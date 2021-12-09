 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Relish: Calendar of events
0 Comments

Relish: Calendar of events

  • 0
Elf the musical

“Elf the Musical” will be performed at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth Street in Winston-Salem at 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 20-21. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/features. Pictured are Rebecca Barnhardt and Hal Roberts.

 PROVIDED

9 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

“There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays”: Sip and Shop reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Main Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. The exhibit goes through Dec. 31. https://www.intothearts.org

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

“Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11, 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. Tickets are $22. www.yadkinarts.org.

“Dear Evan Hansen: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

10 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. T.K. Kirkland. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 17; 2-3 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 19. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $25, $20 for members.https://reynolda.org

Caroling Fridays: 3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Free with admission. https://reynolda.org

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Festive Family Friday: 6-9 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. $5. https://19331.blackbaudhosting.com/19331/Festive-Family-Friday

MUSIC

Camel City Jazz Orchestra Presents Holiday Swing and Salsa: 5:30-7 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. camelcityjazz.brownpapertickets.com.

Music Carolina: Winter Light Concert: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St., WS. Featuring Tom Caufield, acoustic guitar and Matt Kendrick, bass. The duo will perform a set of Christmas music with a contemplative, expansive approach. $25. www.musiccarolina.org

SUPPORT

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Dec. 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, Dec. 18; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, Dec. 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.

“Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. Tickets are $22. www.yadkinarts.org.

High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $22-$25. www.highpointtheatre.com.

“Mass Appeal”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 3 p.m. Dec. 12. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. A comedy-drama. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets link at artctheatre.com. For more information call 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 16-17; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Dec. 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec, 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 for tickets or www.LTofWS.org.

“Dear Evan Hansen: 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 15-17; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Dec. 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 19. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. Tickets start at $35. https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx

11 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: noon-6 p.m. Dec. 11, 1-6 p.m. Dec. 12. Holiday open house. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com

FUN STUFF

Moravian Star Ornament Workshops: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. $25 per person and pre-registration is required. To reserve your spot, contact Frank Brown at 336-397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org. https://historicbethabara.org/events.

Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. Downtown Pilot Mountain, 124 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain. https://www.yadkinvalleync.com

Gingerbread Bash: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, HP. Registration is required at http://www.wesleymemorial.org/kids.

Delores and Wyatt LeFever’s Garden Gift Shop Open House: 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 11, Dec. 18. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Shop for décor, gift offerings, crafts, and specialty items, as well as a hot cup of cider. https://www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

Santa Claus at Rural Hall Historic Train Depot: 6-8:30 p.m. RH. Other activities include tours of the Depot, Christmas music by Sara Culler Chatham, a Lionel “Polar Express” model train set raffle and more. Free, donations are appreciated. www.ruralhalldepot.org.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

KIDS

Breakfast With Santa: 9 a.m.-noon. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. $12, $10 for members. https://19331.blackbaudhosting.com/19331/Breakfast-with-Santa-11Dec2021

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Riders In The Sky: Christmas The Cowboy Way: 7:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. Preferred $65, orchestra $55, balcony $35. 336-786-7998 or visit www.surryarts.org.

Breaking Benjamin: Unplugged: 8 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 17, Dec. 23; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, Dec. 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.

“The Nutcracker”: noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 19. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. Tickets start at $35. https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Dec. 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec, 19; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 for tickets or www.LTofWS.org.

“Dear Evan Hansen: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $22-$25. www.highpointtheatre.com.

“Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. Tickets are $22. www.yadkinarts.org.

“Mass Appeal”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 3 p.m. Dec. 12. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. A comedy-drama. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets link at artctheatre.com. For more information call 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.

“The Nutcracker” Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 3 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Tickets are $20-$45. https://carolinatheatre.com.

