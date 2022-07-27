Relish: Calendar of events

28 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Ed Bassmaster. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

AAU Junior Olympic Games: 8 a.m. July 28-Aug. 3. Special Events Center. 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Sizzlin’ Summer Nights at Simon’s Community Gardens: 6-9 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Amythyst Kiah at Floyd Fest: $110. https://www.amythystkiah.com,

Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

“The Spongebob Musical”: 7:30 p.m. July 28-30, 3 p.m. July 31. Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org.

29 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Room 42. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Comedy Zone: 8 p.m. July 29, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. July 30. Alex Thomas. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Vagabond Saints’ Society: Duran Duran, Rio (40th anniversary). 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theater, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $30-$35. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Lonesome River Band: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 S. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

SUPPORT

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

“The Spongebob Musical”: 7:30 p.m. July 29-30, 3 p.m. July 31. Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org.

“Godspell”: 8 p.m. July 29-30, Aug. 5-6, Aug. 12-13; 3 p.m. July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

30 SATURDAY

CAR SHOWS

“Cruise-in for Christ” Car Show: 5 p.m. Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4370 Welcome-Arcadia Road, (Arcadia) LX. Gospel music provided by David Haynes, and the Praise & Victory Singers. 336-577-2873 or e-mail mktvfl@att.net

CLUBS & CAFES

ROAR: 6:30 p.m. Uncle Watson. 633 North Liberty St., WS. https://www.roarws.com.

Ziggy’s: 6 p.m. New Potato Caboose. 1547 W. English Road, HP. 336-682-6332.

Comedy Zone: 9 p.m. Alex Thomas. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. . https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

KIDS

Shadow Puppet Workshop for Teens: 11:30 a.m. Paddison Memorial Branch, 248 Harmon Lane, KV. For ages 12 to 18. To register: kellumsm@forsyth.cc

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Musical Laser Special in the Planetarium: July 16-17. Led Zepplin. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot: 7:30 p.m. Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

Seth Walker: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

Amanda Cook Band and Unspoken Tradition: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, Va. $20, free for ages 12 and younger. www.blueridgemusiccenter.org.

THEATER

“Godspell”: 8 p.m. July 30, Aug. 5-6, Aug. 12-13; 3 p.m. July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

“The Spongebob Musical”: 7:30 p.m. July 30, 3 p.m. July 31. Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org.

31 SUNDAY

FUN STUFF

Meet Your Seat Open House: 1 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

KIDS

SAC Young Audience Series: “Blanton Youell: Kids Dance Party”: 10:30 a.m. Blackmon Theatre, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

MUSIC

Holiday Band: 7:30 p.m. Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

THEATER

“Godspell”: 3 p.m. July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14; 8 p.m. Aug. 5-6, Aug. 12-13. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

“The Spongebob Musical”: 3 p.m. Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org.

1 MONDAY

FESTIVALS

National Black Theatre Festival: Aug. 1-6. Throughout Winston-Salem. Tickets for theater performances are $10-$60. For a complete schedule of events, visit https://ncblackrep.org/2022-nbtf-performance-schedule or call 336-723-2266.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

KIDS

“Creative Movement” Camp: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 1-5 for ages 10-13. Little Theatre of Winston-Salem’s rehearsal hall, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336 725-4001.

“Ink, Stamp, Print” Summer Camp: Aug. 1-4 p.m. Theatre Art Gallery, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $125 for Theatre Art Gallery members, $125 for non-members. Register: tagart.com.

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

2 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

National Night Out at the High Point Museum: 7:30-10 p.m. 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. http://www.highpointmuseum.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

STEM Concepts in Art Course: Color and Light: 3-4 p.m. Aug. 2-4. Forsyth County Library, 660 W. Fifth St., WS. For ages 12-18. To register, email Mia Jordan, (jordanmc@forsyth.cc).

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

F—Tuesdays at Two Book Club (Virtual): 2 p.m. Lewisville Branch Library, LV. 336-703-2940.

MUSIC

F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

WEDNESDAY</&h1>

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 6:30 p.m. in the Gas Hill Drinking Room, Love & Valor. Also at 8 p.m. Bad Bad Hats, Gully Boys. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Lewisville Branch Library: Hook & Loop Group (In person & virtual): 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940 or email Sue at deguzmse@forsyth.cc.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

KIDS

WFU Lam Museum of Anthropology: Being Royal: 2:30 p.m. Clemmons Branch Library, 6365 James St., CL. 336-703-2920.

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SCREENINGS

F—“Smurfs: The Lost Village”: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 7 p.m. Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

THURSDAY</&h1>

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Summer Nights. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Sizzlin’ Summer Nights at Simon’s Community Gardens: 6-9 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

The Martha Bassett Show: The Don Juans and Jennifer Furches: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

Squelch: Miranda Reichhardt: Greensboro Project Space, 111 E February One Place, GB. Through July 30. Closing reception will be from 6-8 p.m. on July 29. 336-334-5248.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES</&h1>

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Exhibit of Original Art by William Neagle exhibit through Aug. 15.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Organic Impressions” through July 30.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Flora & Faunda” exhibit goes through Aug. 6. www.assocatedartists.org

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda” through Dec. 31. “Substrata: The Spirit of Collage in 76 Years of Art” exhibit goes through July 31. “Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow” exhibit through Sept. 18.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots“ through Dec. 11.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.

