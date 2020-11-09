Relish: Calendar of events

12 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin' and Readin' Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. Discussing “The Last to See Me” by M. Dressler. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
FUN STUFF
In Good Company Gala: 5-8 p.m. Hearn Ballroom at the Winston-Salem Marriott, 425 N. Cherry St., WS. A community gala that celebrates LGBTQ+ affirming organizations that operate in Winston-Salem and the greater Triad Region of North Carolina. www.northstarlgbtcc.com/in-good-company. Also, Zoom if necessary.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
MUSIC
Colin Allured: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Plays with Cristin Whiting on Facebook. Venmo: @colin-allured, Zelle 336-775-7635, or PayPal: colinplaysguitar@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
UNC School of the Arts: “Henry V” by William Shakespeare: 7:30 p.m. Presented by the UNC School of Drama and the School of Design & Production as a modern-day radio play, and will be available on demand. For information and access, www.uncsa.edu/henryv.
13 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Burke Street Pub: 7-10 p.m. Honky Tonk Outlaws. Burke Street Pub, 1110 Burke St., WS, $10.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Daddazz & Melissa MC. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Drawing from Still Life Workshop: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 13-14. Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $180, $162 for members. www.sawtooth.org.
BYOB DIY Candle Workshop: 6-8 p.m. Aixa Maria's Gift Baskets, 111 N. Main St., KV. $38. 336- 251-5899.
Taste of Art: Cutting Boards: 6-8:30 p.m. Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $60. www.sawtooth.org.
Comedy + BrewPub Excursion: 7-9 p.m. Triad Trolleys/Triad ECO Adventures, 176 YWCA Way, WS. $34.99. https://tinyurl.com/y33s2akm
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women's Doubles Tennis: 8 a.m. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore@ardmore.ws.
MUSIC
UNC School of the Arts: Student Woodwind and Brass Ensembles in Concert Livestream: 7:30 p.m. 336-721-1945.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
THEATER
“Puffs”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 3 p.m. Nov. 15. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Yadkin Cultural Center box office.
VISUAL ART
"Art Through the Lenses of Time and Nature" Featuring Kitty Ray Brown and Patty Young: Virtual opening at 5:30 p.m. on the Stokes Arts Facebook page. The exhibit can be seen at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street in Danbury during November.
14 • SATURDAY
BAZAARS
Fairview Moravian Church Annual Fall Craft Show: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, WS. Country store, bake sale, Moravian chicken pies and crafts by Michele Marlene Manderine will be available. Kathy Cooke, 336-731-4687.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Daddazz & Melissa MC. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Good & Cheap Art Sale: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Krankies, 211 E. Third St., WS. If you are an artist who is interested in donating work priced between $5 and $25, contact Nicole Asselin, nicoleasselin@gmail.com or 917-586-5216.
MUSIC
Steep Canyon Rangers: 7:30 p.m. The Drive, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 2886 Shorefair Drive NW, WS. www.thedrivemovie.com.
“UNCSA Presents": “Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway”: Laura Benanti on Nov. 14, and Vanessa Williams on Dec. 5. Each livestream will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 for the series or $30 for individual events, and are on sale at www.uncsa.edu/presents.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
THEATER
“Puffs”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 3 p.m. Nov. 15. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Yadkin Cultural Center box office.
15 • SUNDAY
FESTIVALS
The Gratitude Festival: noon-5 p.m. Ma'ati Spa, 707 N. Main St., WS. 336-793-2991.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Daddazz & Melissa MC. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
MUSIC
Stevens Center: American Landscapes Livestream: 3 p.m. Presented by music director, Timothy Redmond, and symphony musicians. Stage Pass is required, available for $75 at wssymphony.org/stagepass. One-time access pass to this concert is also available for $20.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
THEATER
“Puffs”: 3 p.m. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Yadkin Cultural Center box office.
16 • MONDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Sunrise Yoga Studio: 6000 Meadowbrook Mall Court, Suite 1, CL. Outdoors classes at Village Inn Mondays and Fridays 8:30 a.m.; Sundays 9:30 a.m. Schedule may vary; weather permitting. $10 a class or monthly membership at www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. Class size is limited and socially distanced. info@sunriseyoga.net
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers: 3-6 p.m. Mondays. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Carving location is the picnic area across the street from Moore Elementary. Regular meetings will resume at Miller Park Community Center when the park re-opens.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
GriefShare: 7-9 p.m. Clemmons United Methodist Church, Ministry Center Fellowship Hall, 3700 Clemmons Road, CL. www.clemmonsumc.org/griefshare or call the church office at 336-766-6375.
