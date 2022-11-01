Relish: Calendar of events

3 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Jessica Mashburn & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Pinky Patel. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Vince Herman Band. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

DANCE

F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

On The Same Page: Dance Through The Gilded Age: 1 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS. MaryAnn Molloy of Real World Ballroom discusses and teaches two popular dances of the times, the waltz and tango. falkowsz@forsyth.cc

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Sizzlin' Summer Nights at Simon's Community Gardens: 6-9 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

An Evening with Natalie Grant: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $26.50-$46.50. carolinatheatre.com.

Travis Tritt and Chris Jansen: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

VISUAL ARTS

Sharon Hardin's "Observations and Fantasies": 5-7 p.m. reception. Welborn Gallery, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., YV. Exhibition goes through Dec. 23. www.yadkinarts.org.

4 • FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Nov. 4-5. Chad Prather. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Legendary Shack Shakers, Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre, Viva La Vox. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Holiday Market: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Green Queen Bingo: 7 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 11. Tours begin at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main Street. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your camera and umbrella, if needed. Tickets are $20 and pre-paid reservations are required. 336-786-4478.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Cindy Dollar Yoga Workshop: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 4, 9:30-12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Nov. 5, 9:30-12:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Sunrise Yoga, CL. Zoom or in-studio. ​sunriseyoga.net

F - Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Seldom Scene: 8 p.m. Reidsville Showcase Theater, 205 Gilmer St., Reidsville. https://thereidsvilleshowcase.com.

Larry & Joe Presented by Fiddle and Bow: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25, $22 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

Omar Thomas with the UNCSA Wind Ensemble and the Piedmont Wind Symphony: 7:30 p.m. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St. NW, WS. uncsa.edu.

On The Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute: 8:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25-$55. carolinatheatre.com.

SUPPORT

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

"Drag Me to the Opry: A Southern Fried Drag Queen Extravaganza": VIP meet and greet at 7:30 p.m., performance at 9 p.m. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N Spruce St., WS. $45 VIP seating and meet and greet, $35 for regular seating. intothearts.org/drag-opry.

"Dial 'M' for Murder": 8 p.m. Nov. 4-5, Nov. 11-12, Nov. 18-19; 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. http://www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder/.

VISUAL ARTS

"Finding Place": 6-8 p.m. reception. The Elberson Fine Arts Center Gallery at Salem Academy and College, WS. Exhibit goes through Dec. 16.

Artworks Gallery: “Into the Horizons”, Diane Nations and “Mostly Mandalas: Imagery from Lea’s Garden”, Betti Pettinati Longinotti: 7-9 p.m. Gallery Hop on Nov. 4, 1:30-3:30 p.m. artists reception on Nov. 13. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. Exhibit goes through Nov. 26. artworks-gallery.org.

5 • SATURDAY

BAZAARS

Holiday Treasures Sale: 8 a.m.-noon. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, WS.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Chad Prather. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Holiday Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Quincy Roberts Presents 2022 Elite Muscle Classic: 10 a.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

F - "Dia de Los Muertos": 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. Music, dancers, a raffle, food trucks, pinatas, crafts and more. www.northcarolinamuseum.org, 336-786-4478.

Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 12. Tours begin at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main Street. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your camera and umbrella, if needed. Tickets are $20 and pre-paid reservations are required. 336-786-4478.

F - Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.​

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Cindy Dollar Yoga Workshop: 9:30-12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Nov. 5, 9:30-12:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Sunrise Yoga, CL. Zoom or in-studio. ​sunriseyoga.net

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Kevin Lawrence, Violin, and Dmitri Shteinberg, Piano, in Recital: The Joyful Life: 7:30 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

Sergey Antonov: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

THEATER

"Dial 'M' for Murder": 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Nov. 11-12, Nov. 18-19; 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. http://www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder/.

6 • SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Barrel Room Concert: Muriel Anderson. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com

FUN STUFF

Holiday Market: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Cindy Dollar Yoga Workshop: 9:30-12:30 p.m. Sunrise Yoga, CL. Zoom or in-studio. ​sunriseyoga.net

KIDS

Reynolda House Family-First Workshops: 2-4 p.m. Reynolda House of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Hands-on creative exploration for school-aged children and accompanying adult.reynolda.org. reynolda.org.

THEATER

"Dial 'M' for Murder": 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20; 8 p.m. Nov. 11-12, Nov. 18-19. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. http://www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder/.

7 • MONDAY

DANCE

F - Clogging Club: 3 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. All skill levels welcome. 336-659-4305.

FUN STUFF

High Point Museum's Docent Training: The first part will be held on Mondays, Nov. 7, 14 and 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, and the second part will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Mondays, Jan. 23 and 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those interested in participating are encouraged to fill out a volunteer application form at highpointnc.gov/825/Volunteers-Internships and email (hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov) or mail (1859 E. Lexington Ave. High Point, NC 27262) their application to register for the first training session.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

MUSIC

Acoustic Jam Session: 6 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS.

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

8 • TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-10 p.m. Tunes on Tuesday: High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Jam. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Jazz at Tate's (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Disney Junior: 6 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Surry County Basket Makers: 6 p.m. Lower level, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-374-6530.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F - Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Lewisville Branch Library: Family Book Trivia Game (Virtual): 4 p.m. Families work together to guess the answers to trivia questions about children's literature. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up

MUSIC

U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

Maria Serkin, Horn, and John Ilika, Trombone, in Recital: 7:30 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

F - Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has -- at any time -- lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

9 • WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Chris Renzema, Jess Ray. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

"Improv Intensive": 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov 16. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. $155. For adults 18 and older. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

The Picky Knitters: 2 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS. falkowsz@forsyth.cc or call 336-703-2960.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

10 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Sarah Strable & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tim Shropshire. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Joshua Ray Walker, Margo Cilker. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin' & Readin' Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

DANCE

F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Guilford College Bryan Series Presents Daniel Levitin & Rosanne Cash: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Bluegrass, Country and Blues Jam: 6 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

"Sweeney Todd": 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12, Nov. 17-19; 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

40+ Stage Presents “Whittlers’ Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11, 17-18; 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Nov. 20. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.intothearts.org/campus-events/whittlers-bench.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F - Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina's Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. Original Art by Sarah Booze through Nov. 15.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Into the Horizons”, Diane Nations and “Mostly Mandalas: Imagery from Lea’s Garden”, Betti Pettinati Longinotti through Nov 26.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com. “Textures” through Jan. 7.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. "Finding Place" exhibit goes through Dec. 16.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Associated Artists "Nostalgia" goes through Jan. 21 in the Every Corner Gallery. www.assocatedartists.org

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. "Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda" through Dec. 31. "Page Laughlin Paper Dolls: The Labor Series" through Dec. 31 in the West Bedroom Gallery.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. "Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots​" through Dec. 11.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422. "Spider Webb: Man of Many Talents" through Feb. 28.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS. Associated Artists' "Textures" goes through Jan. 7.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. Sharon Hardin's "Observations and Fantasies" through Dec. 23 in the Welborn Gallery.