Relish: Calendar of events

23 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, Richard Boyd & Jeff Shu (bo-stevens) and Sam Foster. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

DANCE

Dance Machine National Championships: 8 a.m. June 23-26. The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Miss N.C. Outstanding Teen: June 23-25. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com for times and more information.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Jeezy & K. Michelle: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. reevestheater.com.

F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. surryarts.org.

SCREENINGS

Spill It All Over The Stage: VSS Concert Film: 7:30 p.m. Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or triadmentalhealth.org.

THEATER

"Sound of Music": 7:30 p.m. June 23-24, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 25-26. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

24 • FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Coia Full Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Buckcherry, Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts, Old Heavy Hands. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

DANCE

Dance Machine National Championships: 8 a.m. June 24-26. The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

Gateway Gallery: Advocacy/Super Hero Exhibit: 5-7 p.m. 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. The gallery sale will feature gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry, and wooden barn quilts 2x2 and 1x1. 336-837-6826, enrichmentarc.org.

2022 World Tang Soo Do Association World Championship: noon June 24, 8 a.m. June 25. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. ardmore.ws for days and times.

F - Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Elkin Roots Music Fest: 7 p.m. June 24-25. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. reevestheater.com.

Hank Williams Jr.: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

SUPPORT

F - "Writing Through Grief" Workshop: 10-11 a.m. on June 24, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 at Williams Education and Counseling Center, Trellis Supportive Care Main Campus, 101 Hospice Lane, WS. Advance registration is required: 336-331-1300.

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or triadmentalhealth.org.

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

"Sound of Music": 7:30 p.m. June 24, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 25-26. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

"Alice in Wonderland": 7 p.m. June 24, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 25, 2 p.m. June 26. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $15. There will also be a "Mad Hat Tea Party" at 4 p.m. on June 25 for $10. SpringTheatre.org.

25 • SATURDAY

CAR SHOWS

NW Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation, Inc.: Benefit Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show: 10 a.m.-noon. VFW Post 5352, 618 Edgewood St., KV. m.facebook.com/events/2123615401057544.

"Cruise-in for Christ" Car Show: 5 p.m.-until. Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4370 Welcome-Arcadia Road, (Arcadia) LX. 336-577-2873 or e-mail mktvfl@att.net

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 10 p.m. Nite Moves: A Most Fierce Dance Party! 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. July 25, 7 p.m. July 26. Luenell. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034. comedyzone.com.

DANCE

Dance Machine National Championships: 8 a.m. June 25-26. The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

2022 World Tang Soo Do Association World Championship: 8 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Samaritan Ministries: Eighth Annual Tour de Llama: Riders can choose 21-, 38- and 61-mile routes beginning at 8:30 a.m. The three bike routes go through rural Yadkin County. All rides are flat to hilly, and a rest stop will be located along the courses. After their rides, attendees are invited to stay at Divine Llama for tours, wine tastings, activities, music, food trucks and more. samaritanforsyth.org/tour-de-llama-event.

Stephen G. Lyons Celebration with Phatt City: 5:30 p.m. Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., YV. $40. yadkinarts.org

F - Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Those with underlying health conditions or who are feeling sick asked not to attend. SNAP/EBT accepted. Face masks required. WSFairgrounds.com.​

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

Farmers' Market: 9 a.m.-noon. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Writing Workshop: The Gift of Memoir (virtual via Zoom): 2 p.m. Maureen Ryan will talk about fun and easy approaches to memoir writing. Email Staci at at falkowsz@forsyth.cc

MUSIC

Elkin Roots Music Fest: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. reevestheater.com.

THEATER

Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 25, noon and 4 p.m. June 26. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

"Sound of Music": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 25-26, 7:30 p.m. June 23-24. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

"Alice in Wonderland": 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 25, 2 p.m. June 26. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $15. There will also be a "Mad Hat Tea Party" at 4 p.m. on June 25 for $10. SpringTheatre.org.

26 • SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Luenell. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Dance Machine National Championships: 8 a.m. The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

F - Reynolda House: Discovery Lessons: 1-2:30 p.m. Magnolia Room at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 440 Lewisville Clemmons Road, LV. This session will explore Worthington Whittredge’s painting "The Old Hunting Grounds." reynolda.org/visit/calendar/reynolda-discovery-lessons.

THEATER

Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure: noon and 4 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

"Sound of Music": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

"Alice in Wonderland": 2 p.m. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $15. SpringTheatre.org.

27 • MONDAY

FUN STUFF

Young Apprentices Program: 9:30 a.m.-noon. June 27-July 1. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Park Road, WS. $125 for the week. Diana Overbey at dianao@cityofws.org or 336-397-7587.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. raffaldini.com/Shop/Events.

KIDS

Creative Writing 101: Completed grades 6–9: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 27-July 1. Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Young writers will hone their craft and learn the basics of prose and poetry through writing activities inspired by the art and history of Reynolda. $230; members (dual/family) $215. reynolda.org/summer-adventures.

"Rock of Ages" Camp: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 27-July 1, July 5-8 and July 11-15, with three public performances at 2 p.m. July 15-17. For ages 10-17. The camp will begin rehearsals at the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem's rehearsal hall, 419 N. Spruce St., WS, and move into the Reynolds Place Theatre. $525. LTofWS.org or 336 725-4001.

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks required. triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

28 • TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate's (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Cooking in the Garden: 6-7 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Chefs demonstrate healthy and delicious cooking options. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F - Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

F - Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

29 • WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Dopapod, The Wright Ave. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. ardmore.ws for days and times.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. north.kaleideum.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, twin-city.kiwanisone.org.

30 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Posture, Maia. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

DANCE

F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

MUSIC

Elkin Big Band's Big 40th Anniversary Show: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. reevestheater.com.

F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or triadmentalhealth.org

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F - Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: "Domestic Art" through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs. She can receive funding at paypal.me/lutopia411.

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina's Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. stokesart.org. “Nature Series” by Ellen Gamble and Julie Holmes goes through June 30.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. Unique and Universal: Etchings and Artist’s Books of World Culture by Barbara Rizza through June 25.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. masoniccenterws.com.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 W. Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. "Flora & Faunda" exhibit goes through Aug. 6. assocatedartists.org

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. reynoldahouse.org. "Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda" through Dec. 31. "Substrata: The Spirit of Collage in 76 Years of Art" exhibit goes through July 31. "Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow" exhibit through Sept. 18.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. "Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots​" through Dec. 11.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “Let There Be Light!”: A Stained Glass Exhibition by Michael Isley in the Welborn Gallery through June 24.

