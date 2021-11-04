Relish: Calendar of events

Holiday performances: Let us know about your upcoming holiday performances and events by emailing gnrcalendar@greensboro.com by Nov. 10.
4 | THURSDAY
CALL-OUTS
Auditions for “Wolves of Ravensbruk”: Submit pre-recorded monologues for the first round of auditions by November 4. More information as well as the submission form can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com.
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
MUSIC
Little Big Town: 8 p.m. Nov. 4-5. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
5 | FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Shuler King. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Holiday Market: 10 a.m. Nov. 5, 9 a.m. Nov. 6, 11 a.m. Nov. 7. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Schoolhouse Rock Live!: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $10. highpointtheatre.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. $15. www.hauntedmayberry.com or 336-786-4478 to make your reservation.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Sunrise Yoga: Cindy Dollar Workshop: Nov. 5-7. https://sunriseyoga.net/yoga-workshops/
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
MUSIC
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage: 7:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 S. Main St., MA. 336-786-7998 or www.surryarts.org
Los Angeles Azules: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Little Big Town: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute: 8 p.m. The Liberty Showcase, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $20-$25. https://thelibertyshowcase.com
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
THEATER
“Better Days”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-6 and Nov. 12-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and Nov. 14. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS.336-747-1414.
VISUAL ARTS
“Pushing Boundaries” with the “Beecassos”: Opening reception at 5 p.m. in the Yadkin Arts Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., YV. Exhibit goes through Jan. 8. https://www.yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery/
6 | SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Shuler King. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Holiday Market: 9 a.m. Nov. 6, 11 a.m. Nov. 7. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Michele Marlene Manderine’s Craft-item Closeout Sale: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 6, Holy Family Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, CL; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 13, American Legion Craft Show, 111 Miller St., WS and 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 20, Fairview Moravian Church Craft Show, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway WS. Going forward,the concentration will be on whimsical oil paintings, photo albums, hand-painted items, etc.
Saying GO and a Whole Lot More: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. LTWS Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce St., WS. This workshop will provide a window into the life of a stage manager. We will discuss the importance of communication with the production team, the audition and callback process, running rehearsals, preparing paperwork for actors and technicians alike, and calling a show. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.
85 South Comedy Live Show: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.
MUSIC
LoneHollow: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.
Matthew Morrison and the Greensboro Symphony POPS: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“Better Days”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and Nov. 12-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and Nov. 14. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS.336-747-1414.
7 | SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Shuler King. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Holiday Market: 11 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
MUSIC
Hands of Liberace by Philip Fortenberry: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointheatre.com.
OPUS: Choral Society of Greensboro Presents “A Shakespearean Serenade”: 7 p.m. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.creativegreensboro.com.
THEATER
“Better Days”: 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS.336-747-1414.
“Smoke on the Mountain”: 3 p.m. Nov. 7, 14, 21; 8 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 19-20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. $17, $14 for seniors (60+), $12 for students. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.
8 | MONDAY
FUN STUFF
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
KIDS
Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.
Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
9 | TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Surry County Basket Makers: 6 p.m. Lower level, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-374-6530.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Face-to-Face Speaker Forum: 7:30 p.m. Madeleine Albright and Chuck Hagel: Lawrence Joel Veterans, WS. https://facetoface.wfu.edu.
Lewisville Branch Library: Family Book Trivia Game (Virtual): 4 p.m. Families work together to guess the answers to trivia questions about children’s literature. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up
MUSIC
F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.
King NarAnon Family Group: 6 p.m. Harvest Time Church, 312 Newsome Road, King. Outside, please bring a lawn chair.
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
THEATER
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-11, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
10 | WEDNESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Ramkat: Buffalo Nicholls. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
FUN STUFF
Friends of Central Library BIG Book Sale: 1-4 p.m. ($25 preview sale) Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14. Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., WS. Sale in basement and covered parking lot on Spring Street side of library. Preview sale attendees must pre-register. Email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com for information.For more information, call 336-327-7888 or www.forsyth.cc/library.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
LECTURES/LITERARY
Tony Fragola: “The Art of Tai Chi Chua”: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through Nov. 17 (no class on Oct. 20). Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Designed for beginner and mid-level practitioners, the course is an educational program focused on physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. $100 for members, $120 for non-members. Advance registration is required. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
THEATER
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
11 | THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m.. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Carolina Field of Honor, Triad Park, KV. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
MUSIC
Salem Band Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Outdoors in God’s Acre Band Meadow (parking in Fine Arts Center/MMF lot), WS. Rain date is Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. www.salemband.org.
F—Family Gospel Concert: Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4370 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Arcadia.
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13, Nov. 18-20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Original Art by Timothy Porter through Oct. 31.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2021.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS. “Undesign the Redline” exhibit goes through Nov. 14. wsfoundation.org/event/undesign-the-redline-exhibit.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Moods 2021” in the Every Corner Gallery through Jan. 28.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS. Nico Amortegui’s “Profiles of Vivid Reflections” exhibit through Oct. 30.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston” exhibition will be on view through 2021.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Planning Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer” through November. Remembering Jim Moon through Jan. 2 in the Community Gallery.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “Pushing Boundaries” with the “Beecassos” through Jan. 8.