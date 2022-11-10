Relish: Calendar of events

10 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Sarah Strable & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tim Shropshire. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Joshua Ray Walker, Margo Cilker. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin' and Readin' Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

DANCE

F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Guilford College Bryan Series Presents Daniel Levitin & Rosanne Cash: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Marissa Meyer: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. Meyer will be talking about her second book in the Gilded series, "Cursed." www.bookmarksnc.org/MarissaMeyer.

MUSIC

Bluegrass, Country and Blues Jam: 6 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

"Sweeney Todd": 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12, Nov. 17-19; 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

40+ Stage Presents “Whittlers’ Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11, 17-18; 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Nov. 20. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.intothearts.org/campus-events/whittlers-bench.

11 • FRIDAY

BAZAARS

Christmas Bazaar Craft & Bake Sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Nov. 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12. Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4370 Welcome-Arcadia Road, (Arcadia) LX. 336-577-2873 or e-mail mktvfl@att.net.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Nov. 11-12. Burpie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with The Waybacks. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Music Lovers’ Luncheon: noon-1:30 p.m. Footnote Coffee & Cocktails, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. $35. The event features a discussion between music director candidate, Vladimir Kulenovic, and guest artist, Julian Schwarz. wssymphony.org/luncheon

Joe Gatto: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 11. Tours begin at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main Street. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your camera and umbrella, if needed. Tickets are $20 and pre-paid reservations are required. 336-786-4478.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F - Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Sideline: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 S. Main St., Elkin. reevestheater.com.

SUPPORT

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

"Sweeney Todd": 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12, Nov. 17-19; 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

40+ Stage Presents “Whittlers’ Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Nov. 17-18; 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Nov. 20. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.intothearts.org/campus-events/whittlers-bench.

12 • SATURDAY

BAZAARS

Christmas Bazaar Craft & Bake Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4370 Welcome-Arcadia Road, (Arcadia) LX. 336-577-2873 or e-mail mktvfl@att.net.

Ardmore Neighborhood Association (ANA) Craft Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Miller Park Recreation Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Burpie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Taylor Tomlinson: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Art SHAC Fall Art Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College, 412 Rams Drive, WS. TheArtSHAC.org.

F - Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, 19, 26. High Point Museum Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. There will also be an open hearth cooking demonstration starting at 10 a.m. highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 12. Tours begin at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main Street. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your camera and umbrella, if needed. Tickets are $20 and pre-paid reservations are required. 336-786-4478.

F - Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.​

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

Farmers' Market: 9 a.m.-noon. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Mystery Book Club (Virtual via Zoom): 10:30 Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS. Email falkowsz@forsyth.cc

MUSIC

Concerto (R)Evolution Concert: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 3 p.m. Nov. 13. Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. The concert features guest conductor Vladimir Kulenovic, showcasing the talent of soloist Julian Schwarz. This performance highlights the music of Joseph Haydn, Béla Bartók and early 20th-century African American composer, Florence Price. Tickets start at $25. 336-464-0145 or online at wssymphony.org.

Bill and the Belles: 7:30 p.m. Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., YV. $25. yadkinarts.org.

Grupo Firme: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

"Dial 'M' for Murder": 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Nov. 18-19; 3 p.m. Nov. 13, Nov. 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. http://www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder/.

"Sweeney Todd": 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Nov. 17-19; 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

"Dial 'M' for Murder": 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Nov. 18-19; 3 p.m. Nov. 13, Nov. 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. http://www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder/.

13 • SUNDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Los Gordos Lobster Truck: 1-6 p.m. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com

FUN STUFF

Peppa Pig's Adventures: 2 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

THEATER

"Dial 'M' for Murder": 3 p.m. Nov. 13, Nov. 20; 8 p.m. Nov. 18-19. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. http://www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder/.

"Sweeney Todd": 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

"Dial 'M' for Murder": 3 p.m. Nov. 13, Nov. 20, 8 p.m. Nov. 18-19. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. http://www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder/.

14 • MONDAY

CALL-OUTS

Stained Glass Playhouse: "Plaza Suite" Auditions: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 14-15. 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. http://www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/plaza-suite/.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: "One Man, Two Guvnors" Auditions: 6:30-8:30 p.m. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. LTofWS.org.

DANCE

F - Clogging Club: 3 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. All skill levels welcome. 336-659-4305.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

MUSIC

Acoustic Jam Session: 6 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS.

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

15 • TUESDAY

CALL-OUTS

Open Auditions for Spring 2023 Production of "Clue": 6-9 p.m. Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. YV. yadkinarts.org.

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate's (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Emerging Choreographers: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-18, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

Scottish Country Dance: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. First class is free with COVID-19 vaccination record, and no partner is necessary. Call 336-282-6507 or 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com

Mount Airy Photography Club: 7 p.m. Lower level, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-786-7998.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F - Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Tom Friedman: Wait Chapel, Reynolda Campus, WS. wfu.edu.

MUSIC

Secrest Artists Series: Stewart Goodyear, Piano: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. https://secrest.wfu.edu/2223season.

F - Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.L

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

16 • WEDNESDAY

DANCE

Emerging Choreographers: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

FUN STUFF

Alton Brown Live: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

"Improv Intensive": 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov 16. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. $155. For adults 18 and older. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Gardener/Community Volunteer Days: 6-8 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

The Picky Knitters: 2 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS. falkowsz@forsyth.cc or call 336-703-2960.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Solid Gold Jam Session: 6 p.m. Reynolds Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

17 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Matelyn Alicia & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Kerwin Claiborne. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Migrant Birds, Mild Goose Chase. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

DANCE

Emerging Choreographers: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

F - TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

"Sweeney Todd": 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

40+ Stage Presents “Whittlers’ Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.intothearts.org/campus-events/whittlers-bench.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F - Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina's Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. Original Art by Sarah Booze through Nov. 15.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Into the Horizons”, Diane Nations and “Mostly Mandalas: Imagery from Lea’s Garden”, Betti Pettinati Longinotti through Nov 26.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com. “Textures” through Jan. 7.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. "Finding Place" exhibit goes through Dec. 16.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Associated Artists "Nostalgia" goes through Jan. 21 in the Every Corner Gallery. Associated Artists "Artist Spotlight 2022" through Jan. 7. www.assocatedartists.org

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. "Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda" through Dec. 31. "Page Laughlin Paper Dolls: The Labor Series" through Dec. 31 in the West Bedroom Gallery.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. "Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots​" through Dec. 11.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422. "Spider Webb: Man of Many Talents" through Feb. 28.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS. Associated Artists' "Textures" goes through Jan. 7.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. Sharon Hardin's "Observations and Fantasies" through Dec. 23 in the Welborn Gallery.