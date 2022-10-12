Relish: Calendar of events

13 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Readin’ and Sippin’ Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Universal Language featuring Colin Allured, and LB The Poet. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

O.Henry Jazz: Dr. Henry & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theatre and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Frankie Beverly & Maze: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Bluegrass, Country and Blues Jam: 6 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

Live Music with Rob McHale and Steve Bonham: 7 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-14, Oct. 20-21; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Oct. 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 19-20; 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Oct. 21; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Oct. 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

VISUAL ARTS

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: “Birds, Bats and Bones”: 5:30-7 p.m. closing reception. Davis Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 215 N. Spruce St., WS.

14 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Carolanne Miljavac. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Triad International Ballet: Don Quixote: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $15-$40. highpointheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Your Presence: Stage & Screen”: 6-8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 21. For adults 18 and older. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 11. Tours begin at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main Street. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your camera and umbrella, if needed. Tickets are $20 and pre-paid reservations are required. 336-786-4478.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

VISUAL ARTS

Original Art by Sarah Booze: 5:30-7 p.m. reception. Apple Gallery, Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St., Danbury. Exhibit goes through Nov. 15. www.stokesarts.org.

SUPPORT

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmental health.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Oct. 20-21; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Oct. 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Oct. 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

Spirit Gum Theatre Company: “The Thin Place”: 8 p.m. Oct. 14-15, Oct. 21-22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 23. $15. Spirit Gum Theatre, WS. http://www.spiritgumtheatre.com

15 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ziggy’s Outdoor: Lit and Hoobastank with Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris. 1547 W. English St., HP. 336-858-5088

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Carolanne Miljavac. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Rhymin’ N Stealin’: The Original Beastie Boys Tribute Band. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party: 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

11th Annual Ghost Stories in the Park: 6-7:30 p.m. High Point Museum Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Barnabas Fall Auction: Oct. 15-22. Online. Text “furniture” to 76278 or register at furniture.givesmart.com.

Little Theatre: “Behind the Scenes” Community Open House: 10 a.m.-noon. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.

Summit Credit Union Second Annual Charity Car Show: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 1743 Westchester Drive, HP.

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Costuming a Fairy Tale”: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 22. LTWS Costume Shop, 2900 Indiana Ave., WS $175. For high school students and adults. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 12. Tours begin at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main Street. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your camera and umbrella, if needed. Tickets are $20 and pre-paid reservations are required. 336-786-4478.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds. com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

LECTURES/LITERARY

Winston-Salem Writers Workshop: “James Baldwin: Being There; Bearing Witness”: 10 a.m.-noon. Zoom. wswriters.org

Wordkeepers: 4 p.m. Ashe County Arts Center, 303 School Ave., West Jefferson. Diana Renfro, renfrodiana@msn.com

MUSIC

“That Girl Lay Lay”: 6 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: Together at Last: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $30-$40. highpointheatre.com.

nu Ensemble: Felipe Tristán, Guest Conductor: 7:30 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

OTHER

Bermuda Run Garden Club’s Shredding Event: 9 a.m.-noon rain or shine. Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run. $5 (cash only). Marie, 336-650-5518.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Oct. 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Oct. 22; 8 p.m. Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

Spirit Gum Theatre Company: “The Thin Place”: 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Oct. 21-22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 23. $15. Spirit Gum Theatre, WS. http://www.spiritgumtheatre.com

VISUAL ARTS

Artfolios: “Artful Living on Fourth”: 2-5 p.m. The Nissen, 310 W. Fourth St., WS. Meet and talk to the 16 participating artists about their collections. www.Artfolios.shop.

16 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Carolanne Miljavac. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party: 2:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

Diana Krall: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 23; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 23; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 22; 8 p.m. Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

Spirit Gum Theatre Company: “The Thin Place”: 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Oct. 23; 8 p.m. Oct. 21-22. $15. Spirit Gum Theatre, WS. http://www.spiritgumtheatre.com

17 MONDAY

DANCE

F—Clogging Club: 3 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. All skill levels welcome. 336-659-4305.

FUN STUFF

F—“How to be Perfect: An Evening with Michael Schur”: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall inside Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. www.wfu.edu.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

MUSIC

Acoustic Jam Session: 6 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS.

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

18 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

A Leaf-Casting Workshop: 12:30 p.m. Reynolda Gardens, 100 Reynolda Road, WS. reynolda.org.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Mount Airy Photography Club: 7 p.m. Lower level, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. 336-786-7998.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

UNCSA Chamber Music Festival: Oct. 18, Oct. 22. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

19

WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Fractured Fairy Tails”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 19. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theatre and storytelling. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Gardener/Community Volunteer Days: 6-8 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

The Picky Knitters: 2 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS. falkowsz@forsyth.cc or call 336-703-2960.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Solid Gold Jam Session: 6 p.m. Reynolds Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

THEATER

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

20

THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Paranormal Night with Jeff Jenkins in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

O.Henry Jazz: The Sirens (Diana Tuffin & Karon McKinney) & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Guilford College Bryan Series Presents Venus Williams: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Graveyard Detectives Genealogy Workshop: 11 a.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS. Staci at falkowsz@forsyth.cc or 336-703-2960.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theatre and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

The Martha Bassett Show: Alice Howe & Freebo, Terri Binion, DaShawn Hickman, Presents Sacred Steel: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., GB. reevestheater.com.

Secrest Artists Series: Mingus Big Band: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. https://secrest.wfu.edu/2223season.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES</&h1>

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. Original Art by Sarah Booze through Nov. 15.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Aesthetic Abstractions” by Kimberly Varnadoe and “Reflections in Abstraction” by James Gemma through Oct. 29.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com. “Textures” through Jan. 7.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. “BOOKS” exhibit goes through Oct. 17. Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future through Oct. 29. www.assocatedartists.org

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda” through Dec. 31. “Page Laughlin Paper Dolls: The Labor Series” through Dec. 31 in the West Bedroom Gallery.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots“ through Dec. 11.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “Handmade: A Portrait of the Artist’s Tools” by Bryan Rierson through Oct. 28 in the Welborn Gallery.