17 • TUESDAY
FUN STUFF
F - The Women’s Fund of Winston-Salem Virtual Luncheon Celebration: "Where Do We Go From Here": noon-1:30 p.m. In addition, the event will feature the unveiling of an online research report called “Through a Gender Lens: The Economic Security of Women and Girls in Forsyth County in 2020,” and will include a panel discussion around the issues and metrics uncovered in the report.To register: www.womensfundws.org/featured/annual-luncheon.
riley live!: 7 p.m. Themes range from karaoke requests to photography to trivia to interviews to video game tournaments. www.facebook.com/hiitsriley or www.itsriley.com
MUSIC
UNC School of the Arts: String Ensembles Livestream: 7:30 p.m. With alumna guest artist, 336-721-1945.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
18 • WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
Torch Time for Glass Beadmaking and Lampworking: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16. Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A plated lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
19 • THURSDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
MUSIC
The Martha Bassett Show: 7 p.m. on radio station WFDD, features national and local artists, and the music of Martha Bassett. Each show is a collaboration among Bassett, her band, and the guests. Nov. 19: Colin Allured and Lyn Koonce. www.marthabassettshow.com/streaming
Colin Allured: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Plays with Cristin Whiting on Facebook. Venmo: @colin-allured, Zelle 336-775-7635, or PayPal: colinplaysguitar@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
Marathon Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 26. 425-535-9152, 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
SCREENINGS
"Pickin' for Progress": Launched by Che Apalache bandleader, songwriter, and activist Joe Troop, from Winston-Salem, the series of videos spotlights key progressive voices from across North Carolina. The video series releases one mini-documentary film per week running up to the elections in November. www.YouTube.com and search for "Pickin' for Progress."
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Online Acting Classes: "Radio Theatre…Starring You!" "Ace Your Audition," and "Stage Fighting & Physical Acting" classes will be offered. Information and registration forms are available online at www.LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Daily online classes via Zoom. All Levels, Back Care, and Chair Yoga. $10 a class or monthly membership at www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina's Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. "Art Through the Lenses of Time and Nature" Featuring Kitty Ray Brown and Patty Young exhibit through November.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2020-2021.
Artworks Gallery: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. Jessica Tefft “May Cause Ongoing Harm," Woodie Anderson “Weary Heart” and Lea Lackey-Zachmann “Still Standing Like The Trees" exhibit goes through Nov. 29. www.Artworks-Gallery.org. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. 564 N. Trade St., WS. 336-723-5890 or www.artworks-gallery.org.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. Artscapades exhibit through Jan. 29. www.masoniccenterws.com
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Moss Art: Nature’s Renewal-“ri-ˈnü [renew]” by Mona King exhibit through Jan. 3 in the Arboreal Gallery. "Artfully Yours" through February in the Every Corner Gallery.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. "Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston" exhibition will be on view through 2021. "Raise the Roof: Replacing Reynolda's Historic Roof" will be on display through June 27, 2021.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS. “Explorations of Self: Black Portraiture from the Cochran Collection” exhibition through March 28, 2021.
Wake Forest Spine Gallery: "Spine 2020" through December. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center's Spine Gallery is in the connector hallway between Sticht Center and Main Hospital, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. “A Collaborative Experience” By Kevin Calhoun and Bryce Hauser exhibition through Nov. 9. “Piers”, by Caitlin Cary through Jan. 4. Both exhibitions are in the Welborn Gallery. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.
UPCOMING
Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 17, Dec. 30. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. To schedule an appointment: www.redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or call 336-996-7888.
Piedmont Opera: “Cinderella in the Salon": 8 p.m. March 19, 2021, 2 p.m. March 21, 2021. Live streamed from the Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. www.piedmontopera.org or 336-725-7101.
Rend Collective: July 31, 2021. Annex Theater, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. www.wsfairgrounds.com.
Montgomery Gentry: Sept. 11, 2021. Annex Theater, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. www.wsfairgrounds.com.
MerleFest: Sept. 16-19, 2021. Wilkes Community College, Wilkesboro. www.merlefest.org.