12 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 1-6 p.m. Holiday open house. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com

FUN STUFF

“Christmas Changes Everything”: 10:30 a.m. Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, WS. Christmas program. https://tinyurl.com/tfdwyenc

Holiday Market: noon-6 p.m. Foothills Brewing, 3800 Kimwell Drive, WS. https://tinyurl.com/yuzetmjc

Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 19; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $25, $20 for members. https://reynolda.org

Holiday Ornament Event at Gateway: 2-3:30 p.m. Gateway Nature Preserve, 1490 S. Broad St., WS. https://tinyurl.com/4k85694m

KIDS

Elf Workshop: 1-3 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. $5, $3 for members. https://19331.blackbaudhosting.com/19331/Elf-Workshop-12Dec2021

MUSIC

Holiday Cheer with Newberry and Verch: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

“Christmas Wrapped in Brass”: 3 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium, WS. $20 for adults, $5 for students. www.ncbrassband.org.

SCREENINGS

“Elf”: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. $7. www.surryarts.org.

THEATER

“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, Dec. 21-22; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 17, Dec. 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.

“Dear Evan Hansen: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec, 19; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 for tickets or www.LTofWS.org.

High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $22-$25. www.highpointtheatre.com.

“Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity”: 3 p.m. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. Tickets are $22. www.yadkinarts.org.

“Mass Appeal”: 3 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. A comedy-drama. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets link at artctheatre.com. For more information call 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.

“The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 19; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. Tickets start at $35. https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx

“The Nutcracker” Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 3 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Tickets are $20-$45. https://carolinatheatre.com.

13 MONDAY

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

KIDS

Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.

Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9 and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

THEATER

“Mass Appeal”: 3 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. A comedy-drama. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets link at artctheatre.com. For more information call 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.

14 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Surry County Basket Makers: 6 p.m. Lower level, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-374-6530.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Meteoroids, Comets, and Asteroids: 4-5 p.m. Shallowford Square Park, 6555 Shallowford Road, LV. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to register.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Lewisville Branch Library: Family Book Trivia Game (Virtual): 4 p.m. Families work together to guess the answers to trivia questions about children’s literature. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up

MUSIC

F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.

King NarAnon Family Group: 6 p.m. Harvest Time Church, 312 Newsome Road, King. Outside, please bring a lawn chair.

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

THEATER

“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 14, Dec. 21-22; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 17, Dec. 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.

15 WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

THEATER

“The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17, noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. Tickets start at $35. https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx

16 THURSDAY

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Lewisville Branch Library: Santa Visit (Virtual): 10 a.m. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Greensboro Symphony Presents “Beethoven’s 9th”: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Christmas with The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard: 7:30 p.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. $30, orchestra $25. 336-876-7998 or visit www.surryarts.org

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 for tickets or www.LTofWS.org.

“Elf the Musical”: 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18, Dec. 20-21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W Sixth St., WS. $25. Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, except for Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES</&h1>

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Original Photography by Kitty Ray Brown and Patty Young through Dec. 31.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Wrapping Up 2021: All Members Show for the Holidays” through Dec. 26.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS. wsfoundation.org/event/undesign-the-redline-exhibit through Jan. 15.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Moods 2021” in the Every Corner Gallery through Jan. 28.

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. Remembering Jim Moon through Jan. 2 in the Community Gallery. “Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art” goes through April 17.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS. “Seasons” through March 3.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “Pushing Boundaries” with the “Beecassos” through Jan. 8.

Begin again: We want to know what you are up to. To have your event included in Relish Events, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.We are especially eager to hear from libraries and nightclubs. Let us know about any digital or in-person events.

Begin again: We want to know what you are up to. To have your event included in Relish Events, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.

We are especially eager to hear from libraries and nightclubs. Let us know about any digital or in-person events.

Relish deadlines

Items for the Relish calendar must be submitted 10 days in advance of publication. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday the week before publication. Send items to relisheditor@wsjournal.com.

Key in abbreviations

f - Free event

AB - Asheboro

BU - Burlington

CL - Clemmons

GB - Greensboro

HP - High Point

KV - Kernersville

LV - Lewisville

LX - Lexington

MA - Mount Airy

MV - Mocksville

RH - Rural Hall

RV - Reidsville

WB - Wilkesboro

WS - Winston-Salem

YV - Yadkinville

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Crime

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert