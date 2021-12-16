Relish: Calendar of events

16 THURSDAY
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
Lewisville Branch Library: Santa Visit (Virtual): 10 a.m. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.
MUSIC
Greensboro Symphony Presents “Beethoven’s 9th”: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Christmas with The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard: 7:30 p.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. $30, orchestra $25. 336-876-7998 or visit www.surryarts.org
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 for tickets or www.LTofWS.org.
“Elf the Musical”: 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18, Dec. 20-21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W Sixth St., WS. $25. Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
17 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Rodney Perry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $30-$35. highpointtheatre.com.
“The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. Tickets start at $35. https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx
FUN STUFF
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 19. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $25, $20 for members.https://reynolda.org
Caroling Fridays: 3-3:30 p.m. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Free with admission. https://reynolda.org
“A Dope Christmas”: 6:30 p.m. Reidsville Event Center, 223 S. Scales St., No. 3835, Reidsville. $20. tinyurl.com/phbxrn3r.
“A Magical Cirque Christmas”: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
KIDS
Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.
Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.
MUSIC
F—Winston-Salem Pops Chorus: Merry Christmas....and All That Jazz: 7 p.m. Marguerite’s Coffee House, 4055 Robinhood Road, WS.
Songs of the Season: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 S. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.
Music Carolina: A Classique Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., WS. Featuring Jazz Classique, with guest vocalist Martha Bassett. $25. musiccarolina.org.
SCREENINGS
“Clifford the Big Red Dog”: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 3 p.m. (photo opportunity with Clifford the Big Red Dog) and 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 3 p.m. (photo opportunity with Clifford the Big Red Dog) Dec. 19 Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Dec. 17, Dec. 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 for tickets or www.LTofWS.org.
“Elf the Musical”: 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Dec. 20-21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W Sixth St., WS. $25. Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
18 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Rodney Perry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
“The Nutcracker”: noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. Tickets start at $35. https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx
High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $25. highpointtheatre.com.
FUN STUFF
F—Scottish Faire in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. N.C. Scots families prepare to celebrate festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season, including traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire, dancing, music, poetry and more. highpointmuseum.org.
Delores and Wyatt LeFever’s Garden Gift Shop Open House: 5:30-9 p.m. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Shop for décor, gift offerings, crafts, and specialty items, as well as a hot cup of cider. https://www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.
KIDS
Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.
MUSIC
Eric Church: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Greensboro Symphony Presents The Music of Queen: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
The Music of John Prine: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 S. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.
SCREENINGS
“Clifford the Big Red Dog”: 3 p.m. (photo opportunity with Clifford the Big Red Dog) and 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 3 p.m. (photo opportunity with Clifford the Big Red Dog) Dec. 19. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
THEATER
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec, 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 for tickets or www.LTofWS.org.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”: 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas: 6 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Children 10 and under free when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets $10 at ARTCTheatre.com.
“Elf the Musical”: 8 p.m. Dec. 18, Dec. 20-21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W Sixth St., WS. $25. Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
19 SUNDAY
DANCE
“The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. Tickets start at $35. https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx
FUN STUFF
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $25, $20 for members. https://reynolda.org
Drive-thru Christmas Experience: 5-6:30 p.m. Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, HP. Each car will receive a special packet full of family-friendly Christmas activities that relate to the experience. http://www.wesleymemorial.org.
MUSIC
F -Salem Band Holiday Concert: 3 p.m. Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College, WS. http://www.salemband.org.
SCREENINGS
“Clifford the Big Red Dog”: 3 p.m. (photo opportunity with Clifford the Big Red Dog). Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 2 p.m. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 for tickets or www.LTofWS.org.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”: 3 p.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
20 MONDAY<
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
KIDS
Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.
Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9 and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
THEATER
“Elf the Musical”: 8 p.m. Dec. 20-21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W Sixth St., WS. $25. Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
21 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Mount Airy Photography Club: 7 p.m. Lower level, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-786-7998.
KIDS
Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.
MUSIC
F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
King NarAnon Family Group: 6 p.m. Harvest Time Church, 312 Newsome Road, King. Outside, please bring a lawn chair.
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
“Elf the Musical”: 8 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W Sixth St., WS. $25. Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
22 WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
AEW Wrestling: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.
Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.
MUSIC
Playboi Carti: King Vamp Tour: 8 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocolisem.com.
SCREENINGS
“Sing 2”: 3 p.m. Dec. 22-23, Dec. 26, Dec. 31, Jan. 1-2. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
23 THURSDAY
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
F—Christmas at Tanger: 7 p.m. Dec. 23, 3 p.m. Dec. 24, Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. With Mercy Hill Church. Christmas treats, live music, sermon, children’s programming and more. RSVP. https://mercyhillchurch.com/christmas-ad/.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.
MUSIC
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SCREENINGS
“Sing 2”: 3 p.m. Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 31, Jan. 1-2. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, except for Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
Call for Art: Members Juried Exhibit Jan 10-April 24, in the Salem Foyer on the mail floor of the Benton Convention Center, WS. Entries due Dec 28. Membership application and prospectus at associatedartists.org
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES</&h1>
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Original Photography by Kitty Ray Brown and Patty Young through Dec. 31.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Wrapping Up 2021: All Members Show for the Holidays” through Dec. 26.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS. wsfoundation.org/event/undesign-the-redline-exhibit through Jan. 15.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Moods 2021” in the Every Corner Gallery through Jan. 28.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. Remembering Jim Moon through Jan. 2 in the Community Gallery. “Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art” goes through April 17.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS. “Seasons” through March 3.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “Pushing Boundaries” with the “Beecassos” through Jan. 8.
Begin again: We want to know what you are up to. To have your event included in Relish Events, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.
We are especially eager to hear from libraries and nightclubs. Let us know about any digital or in-person events.