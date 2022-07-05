Relish: Calendar of events

7 THURSDAY

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Sizzlin’ Summer Nights at Simon’s Community Gardens: 6-9 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

An Evening with Vince Gill: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. With special guest, Wendy Moten. www.tangercenter.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

VISUAL ARTS

Artfolios: “The Bohemian Spirit”: 4-6 p.m. reception and 5 p.m. gallery talk. Gaia, 445 Miller St., WS. Features works of Alix Hitchcock, Barbara Lister-Sink, Jessica Singerman and Virginia Shepley. Through the end of July. https://shopgaia.com.

8 FRIDAY

CLUBS/CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Gailfean. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 8-9, 7 p.m. July 10. Preacher Lawson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

SUPPORT

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

VISUAL ARTS

Exhibit of Original Art by William Neagle: 5:30-7 p.m. reception. Apple Gallery, Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St., Danbury. Through Aug. 15. 336-593-8159 or www.stokesarts.org.

9 SATURDAY

CLUBS/CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Beth McKee with special guests DaShawn Hickman & Jeffrey Dean Foster. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Wiseman Brewing: 7:30 p.m. ZINC: Rock ‘n’ Roll Trio. 826 Angelo Bros Ave., WS. zincband.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 9, 7 p.m. July 10. Preacher Lawson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Hands-on History Day: Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. https://historicbethabara.org.

Throwback to the ‘90s: Lasers and Libations: 6:30 p.m.: Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Musical Laser Specials in the Planetarium: July 9-10. Prince. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. $2 for members, $3 for non-members. https://north.kaleideum.org.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. www.WSFairgrounds.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-noon. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc 8@gmail.com.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Mike Mitchell Bluegrass Band with None of the Above: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, Va. $20, free for children 12 and younger. BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

Unity Featuring The Eastern Festival Orchestra: 8 p.m. Tanger Center. 300 N. Elm St., GB. With Santiago Rodriguez. Presented by the Eastern Music Festival. www.tangercenter.com.

THEATER

“First Lady”: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

10 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Preacher Lawson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

11 MONDAY

CALL-OUTS

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: Auditions for “The 39 Steps”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org/auditions.

FUN STUFF

“Form: The 3-D World” Summer Camp: July 11-14. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. For ages 9-11. $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members. Register: tagart.org.

“All About Antique Toasters”: 6 p.m. Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 7632 Warren Park Drive, LV. Historian and antique collector Richard Gray Mock will present a program and demonstration on his collection of antique toasters. 336-766-5842.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga Classes: 5:30-6:30 and 6:45-7:45 p.m. Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., MA. Instructor is Heather Elliott. In case of inclement weather, classes will be moved to the Andy Griffith Playhouse or Museum Theatre. 336-786-7998.

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

KIDS

“Theatre Games” Camp: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 11-15 for ages 5-9 and July 18-22 for ages 10-13. Little Theater of Winston-Salem’s rehearsal hall, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336 725-4001.

Career Spotlight: Working in a Museum: 6-7 p.m. Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., WS. Julia Hood, Reynolda House Museum of American Art’s manager of school and family learning, will talk about her job and careers in the museum field. www.forsyth.cc/library/ article.aspx?NewsID=27009

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets Mondays from 4-9 p.m., Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

12 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone:

7 p.m. Pauly Shore. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

F—Introduction To Ballroom Dance: 6 p.m. Forsyth County Public Library, 660 W. Fifth St., WS. Dance demonstration with optional audience participation. Adults 18 and over. To register, email falkowsz@forsyth.cc or call 336-703-2960.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Surry County Basket Makers: 6 p.m. Lower level, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-374-6530.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

Healthy Eating and Kitchen Skills for Teens: Fruits & Vegetables: 10 a.m.-noon July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9, 16. Central Library 660 W. Fifth St., WS. www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=27010

KIDS

WFU Lam Museum of Anthropology: African Tie-Dye: 2 p.m. Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center, WS. Learn about the techniques used by the Yoruba of West Africa to create tie-dyed adire cloth from an educator at the Museum of Anthropology. Register: 336-703-2950.

Surry Strings Camp for Youth (ages 5-18): July 12-15. Surry Arts Council, 218 Rockford St., MA. $75. www.surryarts.org.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Lewisville Branch Library: Family Book Trivia Game (Virtual): 4 p.m. Families work together to guess the answers to trivia questions about children’s literature. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

MUSIC

F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has lost anyone to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. For people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

13 WEDNESDAY

KIDS

Local Heroes: Lewisville Firefighters: 9 a.m. G. Galloway Reynolds Community Center, 131 Lucy Lane, LV. Firefighters will show and explain equipment and discuss fire safety. Children will also get to use a hose to put out a pretend fire. 336-703-2940.

Teen Video Game Nights: 4-6 p.m. July 13 and Aug. 17. Carver School Road Branch, 4915 Lansing Drive, WS. 336-703-2913.

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. A buffet lunch is served. https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

14 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger:

7 p.m. JSW and Chuck Mountain, Kyle Kelly. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ book club meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Bluegrass, Country and Blues Jam: 6 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly. Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Exhibit of Original Art by William Neagle exhibit through Aug. 15.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Organic Impressions” through July 30.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Flora & Faunda” exhibit goes through Aug. 6. www.assocatedartists.org

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda” through Dec. 31. “Substrata: The Spirit of Collage in 76 Years of Art” exhibit goes through July 31. “Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow” exhibit through Sept. 18.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots“ through Dec. 11.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.