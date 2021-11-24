Relish: Calendar of events

26 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Kenny Howell. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
2021 Craftmen’s Christmas Classic: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Dinosaur Adventure: noon-8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com.
Black Friday Sale and Spectacular Holiday Blooms Lighting: 3 p.m. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. The Blooms lighting begins at 5:30 p.m. Following the opening, the Spectacular Holiday Blooms can be viewed Thursdays through Sundays from 5:30-9 p.m. through December 30. Admission is $5 per person, free for 17 and younger. 336-996-7888 or visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.com
Christmas on the Farm: 4-8 p.m. Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27. 7109 Harlow Drive, HP. https://m.facebook.com/events/1013530172740194
WWE Smackdown: 7:45 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $20 and up. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
A Victorian Christmas at Körners Folley: 413 S. Main St., KV. Körner’s Folly is transformed in the holidays with floor-to-ceiling garland, lights, and Christmas trees in nearly every room. Tours are self-guided, reservations are recommended and offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays from Nov. 26-Dec. 31. https://www.kornersfolly.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
27 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Kenny Howell. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Christmas on the Farm: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 7109 Harlow Drive, HP. https://m.facebook.com/events/1013530172740194
Kernersville Christmas Shop Small Saturday: 9 a.m-4 p.m. Local vendors, 133 N. Main St., KV. https://tinyurl.com/3ymvs9my
Dinosaur Adventure: 9 a.m-8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com.
2021 Craftmen’s Christmas Classic: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Deck the Halls: 10 a.m. Downtown Pilot Mountain, 124 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain.https://www.yadkinvalleync.com
Christmas in Clemmons: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Old Clemmons Gym, 6031 Stadium Drive, CL. Bounce house, cotton candy, hot dogs, holiday treats, snacks, Santa and more. https://tinyurl.com/pxtjwrfk
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.
MUSIC
Christmas with John Berry: The Silver Anniversary Tour: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $35-$40. www.highpointtheatre.com.
A Carolina Christmas (Pops Series): 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, 3 p.m. Nov. 28. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, WS. Conducted by guest conductor, William Henry Curry, and Karen Ní Bhroin, assistant conductor, of the Winston-Salem Symphony. wssymphony.org or call 336-464-0145.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Dec. 23; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
28 SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Dinosaur Adventure: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com.
2021 Craftmen’s Christmas Classic: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Painting With A Twist: Christmas Wreath: noon-2 p.m. 633 Saint George Square Court, WS. $38. https://www.paintingwithatwist.com
Merry Mishmash: noon-4 p.m. Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary, 480 Wayside Drive, WS. Celebrate the holidays and help the animals. Christmas trees, hayride, Santa, the Grinch and lots of fun, games and holiday treats. https://tinyurl.com/yfrsb4mp
MUSIC
A Carolina Christmas (Pops Series): 3 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, WS. Conducted by guest conductor, William Henry Curry, and Karen Ní Bhroin, assistant conductor of the Winston-Salem Symphony. wssymphony.org or call 336-464-0145.
29 MONDAY
CALL-OUTS
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Auditions for “The Drowsy Chaperone”: 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 29-30. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Actors should prepare 16-32 measures of a song and bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided.Auditionees may also bring recorded accompaniment; a cappella is permitted but discouraged. www.LTofWS.org.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
KIDS
Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.
Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9 and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
30 TUESDAY
CALL-OUTS
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Auditions for “The Drowsy Chaperone”: 6-8 p.m. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Actors should prepare 16-32 measures of a song and bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided.Auditionees may also bring recorded accompaniment; a cappella is permitted but discouraged. www.LTofWS.org.
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
Wreath Decorating Workshops: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5. The Barn at Reynolda Village, 106 Reynolda Village, WS. $50, $40 for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty and staff. https://reynolda.org
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Premiere Tribute Concert: 6:30 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre 209 N. Spruce St., WS. Presented by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, the concert will honor the life and legacy of pianist and friend, Dr. Pamela Howland. A light reception sponsored by Take the Lead North Carolina, will begin in advance of the program at 5:45 p.m .A suggested donation of $25 (or more) for the concert. intothearts.org.
F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
King NarAnon Family Group: 6 p.m. Harvest Time Church, 312 Newsome Road, King. Outside, please bring a lawn chair.
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
Wreath Decorating Workshops: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5. The Barn at Reynolda Village, 106 Reynolda Village, WS. $50, $40 for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty and staff. https://reynolda.org
F—Lewisville Branch Library: Hook & Loop Group (In person & virtual): 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940 or email Sue at deguzmse@forsyth.cc.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
THURSDAY
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
Christmas Candlelight Worship Service: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Hosted by Salem Academy and College, the service will be held on the campus in the Elberson Fine Arts Center’s Hanes Auditoirum, 412 Rams Drive, off E. Salem Avenue, WS. salem.edu.
Wreath Decorating Workshops: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 2, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5. The Barn at Reynolda Village, 106 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem. $50, $40 for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty and staff. https://reynolda.org
Disney on Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 11 a.m. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $20 and up. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
MUSIC
Charlie Brown Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. $10. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/buhyfcr5 or call 336-889-2787.
Secrest Artists Series: Stewart Goodyear: Piano: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
ONGOING VIRTUAL
AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, except for Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS. wsfoundation.org/event/undesign-the-redline-exhibit.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Moods 2021” in the Every Corner Gallery through Jan. 28.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston” exhibition will be on view through 2021.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Planning Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer” through November. Remembering Jim Moon through Jan. 2 in the Community Gallery,
“Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art” goes through April 17.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS. “Seasons” through March 3.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “Pushing Boundaries” with the “Beecassos” through Jan. 8.
Begin again: We want to know what you are up to. To have your event included in Relish Events, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.
We are especially eager to hear from libraries and nightclubs. Let us know about any digital or in-person events.