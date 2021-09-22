Relish: Calendar of events

23 THURSDAY
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
LECTURES/LITERARY
16th Festival of Books and Authors: Sept. 23-26. Bookmarks, 623 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. www.bookmarksnc.org/festival.
MUSIC
Band of Oz: 7:30 p.m. Blackmon Theatre, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
Spirit Gum Theatre: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-25. Outdoors at Winston-Salem Montessori, 6163 Holder Road, CL. $15. www.spiritgumtheatre.com.
VISUAL ARTS
Social Justice, No Justice, No Peace: An Owens Daniels Exhibit: 6 p.m. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS.
24 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: 12M Case. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
FUN STUFF
Sculpture Dedication in Honor of Mabelline Mitchell: 3 p.m. In front of the Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center, Novant Hospital, WS.
Trevor Noah: 8 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
he Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. $15. www.hauntedmayberry.com or 336-786-4478 to make your reservation.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: 8 a.m. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Eat & Greet with Anne Bogel & Kendra Adachi: 11:30 a.m. Footnote Cafe & Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 120, WS. $30. Learn more and make a reservation, www.eventbrite.com/e/bookmarks-festival-eat-greet-with-anne-bogel-kendra-adachi-tickets-166945110319.
Eat & Greet with Belinda Smith-Sullivan: 4:30 p.m. Lavender & Honey, 401 W. End Blvd., WS. $35. Learn more and make a reservation, www.eventbrite.com/e/bookmarks-festival-eat-greet-with-belinda-smith-sullivan-tickets-16695770198.
Books & Brews with Wiley Cash and Jason Mott: 5:30 p.m. Bookmarks Breezeway, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. To learn more and make a reservation, www.eventbrite.com/e/books-brews-with-wiley-cash-and-jason-mott-tickets-166961605657.
MUSIC
Big Daddy Love: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 N. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.
SCREENINGS
Out at the Movies International Film Festival: Sept. 24-26, UNCSA, WS. For events and information, visit outatthemovies.org.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
THEATER
“As You Like It”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25, Sept. 29, Oct. 1-2; 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Oct. 14-16. UNCG Theatre box office, 336-334-4392.
“Something Rotten”: 8 p.m. Sept. 24-25, 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
VISUAL ARTS
Original Art by Timothy Porter: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Apple Gallery, Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main St., Danbury. Exhibit goes through Oct. 31. 336-593-8159 or www.stokesarts.org.
25 SATURDAY
FESTIVALS
Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Elkin. 336-526-1111 or mmatthews@yadkinvalley.org.
FUN STUFF
Monster Jam: 7 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2 p.m. on Sept. 26. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Mike Super: Magic & Illusion: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $25-$35. www.highpointtheatre.com.
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks’ 16th Annual Festival of Books & Authors: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Spruce Street, Poplar Street and Holly Avenue in downtown Winston-Salem. For events and more information, www.bookmarksnc.org/festival.
Bookmarks’ Festival Keynote: Lauren Groff: 5 p.m. Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, WS $27. For tickets and more information, www.eventbrite.com/e/bookmarks-festival-keynote-lauren-groff-tickets-166984185193.
“Last Girl Standing”: 12:30 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. With Grady Hendrix and Stephen Graham Jones. www.bookmarksnc.org.
MUSIC
Night Moods Concert: Sept. 25 and Nov. 13. Hanes House, S. Church Street, WS. www.secca.org.
The Kentucky Headhunters: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., GB. www.libertyshowcase.com.
Southern Guitar Festival: Sept. 25-26. UNC School of Arts, WS. www.SouthernGuitarFest.com
Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Favorites: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
REUNIONS
Clemmons School Alumni Open House and All-Year Reunion: 1 p.m. Historic Broyhill ,3540 Clemmons Road, CL. Michele LaMachio, 901-361-3880.
SCREENINGS
Out at the Movies International Film Festival: Sept. 25-26, UNCSA, WS. For events and information, visit outatthemovies.org.
THEATER
“As You Like It”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 1-2; 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Oct. 14-16. UNCG Theatre box office, 336-334-4392.
“Something Rotten”: 8 p.m. Sept. 25, 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
VISUAL ARTS
Hirsch Wellness Network’s Art Lives Here Silent Auction Online Event: Sept. 25-Oct. 2. Local artists original works of art, photography, ceramics and more. To register, visit HirschWellnessNetwork.org. The art will be exhibited for in-person viewing from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 1 at 1250 Gallery Revolution Mill in Greensboro.
26 SUNDAY
LECTURES/LITERARY
History Talks: J. Sidna Allen House with Ron Hall from the Carroll County Historical Society: 2 p.m. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. Learn more about the history of the Queen Anne style home built by the Allen Family. www.northcarolinamuseum.org, 336-786-4478.
Bookmarks’ Festival Keynote Closing with Yusef Salaam: 4 p.m. For location, reservations and more information, www.eventbrite.com/e/bookmarks-festival-keynote-closing-with-yusef-salaam-tickets-166990106905
SCREENINGS
Out at the Movies International Film Festival: UNCSA, WS. For events and information, visit outatthemovies.org.
THEATER
“As You Like It”: 2 p.m. Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 1-2. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Oct. 14-16. UNCG Theatre box office, 336-334-4392.
“Something Rotten”: 2 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
27 MONDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
KIDS
Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.
Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
28 TUESDAY
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
KIDS
Imagine! Explore! Create!: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 16. Little Theatre Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce St., WS. For ages K-2. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and story-telling. $200. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.
MUSIC
Counting Crows: 7 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.
King NarAnon Family Group: 6 p.m. Harvest Time Church, 312 Newsome Road, King. Outside, please bring a lawn chair.
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
29 WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
MUSIC
Earth, Wind & Fire: 8 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
THEATER
“As You Like It”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 1-2. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Oct. 14-16. UNCG Theatre box office, 336-334-4392.
30 THURSDAY
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Take the Stage: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 30-Nov. 8. Little Theatre Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce St., WS. An eight-session class for youth (grades 3-5) where students will learn how to develop and improve performing skills through a variety of theater activities such as improv, characterization, games, monologues, and group scenes. $200. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
MUSIC
Heather Maloney: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 N. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.
Ronnie Milsap with Special Guest Stephanie Quayle: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES</&h1>
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Original Art by Timothy Porter through Oct. 31.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2021.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. Marion Adams’ “Colored Pencil Compositions” and James Gemma’s “Exploring Abstract Relationships in Shape and Color” exhibits through Sept. 25.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com. “Together Again” exhibit through Oct. 22.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Summer in the City” exhibit runs through Oct. 1 in the Every Corner Gallery.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS. Nico Amortegui’s “Profiles of Vivid Reflections” exhibit through Oct. 30.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston” exhibition will be on view through 2021.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org. Stephen Hurst’s “Harlem on Steel” exhibit through Sept. 30.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. Southern Idiom: Barbara Mellin through Oct. 17 in the Southern Idiom Gallery. “Planning Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer” through November. Remembering Jim Moon through Jan. 2 in the Community Gallery.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “RE: Construction” in the Welborn Gallery through Oct. 29.
