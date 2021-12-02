Relish: Calendar of events

THURSDAY
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
Christmas Candlelight Worship Service: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Hosted by Salem Academy and College, the service will be held on the campus in the Elberson Fine Arts Center’s Hanes Auditoirum, 412 Rams Drive, off E. Salem Avenue, WS. salem.edu.
Wreath Decorating Workshops: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 2, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5. The Barn at Reynolda Village, 106 Reynolda Village, WS. $50, $40 for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty and staff. https://reynolda.org
Disney on Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $20 and up. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
MUSIC
Charlie Brown Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Featuring Keith Byrd & Frynz playing favorite holiday tunes. Plus, there will be opportunities to sing along. $10. https://tinyurl.com/buhyfcr5 or call 336-889-2787.
Secrest Artists Series: Stewart Goodyear: Piano: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757.
Robert Earl Keen’s The Road To Christmas: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $30-$75 .https://carolinatheatre.com.
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
FRIDAY
FESTIVALS
A Small Town Christmas: Banner Elk Yuletide Fun: Dec. 3-5. Banner Elk. www.BannerElk.com or 828-898-8395.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Carolanne Miljavac. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Ramkat: 8 p.m. Mipso. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.mipsomusic.com
FUNDRAISERS
“Light Up the Night”: 7:15 p.m. Gather at the new Theatre Alliance venue at 650 W. Sixth St., WS, to witness the first lighting of the new Ihrie Theater and Theatre Alliance marquees. The fundraising event will be marked by a reception followed by the building dedication and sign lighting. Tickets are $25. Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
FUN STUFF
DADA Fist Friday Gallery Hop and Historic Bethabara and Triad Trolleys: Triad Trollies will pick up arts and history lovers at the “Travel Back Trolly Stop” on Trade Street in Winston-Salem. The Trolly, complete with a costumed interpreter and Moravian music, will run the route to Historic Bethabara Park where the 1788 Gemeinhaus will be open for a tour featuring traditional Moravian holiday decorations. https://www.dadaws.net.
Disney on Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $20 and up. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Sawtooth Artists Market: 4-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Studios and galleries at 226 N. Marshall St., WS. The inventory of fine arts and crafts, both online and in the gallery and shop, will be kept through Dec. 23. Free but donations would be appreciated. www.sawtooth.org.
18th Annual Toy Drive and Semi-Formal: 8 p.m.-midnight. The Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., WS. https://tinyurl.com/z5uckcsa
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
MUSIC
Joy Tuba World: 6:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Contemporary Worship Center, 200 N. Cherry St., WS. The 48th anniversary of Tuba Christmas concerts which are held in over 300 cities throughout the United States.
Light Up Night: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com
SCREENINGS
“Encanto”: 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 3 p.m. Dec. 5. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N Main St., MA. 336-786-2222. 336-786-7998.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Dec. 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
F—“Christmas at the Inn”: 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., KV. https://tinyurl.com/s8n3yu5p
VISUAL ARTS
Wrapping Up 2021: All Members Show for the Holidays: 7-9 p.m. Gallery Hop. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., WS. The exhibit goes through Dec. 26. www.Artworks-Gallery.org
SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Carolanne Miljavic. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
Dance Center of Greensboro: The Nutcracker Ballet: 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Dec. 5. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20. www.highpointtheatre.com.
FOOD & DRINK
All You Can Eat Pancakes with Santa: 8-11 a.m. Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. Highway 52, WS. $10. https://tinyurl.com/5b76d657
FUN STUFF
Christmas By Candlelight at Körners Folley: 413 S. Main St., KV. Visitors will enjoy a self-guided tour of all twenty-two rooms in the house, filled from floor to ceiling with seasonal displays. Tours are offered from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec.18. Advance ticket purchases strongly recommended. https://www.kornersfolly.org.
Holiday Market: Lexington Farmer’s Market, At the Depot, 129 Railroad St., LX. https://www.lexingtonfarmersmarketnc.com
Christmas Treasures Sale: 8 a.m.-noon. Clemmons Moravian Church, 3535 Spangenberg Ave., CL. Gently used Christmas items, lights, ornaments and many other decorations. Proceeds will be shared with the Clemmons Food Pantry. 336-766-9739.
Artist Michele Marlene Manderine’s Art and Craft Sale: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Inside The Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, LV.
Gateway Gallery Open House: 9:30 a.m.-noon. 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. Featuring gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, hand-made items, jewelry, and wooden barn quilts. Guest artists include Vickie Clontz, Mark Little, Martina Moore and Melissa Westendorff. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Moravian Star Ornament Workshops: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 4 and Dec. 11. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. $25 per person and pre-registration is required. To reserve your spot, contact Frank Brown at 336-397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org. https://historicbethabara.org/events.
Sawtooth Artists Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Studios and galleries at 226 N. Marshall St., WS. The inventory of fine arts and crafts, both online and in the gallery and shop, will be kept through Dec. 23. Free but donations would be appreciated. www.sawtooth.org.
2021 Photos with Santa: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Petsense, 692 South Andy Griffith Parkway, MA. $15 for two prints, digital image and you can take pictures with your cell phone. Proceeds benefit animal rescue. Text 336-443-0648 or email saveamuttkennel@yahoo.com.
