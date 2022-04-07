Relish: Calendar of events

7 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 1970s Film Stock, Condado, Rugg. 179 W. Ninth St., WS.

Haw River Ballroom: Todd Snider’s Pickin’, Grinnin’, Telling Stories, Takin’ Requests Tour: 8 p.m. 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Graham. www.hawriverballroom.com.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Comedy Club at the Earle Featuring John Floyd: 7 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. $10. www.surryarts.org.

F—Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 2: 6 p.m. Online. 336-641-2400.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

The Martha Bassett Show: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 7; 8 p.m. April 8, April 15, April 22; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 9, April 16, April 23; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 10, April 17, April 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, April 19-21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Tickets are $20 regular and $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

8 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: The Wormholes, Lofield, The Sun God. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. April 8-9. Sherman Golden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

F—Sandresky Artist Series: Duo Piano Recital: 7:30 p.m. Shirley Recital Hall, Salem College, WS. Pianist Barbara Lister-Sink, Salem College professor of piano, and Jonathan Blake Borton, staff accompanist, will celebrate the Steinway Piano Restoration Project. Also live-streamed on the Elberson Fine Arts Center and School of Music Facebook pages.

Ward Davis: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. April 8-9. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Tickets are $20 regular and $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

“Out of Order”: 7:30 p.m. April 8-9, April 14-16; 2 p.m. April 10, April 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.

“Hamilton”: 8 p.m. April 8, April 15, April 22; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 9, April 16, April 23; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 10, April 17, April 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, April 19-21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

VISUAL ARTS

The Stokes County Arts Council: Spring Arts Extravaganza: Opening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Arts Place, 500 N. Main St., Danbury. North Stokes, South Stokes, and West Stokes High School students will exhibit their original art in the Apple Gallery through May 15. Students from the elementary and middle schools of Stokes County will exhibit their original art in The Arts Place through April 14. 336-593-8159 or www.stokesarts.org.

9 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: Travis Williams Group, Chi Sharpe. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

Wiseman Brewing: 7:30 p.m. ZINC: Teenage Rock Band. 826 Angelo Bros. Ave., WS. zincband.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sherman Golden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Atlantic Coast Live Basketball Tournament: 8 a.m. April 9-10. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Blacksmithing Workshop: 1-5 p.m. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. $100, $75 for museum members. There will also be a Ghost Social from 7-8 p.m. $25 per person includes coffee, tea and sweets. www.northcarolinamuseum.org, 336-786-4478.

Forsyth Amateur Radio Club Ham Festival: Robinhood Road Baptist Church, 5422 Robinhood Road, WS. www.W4NC.com

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. . https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Music that Pops Concert: “The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes and Villains”: 7:30 p.m. The celebration of film music will continue at 3 p.m. on April 10 with an Ignite Family Series concert entitled “Superhero Soundtrack.” Both concerts will take place at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, WS. “The Sounds of Cinema” tickets begin at $25 and “Superhero Soundtrack” youth tickets begin at $18. 336-464-0145 or at wssymphony.org.

The Rick Webb Family with Tim Lovelace: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$25. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Katt Williams: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Tinsley Davis: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

THEATER

“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman”: 2 p.m. George Washington Carver Community Enrichment Center, 950 Martin Luther King Jr., Drive, AB. Actress Diane Faison brings the abolitionist to life. https://www.dianefaison.life

“Out of Order”: 7:30 p.m. April 9, April 14-16; 2 p.m. April 10, April 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Tickets are $20 regular and $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

“Hamilton”: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 9, April 16, April 23; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 10, April 17, April 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, April 19-21; 8 p.m. April 15, April 22. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“Crowns”: April 9-May 7. Barn Dinner Theater, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. For specific dates and times, visit www.barndinner.com.

10 SUNDAY

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Atlantic Coast Live Basketball Tournament: 8 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F—History Talk: Just Gertrude: 2-4 p.m. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. Terri Ingalls who will talk about the life of former Mount Airy native, Gertrude Smith, and her historic home. www.northcarolinamuseum.org, 336-786-4478

Harlem Globetrotters: 2 p.m. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, WS. www.ljvm.com.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 10, April 17, April 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, April 19-21; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 16, April 23; 8 p.m. April 15, April 22. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“Out of Order”: 2 p.m. April 10, April 17; 7:30 p.m. April 14-16. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.

“Me, Myself and Shirley” Starring Cindy Williams: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $35-$45. https://highpointtheatre.com.

11 MONDAY

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

12 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Tuesday Gardening Series: Spring Plant Sale Preview: 12:30 p.m. Reynolda Gardens, Wake Forest University, 100 Reynolda Village, WS. Gardens Director Jon Roethling will share an inside look at the plants featured in the popular Spring Plant Sale on April 23. reynolda.org/tuesdaytalk.

Greensboro Sports Council presents Dabo Swinney: 6 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

40+ Stage: Readers Theater Acting Classes For Seniors: Tuesdays, March 22-April 26. Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 440 Lewisville Clemmons Road, LV. For ages 55 and older. The initial orientation class is free. Thereafter, a one-time tuition of $20 is due for the entire course. 40plusstagevompany@gmail.com

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Surry County Basket Makers: 6 p.m. Lower level, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-374-6530.

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Lewisville Branch Library: Family Book Trivia Game (Virtual): 4 p.m. Families work together to guess the answers to trivia questions about children’s literature. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up

MUSIC

F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, April 19-21; 8 p.m. April 15, April 22; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 16, April 23; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 17, April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

13 WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Game Day Fundraiser: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (lunch at noon). The High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Road, HP. Tickets are $30 and includes the lunch. For tickets, Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.

Lenten Music Series: 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays through April 13. Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, WS. http://www.wesleymemorial.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

F—Walking Program: 1-2 p.m. at various greenways/walking trails around Winston-Salem. Email katiea@cityofws.org

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 13-14, April 19-21; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 15, April 22; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 16, April 23; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 17, April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

14 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Bluegrass, Country and Blues Jam: 6 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

“Out of Order”: 7:30 p.m. April 14-16, 2 p.m. April 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 14, April 19-21; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 15, April 22; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 16, April 23; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 17, April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries in fiction, non-fiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Jazz and Blues, Owens Daniels Photography” and “Spring to Life” All Members Exhibition will go through April 30.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com. “Impressions” will be on display through June 6.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Associated Arts of Winston Salem’s “Patterns: The Exhibit” will hang through April 29.

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” through May 8. “Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda” through Dec. 31. “Substrata: The Spirit of Collage in 76 Years of Art” exhibit goes through July 31. “Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow” exhibit will be from April 22-Sept. 18.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art” goes through April 17. “Sherrill Roland: The Odds” on view through June 5.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “The Fine Art of Colored Pencil” through April 29 in the Welborn Gallery.

Begin again: We want to know what you are up to. To have your event included in Relish Events, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent. We are especially eager to hear from libraries and nightclubs. Let us know about any digital or in-person events.