Relish: Calendar of events

THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Cash Out Comedy Show. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
MUSIC
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
VISUAL ARTS
Woodie Anderson “Tooth and Nail: Fragments”: Through June 26. Gallery Hop and meet the artist reception, 7-9 p.m. June 4. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.Artworks-Gallery.org
FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Aida Rodriguez. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Radio Revolver. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
DANCE
The University of North Carolina School of the Arts: “Neaptide”: Livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. June 4-5 and 4 p.m. June 6. Visit www.uncsa.performances for access.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: 9 a.m. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore@ardmore.ws.
Lewisville Library: Yoga for Beginners (in-person outdoors & virtual): 9 a.m. June 4 and 18. In the event of rain, class will be virtual only. 336-703-2940.
MUSIC
Summer Music Shindig: Industry Hill neighborhood, WS. www.theramkat.com.
SCREENINGS
“Cruella” (PG-13): 7 p.m. June 4; 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. June 5-6. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
THEATER
“10-Minute Windows” (A short virtual play): Six short plays which will be recorded and premiered during the first three weekends of June on the Playhouse’s Facebook page (facebook.com/stainedglassplayhouse). Two plays will be shown each weekend, on both Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. The plays will then be available on-demand after they premiere. The festival will be streamed live on Facebook at 7 p.m. on June 25
VISUAL ARTS
Closing reception for Artist Spotlight 2021: 5-7 p.m. Prior to Gallery Hop. The exhibit is open through June 12. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Ten selected Associated Artist members show bodies of their creative work. 336-747-1463 or www.associatedartists.org/news-events/
SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Aida Rodriguez. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
The University of North Carolina School of the Arts: “Neaptide”: Livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. June 5 and 4 p.m. June 6. Visit www.uncsa.performances for access.
FUNDRAISERS
Triad Honor Flight Fundraiser: 1-10 p.m. The Hideway at Crooked Creek, 5530 Linch Road Whitsett. Proceeds go toward taking veterans to Washington D.C. in November to see the war memorials. $75. Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/797m2y2v. For information, Bob Jackson at 770-330-7539 or Rjackson27410@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Eighth Annual Piedmont Open Air Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show and Sale: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax. http://www.ggmc-rockhounds.com
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: Read, Write, Spell and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Present Talking to Your Children About Racism: Resources and Support for the Journey: 10 a.m. Opening Zoom session. https://www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
MUSIC
CATS: 7:30 p.m.: Blackmon Theater, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
The Winston-Salem Symphony: “Around the World in 80 Minutes”: 7:30 p.m. through July 5. Stream on demand both on the Symphony’s Stage Pass and on Artarie at artarie.com and as an app on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Roku, and FireTV. For more information, visit wssymphony.org.
Scythian: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Milepost 213, Blue Ridge Parkway. BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra with Steep Canyon Rangers: 8 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $25-$45. greensborosymphony.org.
SCREENINGS
“Cruella” (PG-13): 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. June 5-6. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
OUT at the Movies” “Swan Song”: 7:30 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS.Tickets are $10 at outatthemovies.org or at SECCA.
SUNDAY
DANCE
The University of North Carolina School of the Arts: “Neaptide”: Livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.uncsa.performances for access.
Best of Ballroom Dance Studio’s Twin City Nights!: 6:15 p.m. Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., WS. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. bestofballroomdancestudio.com.
LECTURES/LITERARY
a/perture & Bookmarks Presents “Lit/Flix: The White Tiger”: 3 p.m. Crowdcast. A discussion of the film adaption of “The White Tiger.” https://www.bookmarksnc.orgwhitetiger
SCREENINGS
“Cruella” (PG-13): 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
MONDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
KIDS
Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.
Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.
Lewisville Library: N.C. Zoo: Magnifi-senses (Virtual): 10 a.m. For more information, email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc).Magnifi-senses Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82516557937Meeting ID: 825 1655 7937
LECTURES/LITERARY
Bookmarks: Elin Hilderbrand: “Golden Girl”: 7 p.m. In-person ticketed event at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, WS. https://www.bookmarksnc.org/goldengirl
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and we welcome new members. Masks and social distancing required.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
VISUAL ARTS
Ceramics Faculty Exhibition: Through July 24, Sawtooth School for Visual Art, Davis Gallery, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Featuring the work of Artist-in-Residence Marisa Mahathey. A reception for the artist will be at 5:30 p.m. July 22.
TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
LECTURES/LITERARY
F—Bookmarks: A Book With Purpose Event: Noon and 7 p.m. Zoom. https://www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
Lewisville Branch Library: Family Book Trivia Game (Virtual): 4 p.m. Families work together to guess the answers to trivia questions about children’s literature. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up
Bookmarks: Salemtowne Learning Lab: Religion & Racism: Moravian Religion & Racism: 3 p.m. Zoom. https://www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
MUSIC
F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhousem 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.
King NarAnon Family Group: 6 p.m. Harvest Time Church, 312 Newsome Road, King. Outside, please bring a lawn chair.
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
WEDNESDAY
OTHER
Lewisville Library: How to Adopt or Foster a Dog or Cat: ABCs from the Forsyth Humane Society (virtual): 3 p.m. The Forsyth Humane Society will explain how to select animals that best fit with your family, as well as how to care for a dog or cat in the first year of its life. Email Sue deGuzman (deguzmse@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
THURSDAY
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
MUSIC
Legacy Motown Revue: 7:30 p.m.: Blackmon Theater, 231 Spring St., MA. www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
“Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”: 7:30 p.m. June 10-11, 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 12. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.eventbrite.com.
“Peter and the Starcatcher”: 7:30 p.m. June 10, 12; 3 p.m. June 13. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. $22. www.yadkinarts.org or at the box office from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ARTS
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2021.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. 336-723-5890 or www.artworks-gallery.org. Woodie Anderson “Tooth and Nail: Fragments” through June 26.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com “Imagine” will hang in the Wachovia Gallery through July 23.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Artists Spotlight 2021” will hang in the Arboreal Gallery through June 12. “Spring 2021!” will hang in the Every Corner Gallery through June 12.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston” exhibition will be on view through 2021. “Raise the Roof: Replacing Reynolda’s Historic Roof” will be on display through June 27, 2021.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org. “Spring ‘21 at the Benton” will hang through July 31. This is a a juried/curated AAWS exhibit.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org. Ceramics Faculty Exhibition will be on display in the Davis Gallery through July 24.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. “Out of the Blue” will hang through June 25 in the Welborn Gallery. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.
