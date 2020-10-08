Relish: Calendar of events

To be listed in our virtual (or actual) calendar, send your events to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication (Thursdays) with “Relish events” in the subject line.
8 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club Meeting: 7-9 p.m. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. RSVP: Elizabeth Toto, elizabeth.a.toto@gmail.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
October Lunch and Learn: “Magical Monarchs” by Jeanne Megel: noon-1 p.m. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Free to members of PJCBG or $2 for non-members. Bring your lunch. The Garden will provide drinks. Registration is required: www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call 336-996-7888.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
MUSIC
The Winston-Salem Symphony: "Limoncello": 6:30 p.m The concert will stream online from the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. www.wssymphony.org.
Colin Allured: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Plays with Cristin Whiting on Facebook. Venmo: @colin-allured, Zelle 336-775-7635, or PayPal: colinplaysguitar@gmail.com
SCREENINGS
"Freeland": 7:30 p.m. Marketplace Drive-In Cinem, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, WS. www.mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com.
“Crop to Campus": A short documentary that is a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the production of a responsibly made T-shirt. riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
VISUAL ARTS
New Works by Four Members: Oct. 8-31. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. The member artists are Chris Flory, Betti Pettinati-Longinotti, Susan Smoot and Mona Wu. www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
9 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Marty Simpson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: 60 Watt Combo. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.
FUN STUFF
Beginning & Intermediate Wheelthrowing with Marisa Mathahey: 9:30 am.-noon Fridays, Oct. 9-Dec. 11 (skipping Nov. 27). Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
Turquoise Cabbing with Ashley Sharp: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-Oct. 30. Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
Beginning & Intermediate Wheelthrowing: 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-Dec. 11 (no class on Nov. 27). Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Women's Doubles Tennis: 8 a.m. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore@ardmore.ws.
MUSIC
Symphony Serenade: 6:30 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. $45. www.wssymphony.org.
North Carolina Brass Band in Concert: 8 p.m. Music of the stage and screen. NCBB You Tube Channel. www.ncbrassband.org/suppport.
SUPPORT
Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
VISUAL ART
The Apple Gallery: As I See It: Through the Lenses of Three Generations: Virtual opening on Oct. 9. Live on Facebook at 5:30 p.m. www.fb.me/stokesartnc. The exhibition runs through Oct. 31. With Fran Speight, Sharon Grubbs and Kristin Maready.
10 • SATURDAY
FUN STUFF
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Historic Twin City Trolley Tour: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 176 YWCA, WS. www.triadecoadventures.com
Ardmore ArtWalk: 1-5 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 17. A safe stroll through the neighborhood with stops at participating local artists’ properties.https://ardmore.ws.
Black Bear Half Marathon: 7-10 a.m. (rolling wave starts). Oklawaha Greenway, Hendersonville. https://idaph.net/black-bear-half-marathon/, support@idaph.net or 838-684-0812, Ext. 0
SCREENINGS
"Adventures: End Game," "Star Wars: Episode VII," 7 p.m.; "It," "Us," 9:45 p.m.: The Drive, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 2886 Fairshore Drive, WS. www.thedrivemovie.com
THEATER
North Carolina Radio Play Festival: New Halloween-themed radio plays will be broadcast by the CPF Radio Hour podcast October 10, 17, 24 and 31 at cpfradiohour.podbean.com. There is no cost to listen, but there is a suggested donation of $5.
12 • MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F Virtual Weaving with Miss Marya: Weaving on a Cardboard Loom: 3-4 p.m. www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary.
Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Virtual Options: 4-4:45 Mondays and Wednesdays, through Nov. 5. www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org. For an activity kit: www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/gotr-at-home
HEALTH/FITNESS
Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events
MUSIC
Lessons for Guitar, Fiddle, Mandolin, Clawhammer, Banjo or Bass: Oct. 12 for 10 weeks. The Arts Place, 502 S. St., Danbury. $200. Instruments will not be provided. www.stokesart.org or 336-593-8159.
SOCIAL
The Triad Woodcarvers: 3-6 p.m. Mondays. Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Carving location is the picnic area across the street from Moore Elementary. Regular meetings will resume at Miller Park Community Center when the park re-opens.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.
13 • TUESDAY
FUN STUFF
Foundations of Figure Study: Exploring Gesture through Drawing and Sculpture: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Dec. 1. Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS.
