Relish: Calendar of events

21 | THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: The Veldt, Candy Coffins, The Mystery Plan. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

DANCE

UNCSA Spring Dance: 7:30 p.m. April 21-23, 2 p.m. April 24. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. $20, $15 for students. 336-721-1945 or www.uncsa.edu/performances.

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

F—Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Flower Gardening Fun: Damentals: 6 p.m. Online. 336-641-2400.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Open Mic Night at Fiddlin’ Fish: 6:30 p.m. 772 Trade St., NW, WS. Local musicians playing covers and original songs. Admission is free. Email TriadOpenMic1@gmail.com or or visit https://triadopenmic.blogspot.com.

Spring Student Choreographic Concerts: 7:30 p.m. April 21-23, 2 p.m. April 24. Tedford Stage, Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $7 students. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu.

JAM with Red Umber: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. www.HighPointArts.org/events.

Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 21, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 23, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

22 | FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: Cedric Burnside. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

DANCE

Dance Machine: Greensboro Regionals No. 2: 8 a.m. April 22-24. Greensboro Coliseum at The Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

The Malpass Brothers: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

SCREENINGS

F—Family Films on Friday (In-person): 4 p.m.. Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

SUPPORT

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 8 p.m. April 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 23, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“Calendar Girls”: 7:30 p.m. April 22-23, 3 p.m. April 24. Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. http://www.yadkinarts.org.

23 | SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: River Whyless, Alexa Rose. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

DANCE

Ultimate Dance Tour: 9:30 a.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

Repticon: 9 a.m. April 23-24. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Fuse at SECCA: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. A Makers Market is an event created by artists for artists and is the inaugural show for the Metal Mavens, a trio of metalsmiths from different cities driven by the challenges of the last two years to expand and support their creative communities through collaboration and partnership. www.secca.org.

Ten-minute Play Seminar: 10 a.m.-noon. Authoring Action, 646 W. Sixth St., WS. Led by local playwrights, Nathan Ross Free and Grace Ellis. To register, email David Ratcliffe at deratcliffe@gmail.com.

F—365 Nights: A Yearlong Immersion into Night Photography with Kevin Adams: 3-5 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. 336-786-7998.

Behind the Scenes Ghost Tour: 7-8:30 p.m. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. $20. Reservations, 336-786-4478.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. . https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

The Creation (Classics Series): 7:30 p.m. April 23, 3 p.m. April 24. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, WS. wssymphony.org or 336-464-0145.

Todd Snider: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 23, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“Calendar Girls”: 7:30 p.m. April 23, 3 p.m. April 24. Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. http://www.yadkinarts.org.

24 | SUNDAY

DANCE

Dance Machine: Greensboro Regionals No. 2: 8 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum at The Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

Repticon: 9 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

The Creation (Classics Series): 3 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, WS. wssymphony.org or 336-464-0145.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“Calendar Girls”: 3 p.m. Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. http://www.yadkinarts.org.

25 | MONDAY

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

26 | TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Guilford College Bryan Series Presents José Andrés: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Tuesday Gardening Series: Gourds: From Growing to Crafting: 12:30 p.m. Reynolda Gardens, Wake Forest University, 100 Reynolda Village, WS. Award-winning gourd artist Judi Fleming will examine the vast variety of gourds cultivated for eating, crafting and scrubbing. reynolda.org/tuesdaytalk.

40+ Stage: Readers Theater Acting Classes For Seniors: Tuesdays, March 22-April 26. Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 440 Lewisville Clemmons Road, LV. For ages 55 and older. The initial orientation class is free. Thereafter, a one-time tuition of $20 is due for the entire course. 40plusstagevompany@gmail.com

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

F—Friends of the Lewisville Library Book Club (In-person and virtual): 6:30 p.m. Lewisville Branch Library 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

MUSIC

F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

27 | WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

F—Walking Program: 1-2 p.m. at various greenways/walking trails around Winston-Salem. Email katiea@cityofws.org

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

28 | THURSDAY

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Central Carolina Fair: April 28-May 1 and May 5-8. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Matt Kendrick Quartet: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. www.HighPointArts.org/events.

Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries in fiction, non-fiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

The Yadkin Arts Council: “Call for Art” for 11th Annual 2022 Juried Exhibition: Exhibit will be on display July 15-September with an opening reception and award ceremony from 5-7 p.m. on July 15.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Jazz and Blues, Owens Daniels Photography” and “Spring to Life” All Members Exhibition will go through April 30.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com. “Impressions” will be on display through June 6.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Associated Arts of Winston Salem’s “Patterns: The Exhibit” will hang through April 29. “Curating Hope Through COVID” in the Annex Gallery through April 30.

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” through May 8. “Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda” through Dec. 31. “Substrata: The Spirit of Collage in 76 Years of Art” exhibit goes through July 31. “Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow” exhibit will be from April 22-Sept. 18.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art” goes through April 17. “Sherrill Roland: The Odds” on view through June 5.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “The Fine Art of Colored Pencil” through April 29 in the Welborn Gallery.

