Relish: Calendar of events

31 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: Brown Lightning Bugs, Sarah Sofia. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Rod Wave, DaBaby and Boosie Badazz: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

UNCSA Drama and Design Production: “Passing Strange”: 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 2. Catawba Theatre of Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Tickets are $25 regular and $20 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 2, April 7-9; 2 p.m. April 3. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Tickets are $20 regular and $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

VISUAL ARTS

F—“Sunflowers”: 2-7 p.m. La Tisserande, 1228 Reynolda Road, WS. Benefit art show featuring the work of Pam Saunders. Ten percent of all sales donated to World Central Kitchen to aid the people of Ukraine. 336-529-6370.

1 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7:30 p.m. Barrel Room Concert: Christie Lenée (guitar master/vocalist) 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $22. 336-644-9908.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. April 1-2, 7 p.m. April 3. Jason Banks. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Opening Day at Historic Bethabara Park: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 2147 Bethabara Park, WS. historicbethabara.org or 336-924-8191

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

“Galaxies In Her Eyes”: 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 2-3. Culp Planetarium, 708 Montlieu Ave., HP. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134203

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25-$65. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Bob Dylan: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Slipknot: Knotfest Roadshow 2022: 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Western Centuries: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

Fiddle & Bow: The Tannahill Weavers: 7:30 p.m. Old Salem Visitor Center, 900 Old Salem Road, WS. $20 for members, $22 for general, $25 day of show. https://fiddleandbow.org/events/tannahill-weavers/

SUPPORT

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

UNCSA Drama and Design Production: “Passing Strange”: 7:30 p.m. April 1-2. Catawba Theatre of Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Tickets are $25 regular and $20 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

40+ Stage Company: “A Doll’s House, Part 2”: 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, 2 p.m. April 3. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1070884 or 336-747-1414

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, April 7-9; 2 p.m. April 3. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Tickets are $20 regular and $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

VISUAL ARTS

Artworks Gallery: “Jazz and Blues, Owens Daniels Photography” and “Spring to Life” All Members Exhibition: Gallery Hop 7-10 p.m. April 1, reception 2-4 p.m. April 3. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., WS. The exhibits will go through April 30. www.artworks-gallery.org.

“Cinema Beyond the Screen: An Exhibit of Local Artists to Celebrate the Art of Film”: 5-7 p.m. reception. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. The Arts Council a/perture cinema exhibition will go through April 30. intothearts.org

“All Things Spring” DADA Fist Friday Gallery Hop: 7-10 p.m. Downtown Arts District, WS. Featuring “Bird Watching” by artist Holli Conger in the DADA Member’s Gallery at North Trade Street Arts, 604-A N. Trade St., WS.

2 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: Silent Disco Dance Party. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. April 2, 7 p.m. April 3. Jason Banks. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Finding Your Voice Workshop: 4 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

Big Hair Ball: 7 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. . https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

“Galaxies In Her Eyes”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 2-3. Culp Planetarium, 708 Montlieu Ave., HP. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134203

Presented by Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: American Rhapsody: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

New Edition with Charlie Wilson and Special Guest, Jodeci: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

THEATER

UNCSA Drama and Design Production: “Passing Strange”: 7:30 p.m. Catawba Theatre of Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Tickets are $25 regular and $20 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

40+ Stage Company: “A Doll’s House, Part 2”: 7:30 p.m. April 2, 2 p.m. April 3. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1070884 or 336-747-1414.

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. April 2, April 7-9; 2 p.m. April 3. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Tickets are $20 regular and $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

3 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Jason Banks. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Launch Event for Dr. Margaret Smith’s New Book “Great Houses and Their Stories: Winston-Salem’s Era of Success: 1912-1940”: 3 p.m. Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS.www.reynolda.org.

MUSIC

“Galaxies In Her Eyes”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Culp Planetarium, 708 Montlieu Ave., HP. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134203

Piedmont Wind Symphony: Gloria!: 3 p.m. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. Piedmont Wind Symphony Brass and Percussion with Centenary Chancel Choir and members of the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale. Register for free tickets at www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: Sitkovetsky & Friends Chamber Series: 4 p.m. Tew Recital Hall, UNCG’s School of Music, GB. Ticketmaster.com.

THEATER

40+ Stage Company: “A Doll’s House, Part 2”: 2 p.m. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1070884 or 336-747-1414.

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 2 p.m. April 3, 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Tickets are $20 regular and $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

4 MONDAY

FUN STUFF

Salem Academy and College and Bookmarks: Chelsea Clinton in Conversation: 7 p.m. Elberson Fine Arts Center on Salem’s campus. $25 and includes a copy of “She Persisted in Science.” Attendees have the option of donating their book back to Bookmarks as part of its program to increase access to books for children in Winston-Salem. bookmarksnc.org/chelseaclinton.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

KIDS

Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.

Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9 and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

5 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

40+ Stage: Readers Theater Acting Classes For Seniors: Tuesdays, March 22-April 26. Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 440 Lewisville Clemmons Road, LV. For ages 55 and older. The initial orientation class is free. Thereafter, a one-time tuition of $20 is due for the entire course. 40plusstagevompany@gmail.com

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

F—Tuesdays at Two Book Club (Virtual): 2 p.m. Lewisville Branch Library, LV. 336-703-2940.

MUSIC

Justin Bieber: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

THEATER

“Lovefeast Lore, Past and Present”: 3 p.m. Salemtowne Community Center, WS. Email joinus@salemtowne.org or call 336-714-2157.

6 WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: Henhouse Prowlers. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

FUN STUFF

Lenten Music Series: 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays through April 13. Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, WS. http://www.wesleymemorial.org.

F—Lewisville Branch Library: Hook & Loop Group (In person & virtual): 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940 or email Sue at deguzmse@forsyth.cc.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

F—Walking Program: 1-2 p.m. at various greenways/walking trails around Winston-Salem. Email katiea@cityofws.org

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 6, April 12-14, April 19-21; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 7; 8 p.m. April 8, April 15, April 22; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 9, April 16, April 23; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 10, April 17, April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

7 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 1970s Film Stock, Condado, Rugg. 179 W. Ninth St., WS.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Comedy Club at the Earle Featuring John Floyd: 7 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. $10. www.surryarts.org.

F—Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 2: 6 p.m. Online. 336-641-2400.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

The Martha Bassett Show: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 7; 8 p.m. April 8, April 15, April 22; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 9, April 16, April 23; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 10, April 17, April 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, April 19-21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Tickets are $20 regular and $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries in fiction, non-fiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Exhibit of Original Art by Wendee Smith and Maasai Tabari will hang through March 31.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Jazz and Blues, Owens Daniels Photography” and “Spring to Life” All Members Exhibition will go through April 30.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com. “Impressions” will be on display through June 6.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS. “A Joy Forever”: Asian Brush Paintings by Barbara Rizza Mellin through March 30.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Associated Arts of Winston Salem’s “Patterns: The Exhibit” will hang through April 29.

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” through May 8. “Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda” through Dec. 31. “Substrata: The Spirit of Collage in 76 Years of Art” exhibit goes through July 31. “Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow” exhibit will be from April 22-Sept. 18.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art” goes through April 17. “Sherrill Roland: The Odds” on view through June 5.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “The Fine Art of Colored Pencil”: Through April 29 in the Welborn Gallery.

Begin again: We want to know what you are up to. To have your event included in Relish Events, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.

We are especially eager to hear from libraries and nightclubs. Let us know about any digital or in-person events.

