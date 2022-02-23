Relish: Calendar of events

24 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Ramkat: 8 p.m. Whistler, Daniel Habib & Instant On, Pathway Acoustic. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.
MUSIC
Dawn Upshaw and The Brentano String Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, WS. https://secrest.wfu.edu.
Sirens of the Southeast Tour: 7:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. Featuring Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast & Abby Bryant & The Echoes. www.surryarts.org.
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
Disney’s “The Lion King”: 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Feb. 25. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
25 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Ramkat: 8 p.m. Superchuck, Torres. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Shoot to Kill: Girls Rockin’ AC/DC. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Feb. 27. DL Hughley. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Central Carolina Boat & Fishing Expo: 10 a.m. Feb. 25, Feb. 27; 9 a.m. Feb. 26. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
KIDS
Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.
Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.
MUSIC
Sideline: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.
SCREENINGS
F—Screening of “You Gave Me A Song”: A Film About Alice Gerrard: 7 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
THEATER
“The Other Way Around”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.intothearts.org/events-info
“Parade”: 8 p.m. Feb. 25-26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
VISUAL ARTS
Exhibit of Original Art by Wendee Smith and Maasai Tabari: 5:30-7 p.m. Apple Gallery, Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St., Danbury. The exhibit will be on display through March 31. 336-593-8159 or www.stokesarts.org.
26 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Ramkat: 8 p.m. Cash Bash 2022 and Charlie Starr featuring Benji Shanks. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
FUN STUFF
Bookmarks’ 10th Annual Movable Feast: Feb. 26-27. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, WS. bookmarksnc.org/movablefeast22.
Central Carolina Boat & Fishing Expo: 9 a.m. Feb. 26, 10 a.m. Feb. 27. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Paper Bag Animals in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Engineering Festival: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mills Road, WS. Families can participate in hands-on engineering activities, take part in a STEM storytime and craft and meet local engineers to learn more about careers in engineering. kaleideum.org.
10th Annual Movable Feast & Parapalooza: Feb. 26-27. Milton Rhodes Center for the Art, WS. bookmarksnc.org
Tommy Jarrell Old-Time Workshops: 1:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. Led by Martha Spencer, Emily Spencer and Chester McMillian. $25. www.surryarts.org.
Tommy Jarrell Celebration Youth Competition: 3 p.m. Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 218 Rockford St., MA. Competitions for ages 5-12 and 13-18 in the fiddle, clawhammer, banjo, guitar, dance, vocal competition and more. 336-786-7998 or www.surryarts.org.
Jon Reep: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $25-$40. https://highpointtheatre.com.
Tommy Jarrell Birthday Celebration: 7 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. Featuring Whitetop Mountain Band. $10. www.surryarts.org.
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.
KIDS
Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.
MUSIC
F—Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony: Annual Concert for Community: 3 p.m. Wait Chapel Chapel, Wake Forest University, WS. Under the baton of assistant conductor Karen Ní Bhroin, the program will feature the combined professional and youth symphonies, totaling 124 musicians, performing multiple pieces. wssymphony.org.
Winter Jam: 6 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
“The Other Way Around”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.intothearts.org/events-info
“Parade”: 8 p.m. Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
27 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. DL Hughley. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Central Carolina Boat & Fishing Expo: 10 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Celebrating Black Women in Poetry: 3 p.m. Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1210 Bolton St., WS. Congregational responses through music. 336-765-8331.
MUSIC
Music at Home Concert: 3 p.m. Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., WS. Featuring The King of Instruments & The Instrument of Kings. Also streamed live at http://homemoravian.org/mah.
SCREENINGS
Brass at the Movies: The Music of John Williams: 3 p.m. Feb. 27. Reynolds Auditorium, WS. Also, 3 p.m. March 6. UNCG Auditorium, GB. https://www.ncbrassband.org/schedule.html
THEATER
“The Other Way Around”: 2 p.m. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.intothearts.org/events-info
“Parade”: 2 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
28
28 MONDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
KIDS
Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.
Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9 and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
1 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FOOD & DRINK
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner: 5:15 p.m. Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, WS. www.wesleymemorial.org
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
KIDS
Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.
LECTURES/LITERARY
F—Tuesdays at Two Book Club (Virtual): 2 p.m. Lewisville Branch Library, LV. 336-703-2940.
MUSIC
F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SCREENINGS
RiverRun: “Writing with Fire”: 7 p.m. Film and discussion being presented as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up program. Virtual. Registration is required: riverrunfilm.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
2 WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Lewisville Branch Library: Hook & Loop Group (In person & virtual): 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940 or email Sue at deguzmse@forsyth.cc.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
F—Walking Program: 1-2 p.m. at various greenways/walking trails around Winston-Salem. Email katiea@cityofws.org
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.
Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
VISUAL ARTS
Call for Art: “Impressions”: Associated Artists of Winston-Salem is accepting entries for a members exhibit at the Wachovia Gallery located inside the Masonic Center of Winston-Salem. Email entry deadline is Wednesday, March 2. Drop-off dates are March 3 and 4. The artists reception is March 18 from 6-7:30 pm. AssociatedArtists.org
3 THURSDAY
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.
MUSIC
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Exhibit of Original Art by Wendee Smith and Maasai Tabari will hang through March 31.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Not Untitled”, Chris Flory and “Art From the Heart”, All-Members Exhibition, through Feb. 26.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS. “A Joy Forever”: Asian Brush Paintings by Barbara Rizza Mellin through March 30.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Women in the Arts” will be on display in the Main Gallery through March 26. Associated Arts of Winston Salem’s “Patterns: The Exhibit” will hang through April 29.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” through May 8.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art” goes through April 17.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS. “Seasons” through March 3.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “The Colors of Winter” through March 4.
