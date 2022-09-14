Relish: Calendar of events

15 • THURSDAY

DANCE

F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Central Carolina Fair: Sept. 15-18. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon": 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theatre and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

The Martha Bassett Show: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. With Maia Kamil, Ordinary Elephant and Django Haskins. www.reevestheater.com.

Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

"Mean Girls": 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 17, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

16 • FRIDAY

BAZAARS

All Seasons Consignment Sale: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 16, half off from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 17. Center United Methodist Church, 186 Center Church Road, LX. Ahgclothingsale@gmail.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sept. 16-17. Dyon "Mojo" Brooks. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Stonefield Cellars: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: 12M Case Band. 8220 N.C. Highway 68, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Dai Cheri and Shadowgraphs in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: "Your Presence: Stage & Screen": 6-8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 21. For adults 18 and older. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 11. Tours begin at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main Street. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your camera and umbrella, if needed. Tickets are $20 and pre-paid reservations are required. 336-786-4478.

Central Carolina Fair: Sept. 16-18. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F - Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Andrew Snorton Book-signing: 2-4:30 p.m. Wake Forest University main campus, WS. http://www.asnortonccs.com​

SUPPORT

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: "The 39 Steps": 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets range from $14-28 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

"Mean Girls": 8 p.m. Sept. 16, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 17, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Wake Forest University Theatre: "This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing": 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Sept. 22-23; 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Sept. 24; 2 p.m. Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu

VISUAL ARTS

F - “Textures” by Associated Artists of Winston-Salem: 6-7 p.m. reception. The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. On display through Jan. 7. 336-747-1463.

"La La Land": Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Inspired by Reynolda’s Fall Exhibition ‘Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism'. https://reynolda.org.

17 • SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

The Yadkin Arts Council: 45th Annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Elm and Jackson Streets in downtown Yadkinville. info@yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dyon "Mojo" Brooks. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Grand Reopening Night Number Two: Dashawn Hickman's Sacred Steel, Ranford Almond and Ranford's Dead. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

Gamble Garden Party: 6-8 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. A fundraising event to benefit the new overall landscaping plans that will enhance the “curb appeal” of the Arts Center. Honoring Joe Gamble’s lifelong contributions to the arts as a teacher, performer, and activist. $100. http://www.HighPointArts.org/events.

Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 12. Tours begin at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main Street. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your camera and umbrella, if needed. Tickets are $20 and

F - Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.​

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Classics Series Concert: "Mendelssohn's Muse": 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 3 p.m. Sept. 18. Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. The concerts will feature guest conductor Andrew Grams, with Simone Porter, violin. Tickets begin at $25. 336-464-0145 or online at wssymphony.org.

Mary J. Blige: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

Wake Forest University Theatre: "This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing": 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Sept. 24; 2 p.m. Sept. 18 and Sept. 25; 7 p.m. Sept. 22-23. Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: "The 39 Steps": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets range from $14-28 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

"Mean Girls": 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 17, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

18 • SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 7 p.m. Kyle Kinane. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Central Carolina Fair: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

Classics Series Concert: "Mendelssohn's Muse": 3 p.m. Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. The concerts will feature guest conductor Andrew Grams, with Simone Porter, violin. Tickets begin at $25. 336-464-0145 or online at wssymphony.org.

F - Piedmont Wind Symphony: Heroes and Villains! Battle for the Pit!: 6 p.m. Coal Pit by Incendiary Brewery, 486 N. Patterson Ave., WS. Chairs encouraged.www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.

THEATER

Wake Forest University Theatre: "This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing": 2 p.m. Sept. 18 and Sept. 25; 7 p.m. Sept. 22-23; 11 a.m. Sept. 24. Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu

"Mean Girls": 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

19 • MONDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Fall Winemaking 101 Course Begins (Class one of six): 7-9 p.m. Stonefield Cellars, 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. $195. https://stonefieldcellars.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

20 • TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs and Alvin Youngblood Hart. 170 W. W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Navv Greene. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Jazz at Tate's (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon": 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Mount Airy Photography Club: 7 p.m. Lower level, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-786-7998.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F - Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

F - Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

21 • WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: "Fractured Fairy Tails": 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 19. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theatre and storytelling. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Gardener/Community Volunteer Days: 6-8 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

22 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Time Sawyer and The Pinkerton Raid. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

DANCE

F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon": 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theatre and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Secrest Artists Series: Third Coast Percussion: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. https://secrest.wfu.edu/2223season

Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SCREENINGS

Manhattan Short Film Festival: 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sept. 22-23. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

Wake Forest University Theatre: "This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing": 7 p.m. Sept. 22-23, 11 a.m. Sept. 24, 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F - Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Works of Art by Linda Spitsen, John Foreman and Matt Micca: Through Sept. 16. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina's Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. Original art by Eileen Wilhelm exhibit through Sept. 30. www.stokesart.org.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “A Leg to Stand On”, A New Series of Work by Jessica Tefft and “The Forest”, A Continued Series of Works by Wendell Myers through Oct. 1.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com. “Textures” through Jan. 7.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. "BOOKS" exhibit goes through Oct. 17. Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future through Oct. 29. www.assocatedartists.org

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. "Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda" through Dec. 31. "Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow" exhibit through Sept. 18. "Page Laughlin Paper Dolls: The Labor Series" through Dec. 31 in the West Bedroom Gallery.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. "Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots​" through Dec. 11.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. "Handmade: A Portrait of the Artist's Tools" by Bryan Rierson through Oct. 28 in the Welborn Gallery.