Relish: Calendar of events

19 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Dai Cheri, Toothsome. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Wheeler Walker Jr.: The 2022 Comeback Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

The Martha Bassett Show with Gretchen Peters, Jacob Johnson and James Navé: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

VISUAL ARTS

A New Look at Yadkin County History During the 20th Century Photo Exhibition: 5-7 p.m. opening reception. Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, Red Wall Gallery in the Central Bistro, 226 E. Main St., YV. www.yadkinarts.org/red-wall-gallery.

20 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. May 20-21, 7 p.m. May 22. Lavar Walker. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

North Carolina Brass Band: “Goes West”: 7:30 p.m. May 20. Reynolds Auditorium, WS. ncbrassband.org.

Chatham Rabbits: 7:30 p.m. Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., YV. $25. www.yadkinarts.org.

Chicago: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

SUPPORT

F—“Writing Through Grief” Workshop: 10-11 a.m. May 20. Zoom. Other workshops will be from 10-11 a.m. on June 24, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 at Williams Education and Counseling Center, Trellis Supportive Care Main Campus, 101 Hospice Lane, WS. Advance registration is required: 336-331-1300.

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”: 8 p.m. May 20-21, 3 p.m. May 22. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. http://www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

21 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. American Aquarium, Time Sawyer, Sam Foster & The Obsolete. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com/

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. May 21, 7 p.m. May 22. Lavar Walker. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Greensboro Ballet Student Concerts: noon for the children’s school and 5:30 pm. for the upper school. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Dance Edge of High Point: Recital 2022: “Let Me Tell You A Story”: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

FOOD & DRINK

Yadkin Valley Wine Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Elkin Municipal Park, Elkin. $30, $22 in advance. www.YVWF.com or 336-526-1111.

FUN STUFF

Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: Open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. www.enrichmentarc.org

Pottery Workshops: noon- 3 p.m. Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. Stuart Marshall discusses and demonstrates making a Moravian slipware plate. Participants will see examples of slipware and have a chance to decorate and take home their own plate. $50. Registration is required. Diana Overbey, 336-397-7587 or dianao@cityofws.org

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. . https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Asking Alexandria: 7 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Winston-Salem Symphony: Classic Series, “The Happy Concert”: 8 p.m. May 21 and 3 p.m. May 22. Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. The concert features Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo. Tickets begin at $25. 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.

Kenny G: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Paul McCartney: 8 p.m. Truist Field at Wake Forest, WS. https://www.paulmccartneytruistfield.com.

Banda MS: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

Triad Pride Acting Company: “Falsettos”: 8 p.m. May 21, May 27-28; 2 p.m. May 22, May 29. Congregational UCC, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. Also, 8 p.m. June 3-4 and 2 p.m. June 5 at Camel City Playhouse, 110 W. Seventh St., WS.

Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”: 8 p.m. May 21, 3 p.m. May 22. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. http://www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

22 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Lavar Walker. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Photographing the Folly: 9-11:45 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., KV. An opportunity for emerging or professional photographers to sharpen their skills and add to their portfolios. www.kornersfolly.org.

MUSIC

The Studio: Recital 2022: Colors!: 11 a.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Fiddle & Bow 40+1 Anniversary: 1-4 p.m. Reynolda House Museum of American Art’s front lawn, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. The artist lineup includes Martha Bassett and Beirt le Chéile and Friends as well as acoustic blues artist Doug MacLeod and sacred steel artist DaShawn Hickman. Tickets are $18 for members of Fiddle & Bow and Reynolda and $20 for non-members. Free for children 12 and younger. fiddleandbow.org/events.

Winston-Salem Symphony: Classic Series, “The Happy Concert”: 3 p.m. Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. The concert features Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo. Tickets begin at $25. 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.

THEATER

Triad Pride Acting Company: “Falsettos”: 2 p.m. May 22, May 29; 8 p.m. May 27-28. Congregational UCC, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. Also, 8 p.m. June 3-4 and 2 p.m. June 5 at Camel City Playhouse, 110 W. Seventh St., WS.

Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”: 3 p.m. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. http://www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

23 MONDAY

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

24 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 6 p.m. Shine Creative Showcase and Celebration. 170 W. W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com/

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Fifth Annual Champions of Hope Dinner: 6-9 p.m. High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Drive, HP. http://www.tsahighpoint.org

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

F—Salem Band Concert: 7:30 p.m. Salem Square, Old Salem. Season-opening concert. Rain date is May 27. www.salemband.org.

F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

25 WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Smashing Pumpkins: 8 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 2407 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

26 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Victoria, Victoria; Honest Debts. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

ONGOING VIRTUAL

AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries in fiction, non-fiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

Ten-minute Play Competition: Winston-Salem Writers is sponsoring its annual 10-Minute Play competition for North Carolina residents and out-of-state students attending colleges and universities in North Carolina. Submissions will be accepted May 1-31. The competition is free to members of Winston-Salem Writers and $10 for non-members. www.wswriters.org.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

The Yadkin Arts Council: “Call for Art” for 11th Annual 2022 Juried Exhibition: Exhibit will be on display July 15-September with an opening reception and award ceremony from 5-7 p.m. on July 15.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com. “Impressions” will be on display through June 6.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Mediums in Motion” exhibit through June 11. “Flora & Faunda” exhibit goes through Aug. 6.www.assocatedartists.org

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda” through Dec. 31. “Substrata: The Spirit of Collage in 76 Years of Art” exhibit goes through July 31. “Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow” exhibit through Sept. 18.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Sherrill Roland: The Odds” on view through June 5.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “Let There Be Light!”: A Stained Glass Exhibition by Michael Isley in the Welborn Gallery through June 24.

Begin again: We want to know what you are up to. To have your event included in Relish Events, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent. We are especially eager to hear from libraries and nightclubs. Let us know about any digital or in-person events.