Christmas Tour Through Time: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. Pre-registered guests will enjoy seeing, hearing—and tasting—how the early Moravians celebrated Christmas, as they explore various locations throughout the Park. Admission is free but pre-registration is required. To reserve your spot, contact Diana Overbey at 336-397-7587 or dianao@cityofws.org
Mocksville’s Hometown Christmas Parade: 2-4 p.m. 100 N. Main St., MV. https://festivalnet.com
Christmas Vendor Show and Visit with Santa: 5-7 p.m. Union Cross Fire and Rescue, 4401 High Point Road, KV. https://tinyurl.com/vjvybkwc
Winston-Salem Jaycees 31st Annual Holiday Parade: 5 p.m. Starting at the intersection of Fourth Street and Poplar Street The parade route will head down Fourth Street, turn right on Liberty Street and end at Corpening Plaza. www.wsparade.or email parade@wsjaycees.org.
Pilot Mountain Tree Lighting & Christmas Parade: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Downtown Pilot Mountain, 124 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Immediately following the tree lighting, the Christmas parade will head down Main Street. https://www.yadkinvalleync.com
Delores and Wyatt LeFever’s Garden Gift Shop Open House: 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Shop for décor, gift offerings, crafts, and specialty items, as well as a hot cup of cider to warm you up. https://www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Winter Wonder at Linbrook Hall: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 17-18. Linbrook Hall, 5507 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. $30. https://tinyurl.com/464z2nzd
Disney on Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $20 and up. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.
MUSIC
Acoustic Syndicate: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com
SCREENINGS
“Encanto”: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 3 p.m. Dec. 5. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N Main St., MA. 336-786-2222. 336-786-7998.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Dec. 23; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
F—“Christmas at the Inn”: 6 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., KV. https://tinyurl.com/s8n3yu5p
SUNDAY
DANCE
Dance Center of Greensboro: The Nutcracker Ballet: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20.www.highpointtheatre.com.
“The Nutcracker”: Performed by the New York Ballet for Young Audiences: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7998.
FUN STUFF
2021 Photos with Santa: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Petsense, 692 South Andy Griffith Parkway, MA. $15 for two prints, digital image and you can take pictures with your cell phone. Proceeds benefit animal rescue. Ttext 336-443-0648 or email saveamuttkennel@yahoo.com.
Holiday Markets: noon-5 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. Foothills Brewing and Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, WS. Over 50 vendors selling handmade items. https://tinyurl.com/8d85b5ak
F—49th Annual Holiday Open House: 1-4 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. The event will include take home craft kits, the HPU brass quartet, the Memorial Handbells of First Presbyterian Church, blacksmith demonstrations and candledipping in the Historical Park, and more. Santa Claus visits will be in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and a mailbox for letters to Santa will be available if you do not get to see him. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Wreath Decorating Workshops: 2-3 p.m. The Barn at Reynolda Village, 106 Reynolda Village, WS. $50, $40 for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty and staff. https://reynolda.org
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 19; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $25, $20 for members. https://reynolda.org
Kernersville Christmas Parade: 2:30 p.m. 134 E. Mountain St., KV. https://tinyurl.com/rs3rf6vt.
MUSIC
Inner Rhythm Choir Christmas Concert: 3 p.m. Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1210 Bolton St., WS.
SCREENINGS
“Encanto”: 3 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N Main St., MA. 336-786-2222. 336-786-7998.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Dec. 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
F—“Christmas at the Inn”: 6 p.m. Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., KV. https://tinyurl.com/s8n3yu5p
VISUAL ARTS
F—Holiday Open House: 1-4 p.m. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. Tour four floors of museum exhibits, view the themed Christmas trees and shop for holiday gifts in the new museum store. www.northcarolinamuseum.org or 336-786-4478.
Original Photography by Kitty Ray Brown and Patty Young: 2-5 p.m. meet-and-greet. Apple Gallery, Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St., Danbury. The exhibit goes through Dec. 31. 336-593-8159 or www.stokesarts.org.
MONDAY
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
KIDS
Kids Art: 4-5 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. For ages 5-9. $30. www.surryarts.org.
Painting for Teens: 5-6:30 p.m. Surry Arts Council Art Studio, 218 Rockford St., MA. Ages 9 and older. $30. www.surrarts.org.
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
Craft Night with Santa: 5-7 p.m. Chick-fil-A, 1925 N. Peace Haven Road, WS. https://tinyurl.com/2sh9372w
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
LECTURES/LITERARY
F—Tuesdays at Two Book Club (Virtual): 2 p.m. Lewisville Branch Library, LV. 336-703-2940.
MUSIC
F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
King NarAnon Family Group: 6 p.m. Harvest Time Church, 312 Newsome Road, King. Outside, please bring a lawn chair.
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21-22; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Dec. 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Dec. 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
“Dear Evan Hansen: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-9, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
THEATER
“Dear Evan Hansen: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THURSDAY
DANCE
F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
“There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays”: Sip and Shop reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Main Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. The exhibit goes through Dec. 31. https://www.intothearts.org
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
KIDS
Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.
MUSIC
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
THEATER
“Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11, 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. Tickets are $22. www.yadkinarts.org.
“Dear Evan Hansen: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, except for Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Original Photography by Kitty Ray Brown and Patty Young through Dec. 31.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Wrapping Up 2021: All Members Show for the Holidays” through Dec. 26.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS. wsfoundation.org/event/undesign-the-redline-exhibit through Jan. 15.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “Moods 2021” in the Every Corner Gallery through Jan. 28.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org.
Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. Remembering Jim Moon through Jan. 2 in the Community Gallery. “Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art” goes through April 17.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS. “Seasons” through March 3.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “Pushing Boundaries” with the “Beecassos” through Jan. 8.
Begin again: We want to know what you are up to. To have your event included in Relish Events, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.We are especially eager to hear from libraries and nightclubs. Let us know about any digital or in-person events.