Stained Glass: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Dec. 1 Sawtooth School of Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
riley live!: 7 p.m. Themes range from karaoke requests to photography to trivia to interviews to video game tournaments. www.facebook.com/hiitsriley or www.itsriley.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
14 • WEDNESDAY
SOCIAL
The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. A plated lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/
15 • THURSDAY
FUN STUFF
Online Demo: Landscape Painting in Oils with Barb Mory: 3-4:15 p.m. www.sawtooth.org.
Teen Mixed Media Book: 4 p.m. Thursdays, through Nov. 5. Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
HEALTH/FITNESS
Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
MUSIC
The Martha Bassett Show: 7 p.m. on radio station WFDD, features national and local artists, and the music of Martha Bassett. Each show is a collaboration among Bassett, her band, and the guests. Oct. 15: Charlie Hunter and Casey Noel, Nov. 5: Violet Bell and Chatham Rabbits, Nov. 19: Colin Allured and Lyn Koonce. www.marthabassettshow.com/streaming
Colin Allured: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Plays with Cristin Whiting on Facebook. Venmo: @colin-allured, Zelle 336-775-7635, or PayPal: colinplaysguitar@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
SCREENINGS
"Pickin' for Progress": Launched by Che Apalache bandleader, songwriter, and activist Joe Troop, from Winston-Salem, the series of videos spotlights key progressive voices from across North Carolina. The video series releases one mini-documentary film per week running up to the elections in November. www.YouTube.com and search for "Pickin' for Progress."
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Online Acting Classes: "Radio Theatre…Starring You!" "Ace Your Audition," and "Stage Fighting & Physical Acting" classes will be offered. Information and registration forms are available online at www.LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Yoga classes indoors, outdoors, online & on-demand. Chair yoga, back care, all levels, and levels 1 & 2. Classes are seven days a week. New student special: two weeks of unlimited classes for $25. To register, visit SunriseYoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
ART VENUES
Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.
Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.
Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604
Angelina's Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.
Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. "As I See It: Through the Lenses of Three Generations" exhibition runs through Oct. 31.336-593-8159 or www.stokesarts.org.
ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.
Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.
ArtPop: Art work by six area artists on billboards. The Adams billboards, mostly located along South Stratford Road and Salem Parkway, are digital and will scroll through the six artists’ work. Lamar’s billboards are printed vinyl — each artist has his or her own — and spread throughout the area, on I-40, Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Some are also on I-40 in Guilford County. The billboards range in size from 10-by-30 feet to 14-by-48. The art will shift locations over time throughout 2020-2021.
“Artists Respond”: An online invitational exhibition and also in the window at 564 N. Trade St., WS. Email monawu4@gmail.com for in-person tour, or visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
Artworks Gallery: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. New Works by Four Members, Oct. 8-31.The member artists are Chris Flory, Betti Pettinati-Longinotti, Susan Smoot and Mona Wu. www.Artworks-Gallery.org. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. 564 N. Trade St., WS. 336-723-5890 or www.artworks-gallery.org.
Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS.
Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.
Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.
The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.
Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com
Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.
Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.
Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. “Compositions, Configurations and Concoctions: Elements for a Modern Landscape" exhibition runs until Oct. 31. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.
Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.
”Kat Skywalker”: by AFAS artist Cheryl Ann Lipstreu, 723 N. Trade St., joins other Mannequin Shenanigans in the Downtown Arts District. Take a stroll and see them all. They’re outside on Trade, Liberty and Sixth Streets. www.theafasgroup.com. Hint: Look up.
Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.
Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.
McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Form/Texture/Light/Shadow, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Through Oct. 15. www.intothearts.org.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.
The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.
Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. "Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston" exhibition will be on view through 2021. "Raise the Roof: Replacing Reynolda's Historic Roof" will be on display through June 27, 2021.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.
Sechrest Art Gallery, Hayworth Fine Arts Center, High Point University: www.highpoint.edu/community.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Student Showcase 2020 is a virtual exhibition of artworks by high school and college students in art and design fields. www.seccashowcase.org336-397-2108 or secca.org.
Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.
Studio 7: 204 W. Sixth St., WS. “COVID Creations”noon-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and by appointment.336-408-9739, email studio7ws@gmail.com, www.studio7ws.com.
Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.
Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.
UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.
WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.
Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS. “Explorations of Self: Black Portraiture from the Cochran Collection” exhibition goes through March 28, 2021.
Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.
Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. “A Collaborative Experience” By Kevin Calhoun and Bryce Hauser exhibition goes through Nov. 9 in the Welborn Gallery. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.
