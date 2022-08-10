Relish: Calendar of events

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Aug. 14; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Aug. 12-13. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin' and Readin' Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

DANCE

F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Market America 2022 International Convention: 10 a.m. Aug. 11-13, 9 a.m. Aug. 14. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Home Sweet Home: The Story of Black Mountain Chocolate: 5:30 p.m. Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

The Zoo’s in Town!: 10:30 a.m. Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 7632 Warren Park Drive, LV. With educators from the N.C. Zoo. 336-703-2940.

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Bluegrass, Country and Blues Jam: 6 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

12 • FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 7 p.m. Aug. 14. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Vagabond Saints' Society: Duran Duran, Rio (40th Anniversary). Also at 8 p.m. in the Gas Hill Drinking Room: Steady Hyperactive Showcase. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Radio Revolver. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

FUN STUFF

Market America 2022 International Convention: 10 a.m. Aug. 12-13, 9 a.m. Aug. 14. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

F - Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“BOOKS:” 5-7 p.m. reception. Every Corner Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Book-inspired art by Associated Artists of Winston-Salem. Exhibit goes through Oct. 15. info@AssociatedArtists.org or 336-747-1463.

MUSIC

EmiSunshine: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

SUPPORT

F - "Writing Through Grief" Workshop: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 at Williams Education and Counseling Center, Trellis Supportive Care Main Campus, 101 Hospice Lane, WS. Advance registration is required: 336-331-1300.

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

"Godspell": 8 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 3 p.m. Aug. 14. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

13 • SATURDAY

CAR SHOWS

General Greene AACA Annual 46th Annual Car Show: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Triad Piedmont Farmers Market, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax. Don Henza 336-601-6016 or dhenza@gmail.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Aug. 14. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Mauve Angeles, Dead Cool in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Market America 2022 International Convention: 10 a.m. Aug. 13, 9 a.m. Aug. 14. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F - Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. . https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.​

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

Farmers' Market: 9 a.m.-noon. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Emma Langford in Concert: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Brit Floyd: The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

THEATER

"Godspell": 8 p.m. Aug. 13, 3 p.m. Aug. 14. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

14 • SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Market America 2022 International Convention: 9 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“Textures from the Coasts”, Karen Kopf; “Mysterious Barricades”, Nanu Lindgren La Rosee; “New Works”, Wiley Akers: 2-4 p.m. artists reception and 7-9 p.m. Gallery Hop. Exhibits through Aug. 27. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org.

MUSIC

Summer Parks Concert Series: 5 p.m. The Collection. Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., KV. intothearts.org.

THEATER

"Godspell": 3 p.m. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

15 • MONDAY

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

KIDS

Teen Pinterest Club: 4 p.m. Rural Hall Branch Library, 7125 Broad St., RH. 336-703-2970.

MUSIC

Joy Singers: An interdenominational choir for adult singers, will begin meeting at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1210 Bolton St., WS, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. No audition required. Donna Cooke, donna.lamma.cooke@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

16 • TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate's (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Mount Airy Photography Club: 7 p.m. Lower level, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-786-7998.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F - Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Author Beth Macy's New Book Launch: "Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of America's Overdose Crisis": 7 p.m. Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, WS. bookmarksnc.org/raisinglazarusbooklaunch

MUSIC

F - Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SCREENINGS

F - Angelou and Bearden: Forty Years Later: 5:30 p.m. Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Screening of the 1982 recording of the conversation between author and songwriter Romare Bearden and poet and author, Maya Angelou, about what it means to be a black artist. The screening will be accompanied by a panel discussion about the enduring impact of black artists. Advance registration: reynolda.org/angelou-bearden.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has -- at any time -- lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

17 • WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Gardener/Community Volunteer Days: 6-8 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Women’s Doubles Tennis: Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. www.ardmore.ws for days and times.

LECTURES/LITERARY

F - Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks 4 on 4th: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. Several authors will read from their works. The theme for August is “stories from the South.” wswriters.org.

KIDS

Teen Video Game Nights: 4-6 p.m. Carver School Road Branch, 4915 Lansing Drive, WS. 336-703-2913.

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

18 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Larry & Joe (Joe Troop of Che Apalache) in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Aug. 21; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Aug. 19-20. Tommy Davidson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

The Martha Bassett Show with Lilli Lewis, Heather Sarona and Tyler Nail: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: "Domestic Art" through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View all current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina's Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. www.stokesart.org. Exhibit of Original Art by William Neagle exhibit through Aug. 15.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Textures from the Coasts”, Karen Kopf; “Mysterious Barricades”, Nanu Lindgren La Rosee; “New Works”, Wiley Akers through Aug. 27.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. "Black Theatre Royalty: Portraits from the Hattiloo Theatre Collection" through Aug. 27 in the main gallery. "BOOKS" exhibit goes through Oct. 17. www.assocatedartists.org

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. "Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda" through Dec. 31. "Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow" exhibit through Sept. 18.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. "Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots​" through Dec. 11.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.