and Radio: A Musical Ghost Story. Tickets for on-demand streaming are available online at ww.uncgtheatre.com, by phone (336-334-4392), or in-person at the UNCG Theatre box office, 406 Tate Street., GB.
SOCIAL
Developing a Moral Imagination: Where Do We Go from Here?: noon. Presentation on Zoom by Michael Robinson, program director, National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ) of the Piedmont Triad. Sponsored by the Faith and Justice Committee of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. To register, email kathyausen@gmail.com.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]: 8 p.m. April 22-24. Black Box Theater, GTCC’s High Point Campus, Building H-2, 901 S. Main St., HP. There is no admission charge, but due to COVID-19 regulations reservations are required on a first-come, first-served basis with limited seating. Reservations may be made by emailing jmmirro@gtcc.edu or calling 336-334-4822, Ext. 50299.
VOLUNTEERS
Pre-service Training for Guardian ad Litem Volunteers: Orientation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on April 22, and classes will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on April 29th, May 6th, May 13th, May 20th and May 27th. An application and interview must be conducted prior to attendance in any of these sessions. Individuals can apply at www.volunteerforgal.org
23 | FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Cocoa Brown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: 10 a.m. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore@ardmore.ws.
MUSIC
Music for a Great Space: 7:30 p.m. Organ festival. Marya Fancey: Andover Op. 111 at the UNCG Organ Hall; John Alexander: Létourneau Op. 73 at First Presbyterian Church. Streamed online. https://musicforagreatspace.org
SCREENINGS
UNCSA On Demand: “Waiting in the Wings”: A New Dance Work by Larry Keigwin: 7:30 p.m. The film follows 17 dancers as they move between backstage and onstage, capturing the anticipation and anxiety of stepping into the spotlight. https://tinyurl.com/348h3p7w
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
24 | SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Cocoa Brown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUNDRAISERS
Celebrate Reynolda: 7 p.m. The virtual fundraiser will pair performances from hit shows such as “The Sound of Music,” “The Secret Garden,” and “Ragtime,” among others, with Reynolda’s collection of American art. See the performance on Artarie, www.artarie.com. All funds raised support Reynolda’s efforts to provide educational programming. To be a sponsor or reserve a ticket, visit reynoldahouse.org/celebrate.
FUN STUFF
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: Independent Bookstore Day: Featuring special merchandise and entries to giveaway drawings (available in store and online). https://www.bookmarksnc.org/IndependentBookstoreDay21
MUSIC
F—Rain Check: 2-5 p.m. The band will perform at the annual Spring Fling at Shelton Vineyards, 286 Cabernet Lane, Dobson. www.raincheckband.com or 336-409-0849.
The Winston-Salem Symphony On Demand: “The World Beloved”: 7:30 p.m. for 30 days beginning April 24. Streaming on demand on the Symphony’s Stage Pass and on Artarie. Artarie is available at artarie.com and as an app on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Roku, and FireTV. For more information on how to stream the concert, visit wssymphony.org.
SCREENINGS
25 | SUNDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Sunrise Yoga: Cindy Dollar is back for a Zoom workshop. For all the details and/or to sign up: https://sunriseyoga.net/yoga-workshops.
MUSIC
Opus: 6 p.m. Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro. Featuring Los Acoustic Guys and Rissi Palmer.
The High Point University Community Orchestra: “Going Places”: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. In-person concert. The performance will feature three High Point University students: Mikaela Olmsted, Adam Cunningham, and Noah Sigsworth. High Point Theatre box office, 336-887-3001, or online at https://highpointtheatre.com/. Tickets are free and seating is limited.
26 | MONDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: Book Trivia Online with Caleb: 7 p.m. Monthly book trivia with Caleb. Email caleb@bookmarksnc.org to register.
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Student String Chamber Ensembles: 7:30 p.m. Student chamber ensembles coached by UNCSA faculty-artists are featured in this concert performance. https://tinyurl.com/3f3x6tj4
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and we welcome new members. Masks and social distancing required.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
27
TUESDAY
LECTURES/LITERARY
Friends of the Lewisville Library Book Club (Virtual): 2 p.m. Participate in discussions of timely titles. 336-703-2940.
Bookmarks Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Discussing “A Pure Heart” by Rajia Hassib. To purchase a copy at our 20% book club discount, and to register, visit: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/BookmarksBookClubApril
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Pianists in Concert: 7:30 p.m. A concert featuring works from the repertoire for piano performed by students. https://tinyurl.com/brcu2ed9
The High Point University Wind Ensemble Virtual Concert: 7:30 p.m. “Spring Forward – A Celebration of the Here, the Now, and What’s to Come.” The virtual concert will be held in HPU’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center in the Pauline Theatre. www.highpoint.edu/live.
Kaleideum: Lunar Landscapes: 9 p.m. The livestream concert will feature violinist and composer Daniel Bernard Roumain, with additional music by Philip Glass and Sandresky. www.kaleideum.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
28
WEDNESDAY
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: 4 on 4th Local Author Event: 4 p.m. Hear four local authors read from their work and talk about their writing process. This month will feature Cheryl Wilder, Dannye Romine Powell, Adrian Rice, and Michael Hettich. Free online event. Registration required: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/4on4thApril21
Bookmarks: Well-Read Black Girl Book Club: 6 p.m. Discussing “This Close to Okay” by Leesa Cross-Smith. Online discussion. To register: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/wrbg
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A plated lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
29
THURSDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
KIDS
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: “Murder & Margaritas” with Joshilyn Jackson and Jennifer McMahon: 7 p.m. A pay-what-you-can event. https://www.bookmarksnc.org/MurderandMargaritasApril
MUSIC
Muse Winston-Salem: From Combo Corner to the World: The Diaspora of the Winston-Salem Sound: 7 p.m. online. Program features special guests: Chris Stamey, Peter Holsapple, and David Menconi. www.musews.org
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
THEATER
“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical”: 8 p.m. April 29-May 1, May 6-8. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws
VISUAL ARTS
“Out of the Blue”: Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., YV. There will be an in-person artist reception at 5 p.m. on June 4. Exhibit will hang April 29-June 25. www.yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. Every night. 425-535-9152, then dial in # 712-770-5398#, Access Code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2021.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. 336-723-5890 or www.artworks-gallery.org. Chris Flory’s “All Fall Down” and Susan Smoot’s “Roadside Compositions” will be on display through May 2.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com “Imagine” will hang in the Wachovia Gallery through July 23.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Carolina Calling: The Photography of Daniel Coston will hang through May 3.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Artists Spotlight 2021” will hang in the Arboreal Gallery through June 12. “Spring 2021!” will hang in the Every Corner Gallery through June 12.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston” exhibition will be on view through 2021. “Raise the Roof: Replacing Reynolda’s Historic Roof” will be on display through June 27, 2021.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org. “Spring ‘21 at the Benton” will hang through July 31. This is a a juried/curated AAWS exhibit.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Synchronzied Swimmers” will be on display in the Potter Gallery through May 30.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. “Out of the Blue” will hang through June 25 in the Welborn Gallery. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.
