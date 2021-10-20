Relish: Calendar of events

21 THURSDAY
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
MUSIC
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
“Spookley the Square Pumpkin”: 7 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org.
“Wicked”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“Murder On the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.ltofws.org
22 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Kerwin Claiborne. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Ramkat: All Them Witches. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. $15. www.hauntedmayberry.com or 336-786-4478 to make your reservation.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
MUSIC
Acoustic Fest: 7:30 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Acoustical music by ARTC actors and others. $10 at the door. www.artctheatre.com.
The Reeves House Band: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
THEATER
“Spookley the Square Pumpkin”: 7 p.m. Oct. 22-23, 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org.
“Wicked”: 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“Murder On the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.ltofws.org
“Wizard of Oz”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 23, 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-786-7998.
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 8 p.m. Oct. 22-23, 28-30; 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
23 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Kerwin Claiborne. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Super 32 Challenge: 8 a.m. Oct. 23-24. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Gateway Gallery: Open from 9-11:30 a.m. 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. Featuring gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry, and wooden barn quilts 2x2 and 1 x 1. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Carolina’s One Big Dog Show: 9 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Colonial Cooking Workshop: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Historic Bethabara Park, WS. Hands-on workshop on how to prepare various food items over an open fire. They will also discover what types of food were available to the town’s early settlers. $25. historicbethabara.org or call 336-924-8191.
Hawgs for Paws: noon-4 p.m. Smokin’ Harley Davidson and Fur-Ever Friends of N.C., 3441 Myer Lee Drive, WS. Bring your pets and family. Food trucks, K-9 demonstration, Petting Pig corner and pets available for adoption. www.smokinharley.com, www.fureverfriendsnc.org.
Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.
MUSIC
Best of the Eagles: America’s Top Eagles Tribute Band: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $30-$35. https://highpointtheatre.com.
Southern Idiom Concert: SECCA’s Lake Stage, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. www.secca.org.
SCREENINGS
RiverRun International Film Festival: “Paddington 2”: 7 p.m. Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, WS.
THEATER
“Spookley the Square Pumpkin”: 7 p.m. Oct. 23, 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org.
“Wicked”: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“Murder On the Orient Express”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.ltofws.org
“Wizard of Oz”: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 23, 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-786-7998.
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 8 p.m. Oct. 23, 28-30; 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
24 SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Super 32 Challenge: 8 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Docents Unscripted: Historic House Tours: Oct. 24, Nov. 14, 21. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Focents will guide visitors through the historic house sharing their favorite stories, spaces, and objects. https://reynolda.org. 888-663-1149.
MUSIC
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$25. https://highpointtheatre.com.
THEATER
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 2 p.m. Oct. 24; 8 p.m. Oct. 28-30. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
“Spookley the Square Pumpkin”: 3 p.m. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org.
“Wizard of Oz”: 3 p.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-786-7998.
“Wicked”: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“Murder On the Orient Express”: 2 p.m. Hanes Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.ltofws.org
25 MONDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
KIDS
Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.
Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
26 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
F—Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Composting: Recycling with Nature: 6 p.m. Discussion will include the easiest ways to begin in your own backyard, and review the basics like what should or shouldn’t be composted. 336-641-2400.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
KIDS
Craft Classes: kids arts classes for ages 4-5, 4-5 p.m.; drawing and painting class for ages 9-12, 5-6 p.m. drawing and painting classes for ages 13 and older, 6-7:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
MUSIC
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
F—The Salvation Army of High Point ‘s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. The lessons are for ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.
King NarAnon Family Group: 6 p.m. Harvest Time Church, 312 Newsome Road, King. Outside, please bring a lawn chair.
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
27 WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
Docents Unscripted: Historic House Tours: Oct. 27, Nov. 10, 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Focents will guide visitors through the historic house sharing their favorite stories, spaces, and objects. https://reynolda.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
Lewisville Branch Library: Red Cross: The Pillowcase Project (Virtual): 4:30 p.m. For grades 3-5. Email Mia Jordan at jordanmc@forsyth.cc or https://tinyurl.com/3nj54s2x
LECTURES/LITERARY
Tony Fragola: “The Art of Tai Chi Chua”: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through Nov. 17 (no class on Oct. 20). Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Designed for beginner and mid-level practitioners, the course is an educational program focused on physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. $100 for members, $120 for non-members. Advance registration is required. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
MUSIC
Gary Clark Jr.: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
2021 Aggie Homecoming Concert: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
28
THURSDAY</&h1>
CLUBS & CAFES
Stonefield Cellars Winery: Halloween Costume Weekend. Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 28-30, 1-6 p.m. Oct. 31. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
he Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
Lewivsville Branch Library: Red Cross: Prepare with Pedro (Virtual): 4:30 p.m. For grades K-2. Red Cross volunteers will teach participants and their families how to be prepared and take action in the case of a home fire. To register, email Mia Jordan, jordanmc@forsyth.cc or visit https://tinyurl.com/397yf7p2
MUSIC
Old Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.
For King and Country: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Secrest Artist Series: Jean Guihen Queyres, Cello: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757.
Greensboro Symphony Presents Dancing in the Streets: The Music of Motown: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 8 p.m. Oct. 28-30. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
VIRTUAL ARTS
Jessica Singerman Exhibit: Opening reception from 5-7 p.m., artist talk at 5:30 p.m. High Point University’s Sechrest Gallery, HP. Exhibit goes through Dec. 17. www.jessicasingerman.com
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES</&h1>
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Original Art by Timothy Porter through Oct. 31.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2021.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com. “Together Again” exhibit through Oct. 22.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS. “Undesign the Redline” exhibit goes through Nov. 14. wsfoundation.org/event/undesign-the-redline-exhibit.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Moods 2021” in the Every Corner Gallery through Jan. 28.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS. Nico Amortegui’s “Profiles of Vivid Reflections” exhibit through Oct. 30.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston” exhibition will be on view through 2021.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Planning Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer” through November. Remembering Jim Moon through Jan. 2 in the Community Gallery.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “RE: Construction” in the Welborn Gallery through Oct. 29.
Begin again: We want to know what you are up to. To have your event included in Relish Events, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.
We are especially eager to hear from libraries and nightclubs. Let us know about any digital or in-person events.