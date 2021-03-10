Relish: Calendar of events

11 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Brad Stine. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
MUSIC
F - Schaefer Center Livestream: Steep Canyon Rangers: 8 p.m. Registration is required: www.theschaefercenter.org
Czech Connection: UNCSA Ensembles in Concert Livestream: 7:30 p.m. A program of works by Josef Suk, Anton Dvořák and Joseph Haydn performed by UNCSA ensembles including the Brandenburg Ensemble, the Wind Dectet and the Chamber Orchestra. www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20210311-czech-connection.aspx
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
VISUAL ART
Photography Exhibit Featuring Dan Whittaker: Virtual opening at 5:30 p.m. on the Stokes Arts Facebook page. Visit the exhibit other times in the Apple Gallery at the Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street in Danbury. The exhibit will be on display though March 31.
12 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Chico Bean. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women's Doubles Tennis: 10 a.m. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore@ardmore.ws.
MUSIC
“Ancient Airs and Dances”: UNCSA Ensembles in Concert: 7:30 p.m. Livestream. https://tinyurl.com/4wz8753p
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
THEATER
F - UNCSA: Contemporary Voices: “Sweat” will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. March 12-13 and 4 p.m. March 14. Reservations are available at www.uncsa.edu/performances or by calling the UNCSA box office at 336-721-1945.
13 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Chico Bean. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUNDRAISERS
Secure Shredding Event: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive NW, WS. Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center is asking for a donation of $5 per box or bag to support the horses, students and the community. Riverwood TRC serves people of all ages who have a wide range of disabilities. www.shamrockshredding.com, 336-922-6426.
FUN STUFF
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Julie Gudmestad Weekend Yoga Zoom Workshop: March 13-14. Gudmestad will focus on standing poses. https://sunriseyoga.net/yoga-workshops/
MUSIC
The Winston-Salem Symphony: “CenterStage": On demand for 30 days at 7:30 p.m. The concert features Winston-Salem Symphony principal musicians Kathryn Levy (flute) and Brooks Whitehouse (cello) front-and-center in concertos by Lukas Foss and Edward Elgar. George Gershwin’s Cuban Overture. Stream on demand both on the Symphony’s Stage Pass and on Artarie. Artarie is available at artarie.com and as an app on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Roku, and FireTV. For more information on how to stream the concert, please visit wssymphony.org.
UNCSA Livestream: Shadow and Light: 7:30 p.m. Kevin Lawrence and Dmitri Shteinberg in recital. 7:30 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/k98x8umx
THEATER
F - UNCSA: Contemporary Voices: “Sweat” will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. March 13 and 4 p.m. March 14. Reservations are available at www.uncsa.edu/performances or by calling the UNCSA box office at 336-721-1945.
VISUAL ART
"Synchronized Swimmers": The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. A photographic and sculptural installation exploring the aquatic childhood memories of artist Jenny Fine. The exhibit can be seen through May 30 in SECCA’s Potter Gallery. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
14 • SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 6 and 8:30 p.m. Chico Bean. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Julie Gudmestad Yoga Zoom Workshop: Gudmestad will focus on standing poses. https://sunriseyoga.net/yoga-workshops/
MUSIC
UNCSA-WFU Concert of Gratitude: 3 p.m. The virtual concert will be performed by The Reynolda Quartet and will be livestreamed from Watson Hall at UNCSA. https://tinyurl.com/6cap5mx9
UNCSA Livestream: Emerging Artists Series: 7:30 p.m. New works by student composers commissioned by Audubon Society. The compositions – Gustav Knudson’s String Quartet No. 2: “The Wood Thrush” and K.C. Pyle’s “Journey of the Wood Thrush” for piano trio – are both by college seniors and will be premiered by student ensembles. https://tinyurl.com/aa6f7zks
THEATER
F - UNCSA: Contemporary Voices: “Sweat” will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Reservations are available at www.uncsa.edu/performances or by calling the UNCSA box office at 336-721-1945.
15 • MONDAY
FUNDRAISERS
Men Who Cook Fundraiser: The coronavirus pandemic iteration of Men Who Cook will entail an auction of private dinners provided by some favorite Men Who Cook past chefs plus some new venues and chefs. This year, people will bid on their own personalized dining experience. Online bidding will be open March 15-20. www.familyhousews.org/men-who-cook
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Woodwind and Brass: 7:30 p.m. Student ensembles coached by the UNCSA faculty will be featured in a varied program. https://tinyurl.com/32sp9evx
OTHER
LEAD Girls Virtual Celebration and Silent Auction: March 15-28. LEAD Girls provides the tools and resources through innovative leadership and personal development programming that at-risk girls need to become productive citizens and active leaders in our community. www.leadgirls.org
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-7 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. We can teach you to carve. Masks and social distancing required.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
16 • TUESDAY
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
17 • WEDNESDAY
OTHER
En-ROADS Climate Simulator Workshop: 7-8 pm. Presented by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, the EN-Roads Climate Simulator allows people to design their own scenarios to limit future global warming by exploring system-wide global solutions to climate change. Registration is required: http://bit.ly/En-ROADS_Register
SCREENINGS
Piedmont Opera: Frida: Viva La Vida: noon March 17-7 p.m. March 23. Great Art on Screen documentary series. Virtual. $10. www.piedmontopera.org.
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A plated lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
18 • THURSDAY
FUN STUFF
Theresa May: Virtual Event: As part of the Guilford College Bryan Series, this event is presented by Tanger Center. www.tangercenter.com
HEALTH/FITNESS
F - Sunrise Yoga: 6-7 p.m. Virtual yoga class. Link to class will be emailed before class. Must register to receive link. www.sunriseyoga.net
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: Virtual Conversations with Victoria Schwab and R.L. Stine: 6:30 p.m. Admission is by purchase of "Bridge of Souls," "Monster Blood is Back" or the discounted bundle of both books. To purchase one or both books and register for the event go to: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/SchwabStine21. Signed bookplates will be available from R. L. Stine.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
UNCG: "Saint Joan": Streaming March 18-20. The story follows the strength and resistance of Joan of Arc and her determination to help France with the word of God. $5. Call the UNCG Theatre box office at 336-334-4392 from 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or visit www.etix.com/ticket/v/15070/taylor-theatre.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
"Mannequin Musings": Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. Every night. 425-535-9152, then dial in # 712-770-5398#, Access Code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
