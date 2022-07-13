Relish: Calendar of events

14 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ book club meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Bluegrass, Country and Blues Jam: 6 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

15 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Second Glance Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. July 15-16. Thea Vidale. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Cashavelly Morrison Trio, The Pinkerton Raid Duo, Jessie Dunks. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Author Talks for Teens with Amber Smith and Frank Morelli: 10 a.m. July 15. Paddison Memorial Branch, 248 Harmon Lane, KV. Also, noon on Aug. 12 at Walkertown Branch Library, 2916 Main St., Walkertown. Books and book-signing will be available at the close of the event. Ages 12 and older. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=26969

MUSIC

Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock In the Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Kelley and The Cowboys: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

SUPPORT

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: Summer Camp Production of “Rock of Ages” (Youth Addition): 7 p.m. July 15-16, 2 p.m. July 17. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14. (336) 725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.

VISUAL ARTS

Opening Reception for Annual Juried Art Show: 5-7 p.m. The Welborn Gallery & Red Wall Gallery, 226 E. Main St., YV. Exhibit goes through Sept. 2. https://www.yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery.

16 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Pinkest Floyd: A Tribute To Pink Floyd. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thea Vidale. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

18th Annual Summertime Brews Festival: noon. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Musical Laser Special in the Planetarium: July 16-17. Pink Floyd. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Introduction to Fly Fishing: 11 a.m. Forsyth County Library, 660 W. Fifth St., WS. 336-703-2960.

F—Reynolda House: Discovery Lessons: 10-11:30 a.m. Magnolia Room at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 440 Lewisville Clemmons Road, LV. This session will explore Charles Burchfield’s watercolor painting “The Woodpecker.” reynolda.org/visit/calendar/reynolda-discovery-lessons.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. . https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Bill and the Belles and ShadowGrass: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, Va. $20, free for children 12 and younger. blueridgemusiccenter.org.

Presley Barker: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

THEATER

“The Life and Times of Mary Louise McDowell Bynum Pearson”: 1 p.m. Historic Richmond Hill, 4641 Law School Road, East Bend. Presented by Anna Shelton Black. 336-428-8471.

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: Summer Camp Production of “Rock of Ages” (Youth Addition): 7 p.m. July 16, 2 p.m. July 17. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14. (336) 725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.

17 SUNDAY

FUN STUFF

The Big 20 Chill 22: 3-6 p.m. The event takes place in the Winston-Salem Junction, Wiseman Brewing, and in the parking lots in between. https://theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill

MUSIC

Summer Parks Concert Series: The Martha Bassett Show: 5 p.m. Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., KV. intothearts.org.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: Summer Camp Production of “Rock of Ages” (Youth Addition): 2 p.m. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14. (336) 725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.

18 MONDAY

BOOKS

Winston-Salem Writers: 2022 10-Minute Play Competition Auditions: 6 p.m. July 18-19. Authoring Action Writing Room, 624 W. Sixth St., WS. Performances are scheduled for Aug. 26-27. intothearts.org/events-info.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga Classes: 5:30-6:30 and 6:45-7:45 p.m. Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., MA. Instructor is Heather Elliott. In case of inclement weather, classes will be moved to the Andy Griffith Playhouse or Museum Theatre. 336-786-7998.

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

KIDS

“Under the Sea/Creatures and Me” Summer Camp: July 18-21. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $100 for Theatre Art Gallery members and $125 for non-members. Register: tagart.com.

“Myths & Folktales” Camp: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 18-22 for ages 5-9 and Aug. 8-12 for ages 10-13. Little Theatre of Winston-Salem’s rehearsal Hall, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336 725-4001.

Local Heroes: Youth Firefighters: 5:30 p.m. Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Teen Pinterest Club: 4 p.m. on July 18 and Aug. 15. Rural Hall Branch Library, 7125 Broad St., RH. 336-703-2970.

MUSIC

F—Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: 100% Baroque: noon. Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, WS. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8124.

F—Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: Quirks and Quacks: 7 p.m. Crawford Hall in the Gray Building, UNCSA, WS. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8124.

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

19 TUESDAY

CALL-OUTS

Winston-Salem Writers: 2022 10-Minute Play Competition Auditions: 6 p.m. Authoring Action Writing Room, 624 W. Sixth St., WS. Performances are scheduled for Aug. 26-27. intothearts.org/events-info.

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FOOD & DRINK

Healthy Eating and Kitchen Skills for Teens: Fruits & Vegetables: 10 a.m.-noon July 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9, 16. Central Library 660 W. Fifth St., WS. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=27010

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Mount Airy Photography Club: 7 p.m. Lower level, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-786-7998.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

F—Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: A Lutheran Vespers Service: 7 p.m. Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., WS. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8124.

Salem Band: Trombone Mania!: 7:30 p.m. Salem Square Old Salem. Rain date is July 22. www.salemband.org.

F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

20 WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 6:30 p.m. Jarrett Raymond. (Gas Hill Drinking Room), 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Gardener/Community Volunteer Days: 6-8 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

KIDS

Old Salem Weaving: 10 a.m. Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

STEAM in Art: 3 p.m. July 20 and Aug. 27. Central Library 660 W. Fifth St., WS. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=27026

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

WFU Lam Museum of Anthropology: Kachina Dolls: 2:30 p.m. Clemmons Branch Library, 6365 James St., CL. 336-703-2920.

MUSIC

F—Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: All American: noon. Wait Chapel at Wake Forest University, WS. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8124.

F—Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: A Moravian Singstunde: 7 p.m. Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., WS. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8124.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

21 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 6:30 p.m. Symphony Unbound: Dori Freeman with The Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Carolina Summer Showdown Live: 9 a.m. July 21-22, 8 a.m. July 23-24. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

The Martha Bassett Show: Crys Matthews, Will Kimbrough and Olivia Ellen Lloyd: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SCREENINGS

“Batman (1989)”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES</&h1>

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Exhibit of Original Art by William Neagle exhibit through Aug. 15.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Organic Impressions” through July 30.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Flora & Faunda” exhibit goes through Aug. 6. www.assocatedartists.org

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda” through Dec. 31. “Substrata: The Spirit of Collage in 76 Years of Art” exhibit goes through July 31. “Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow” exhibit through Sept. 18.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots“ through Dec. 11.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.

