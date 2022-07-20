Relish: Calendar of events

21 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 6:30 p.m. Symphony Unbound: Dori Freeman with The Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

DANCE

F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Carolina Summer Showdown Live: 9 a.m. July 21-22, 8 a.m. July 23-24. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

The Martha Bassett Show: Crys Matthews, Will Kimbrough and Olivia Ellen Lloyd: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

22 • FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Los Lobos, David Wax Museum. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Monstercade: 8 p.m. Rap Round Robin. 204 W. Arcadia Ave., WS. Organizers will also be holding a memorial for the late Joshua Brookshire, aka Unspeakable. $10. Ages 21 and older. 336-893-8591.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: City Dirt Trio. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. July 22-23, 7 p.m. July 24. Clayton English. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Eddie B.: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Big Shots Carolina Summer Showdown Live: 9 a.m. July 22, 8 a.m. July 23-24. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

F - Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

F - Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: The Modern Age: noon. Crawford Hall in the Gray Building, UNCSA, WS. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8124.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

Spring Theatre's "Footloose": 7 p.m. July 22, July 24; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.springtheatre.org.

23 • SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. July 23, 7 p.m. July 24. Clayton English. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Trick Trick Boom!: 11 a.m. Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. Bring the kids. www.theramkat.com.

Big Shots Carolina Summer Showdown Live: 8 a.m. July 23-24. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F - Reynolda House: Discovery Lessons: 10-11:30 a.m. Magnolia Room at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 440 Lewisville Clemmons Road, LV. This session will explore George Inness’ "The Storm." reynolda.org/visit/calendar/reynolda-discovery-lessons.

F - Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. . www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.​

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

Farmers' Market: 9 a.m.-noon. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

From Word To Image: Writing Vivid Fiction, Memoir, and Poetry: 2 p.m. Forsyth County Library, 660 W. Fifth St., WS. With Triad writer, Diana Engel. To register, email falkowsz@forsyth.cc or call 336-703-2960.

MUSIC

Blackwater R&B Band: 7:30 p.m. Blackmon Theatre, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

Jeezy & K. Michelle: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Musical Laser Special in the Planetarium: July 23-24. The Beatles. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Rissi Palmer and Joe Troop & Friends: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, Va. $20, free for children 12 and younger. www.blueridgemusiccenter.org.

The Reeves House Band plays Led Zeppelin: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

SCREENINGS

"Black Widow": 7 p.m. July 23; 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 24-25. Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

THEATER

Spring Theatre's "Footloose": 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 23, 7 p.m. July 24. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.springtheatre.org.

24 • SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Clayton English. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

MUSIC

Summer Parks Concert Series: 5 p.m. Envision. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, CL.

The Catalinas: 7:30 p.m. Blackmon Theatre, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SCREENINGS

"Black Widow": 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 24-25. Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

THEATER

SAC Young Audience Series: Princess Pigface Performance: 2:30 p.m. Blackmon Theatre, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

Spring Theatre's "Footloose": 7 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.springtheatre.org.

25 • MONDAY

CALL-OUTS

"Rhonda’s Rites of Passage" Auditions: 7 p.m. July 25-26, SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. https://tinyurl.com/mtjdbebj

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Carolina Summer Showdown Live: 8 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga Classes: 5:30-6:30 and 6:45-7:45 p.m. Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., MA. Instructor is Heather Elliott. In case of inclement weather, classes will be moved to the Andy Griffith Playhouse or Museum Theatre. 336-786-7998.

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

KIDS

"Creative Movement" Camp: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 25-29 for ages 5-9 and Aug. 1-5 for ages 10-13. Little Theatre of Winston-Salem's rehearsal hall, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336 725-4001.

"Monologues: You Are Not Alone" Camp: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 25-29. Little Theatre of Winston-Salem's rehearsal hall, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336 725-4001.

"Music Masterpieces" Summer Camp: July 25-28. Theatre Art Gallery, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $100 for Theatre Art Gallery members and $125 for non members. Register: tagart.com.

SCREENINGS

"Black Widow": 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

26 • TUESDAY

CALL-OUTS

"Rhonda’s Rites of Passage" Auditions: 7 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. https://tinyurl.com/mtjdbebj

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate's (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FOOD & DRINK

Home Sweet Home: The Story of Ava’s Cupcakes: 11 a.m. Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. Owner Michelle Spell will share the story of her passion for baking and how she came to start her business in New Jersey in 2011. Registration is recommended. 336-703-2940.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Cooking in the Garden: 6-7 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Chefs demonstrate healthy and delicious cooking options. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F - Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

F - Innovate Your Future: Vision Boards: 4 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch, 2839 Fairlawn Drive North, WS. 336-703-2960.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

F - Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has -- at any time -- lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

27 • WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 6:30 p.m. Beer & Banjos: His & Hers. Gas Hill Drinking Room, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

AAU Junior Olympic Games: 8 a.m. July 27-Aug. 3. Special Events Center. 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

KIDS

F - WFU Lam Museum of Anthropology: African Tie-Dye: 2:30 p.m. Clemmons Branch Library, 6365 James St., CL. 336-703-2920.

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

28 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 7 p.m. Mother Marrow, Nightblooms. Gas Hill Drinking Room, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

DANCE

F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

AAU Junior Olympic Games: 8 a.m. July 28-Aug. 3. Special Events Center. 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Amythyst Kiah at Floyd Fest: $110. www.amythystkiah.com

Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

"The Spongebob Musical": 7:30 p.m. July 28-30, 3 p.m. July 31. Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: "Domestic Art" through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

Squelch: Miranda Reichhardt: Greensboro Project Space, 111 E February One Place, GB. Through July 30. Closing reception will be from 6-8 p.m. on July 29. 336-334-5248.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina's Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Exhibit of Original Art by William Neagle exhibit through Aug. 15.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. "Organic Impressions" through July 30.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. "Flora & Faunda" exhibit goes through Aug. 6. www.assocatedartists.org

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. "Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda" through Dec. 31. "Substrata: The Spirit of Collage in 76 Years of Art" exhibit goes through July 31. "Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow" exhibit through Sept. 18.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. "Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots​" through Dec. 11.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.