Relish: Calendar of events

18 THURSDAY
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
Smoky Mountain Christmas: 7-9 p.m. Painting With A Twist, 633 Saint George Square Court, WS. $41. https://www.paintingwithatwist.com
An Evening with Tommy Orange: 7 p.m. The Terrace, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
MUSIC
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SOCIAL
Virtual Presentation From the President of the Blue Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited: 7-8:30 p.m. The presentation will highlight Trout Unlimited’s work to protect our trout habitats in western N.C., and the alarming increase in clear-cutting of forests along the Blue Ridge Parkway threatening these habitats. Meeting via Google meet here: https://meet.google.com/jhw-uykp-rty
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-20. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances
VISUAL ARTS
New Works by Pam Saunders: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. La Tisserande, 1228 Reynolda Road, WS. 336-529-6370, www.latisserande.com.
Greig Leach’s “20/20” and Lyudmila Tomova’s and Joseph Lahita’s: “Light Captured”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. opening reception. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. “20/20” will be in the main gallery and “Light Captured” will in the upstairs gallery. www.tagart.org.
19 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Alex Thomas. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Gateway Gallery Presents “Buy Some Cheer”: 4:30-7 p.m. Gateway Gallery, 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. The show and sale will feature gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry, and wooden barn quilts. Guest artists include Vickie Clontz, Mark Little, Martina Moore, and Melissa Westendorff. Music provided by The Enrichment Center Percussion Ensemble and a performance by our Theatre Troupe. 336- 837-6826 or visit www.enrichmentarc.org.
Reynolda Village Holiday Stroll: 5-8 p.m. Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants, 2201 Reynolda Road, WS. https://tinyurl.com/337j8ya8
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
MUSIC
James Taylor and His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
THEATER
“Dreamgirls”: 8 p.m. Nov. 19-20, 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth Street, WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances
VISUAL ARTS
“Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art”: 5-9 p.m. reception. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. The group exhibition was organized by Bessie Award nominee and UNC-Greensboro professor, Duane Cyrus. The exhibit goes through April 17. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation. secca.org/blackatintersection.
20 SATURDAY
BAZAARS
Fairview Moravian Fall Bazaar: 8 a.m-1 p.m. Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, WS. Ham and sausage biscuits, hot dogs, pinto beans, Moravian chicken pies and baked goods. Specialty vendors and white elephant sale.
Fall Bazaar and Holiday Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, WS. Crafts and food. Breakfast and lunch will be available. https://tinyurl.com/eae4yy2
Kingswood United Methodist Church Bazaar: 9 -11 a.m. 6840 University Parkway, RH. Homemade baked goods, chicken salad and pimento cheese. Frozen casseroles, soups, chicken pies, etc. Breakfast will be available.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Alex Thomas. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Corey Smith. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Holiday Market: 10 a.m. Stokesdale Marketplace, 341 Ram Loop Drive, Stokesdale. Arts, crafts, food and all things holiday.336-949-9269.
Operation Christmas Child Packing Party and Chicken Stew: 3-5 p.m. Revo Church, North Campus, 7105 Broad St., RH. https://tinyurl.com/y76jrt2j
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.
MUSIC
UNCSA Symphony Orchestra Concert Performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5: 7:30 p.m. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. Presented by The School of Music of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Artist-in-Residence Thomas Wilkins will conduct. Tickets are $20, $15 for students with a valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.
Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass : 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$35. www.highpointtheatre.com.
Greensboro Symphony Presents Sting: 8 p.m. Nov. 20, 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 20, Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Dec. 23; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. For more information, visit www.barndinner.com.
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances
“Dreamgirls”: 8 p.m. Nov. 20, 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth Street, WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
21 SUNDAY
MUSIC
Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus “Wild Dreams”: 5 p.m. Wake Forest University, Wait Chapel, WS. Under the direction of Dr. Christopher Gilliam, the concert honors the patron saint of music, St. Cecilia. $25. www.wssymphony.org.
Greensboro Symphony Presents Sting: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“Dreamgirls”: 2 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth Street, WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
“Smoke on the Mountain”: 3 p.m. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. $17, $14 for seniors (60+), $12 for students. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.
22 MOnday
FUN STUFF
It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas: 7-9 p.m. Painting With A Twist, 633 Saint George Square Court, WS. $30-$47. https://www.paintingwithatwist.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
KIDS
Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.
Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9 and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
23 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.
King NarAnon Family Group: 6 p.m. Harvest Time Church, 312 Newsome Road, King. Outside, please bring a lawn chair.
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
24 WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly except for Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, CL. http://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/ or call 336-703-6481.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Original Art by Timothy Porter through Oct. 31.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2021.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS. “Undesign the Redline” exhibit goes through Nov. 14. wsfoundation.org/event/undesign-the-redline-exhibit.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Moods 2021” in the Every Corner Gallery through Jan. 28.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS. Nico Amortegui’s “Profiles of Vivid Reflections” exhibit through Oct. 30.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston” exhibition will be on view through 2021.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Planning Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer” through November. Remembering Jim Moon through Jan. 2 in the Community Gallery.
“Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art” goes through April 17
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS. “Seasons” exhibit will go through March 3.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “Pushing Boundaries” with the “Beecassos” through Jan. 8.
