Relish: Calendar of events

20 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Bubba Dub. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Paranormal Night with Jeff Jenkins in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

O.Henry Jazz: The Sirens (Diana Tuffin & Karon McKinney) & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Guilford College Bryan Series Presents Venus Williams: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Graveyard Detectives Genealogy Workshop: 11 a.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS. Staci at falkowsz@forsyth.cc or 336-703-2960.

The Hollywood Horror Show: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 20-30 on weekdays and 8 p.m.-midnight on weekends. Yesterday Village, Gate 7, 569 Fairgrounds Blvd., WS. https://tinyurl.com/hz7hbd44

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theatre and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

The Martha Bassett Show: Alice Howe & Freebo, Terri Binion, DaShawn Hickman, Presents Sacred Steel: 7 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., GB. reevestheater.com.

Secrest Artists Series: Mingus Big Band: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. https://secrest.wfu.edu/2223season.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

“The Wizard of Oz”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-22, 3 p.m. Oct. 23. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. yadkinarts.org.

21 FRIDAY

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 7 p.m. Oct. 23. Adele Givens. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Sarah Sofia and Sam Foster in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

City of High Point Fashion Week: Oct. 21-26. Rockers Stadium, Culp Inc., Congdon Yards, Cohab Space and Castle McCullough. https://fashionweekhighpoint.com.

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Your Presence: Stage & Screen”: 6-8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 21. For adults 18 and older. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 11. Tours begin at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main Street. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your camera and umbrella, if needed. Tickets are $20 and pre-paid reservations are required. 336-786-4478.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SCREENINGS

Queer Film Festival: Oct. 21-23. More information and tickets can be found at https://queerfearfilmfestival.com/

SUPPORT

Friday Morning Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon. For adults with any mental health issue. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 10:30 a.m.-noon virtual meeting. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

Spirit Gum Theatre Company: “The Thin Place”: 8 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. $15. Spirit Gum Theatre, WS. http://www.spiritgumtheatre.com

“The Wizard of Oz”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 3 p.m. Oct. 23. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. yadkinarts.org.

VISUAL ARTS

F—“Nostalgia” by Associated Artists of WS: 5-7 p.m. reception. Every Corner Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Associatedartists.org, 336-747-1463.

Lauren Strohaker: “Old Red, I Know Where Thou Dwellest”: 5-8 p.m. reception. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. On view through Oct. 27. secca.org.

22 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Oct. 22, 7 p.m. Oct. 23. Adele Givens. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Jukebot 2022. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Men Can Cook: 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

An Evening with David Sedaris: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Costuming a Fairy Tale”: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 22. LTWS Costume Shop, 2900 Indiana Ave., WS $175. For high school students and adults. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 12. Tours begin at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main Street. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your camera and umbrella, if needed. Tickets are $20 and pre-paid reservations are required. 336-786-4478.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside of the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. Visit www.WSFairgrounds.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Merry-Go-Round: Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, 142 N. Main St., MA.

Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-noon. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

KIDS

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Salem College School of Music: Piano Music to Celebrate Salem’s 250th: 7:30 p.m. Shirley Recital Hall, Salem Academy and College, Elberson Fine Arts Center, WS. The concert will be with Barbara Lister-Sink, Professor of Piano, Artistic Director of the School of Music, and Director of the Music Graduate Program at Salem College. Donations will be accepted and the concert will also be live-streamed on Facebook. salem.edu.

Magnolia Green and The Deluge: 8 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

SCREENINGS

“Racist Roots: Origins of North Carolina’s Death Penalty”: 2-4 p.m. Community Mosk of Winston-Salem, 1419 Waughtown St., WS. Film screening and panel discussion.

“Beetlejuice”: 7:30 p.m. Marketplace Cinema, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, WS. riverrunfilm.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

Spirit Gum Theatre Company: “The Thin Place”: 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. $15. Spirit Gum Theatre, WS. http://www.spiritgumtheatre.com

“The Wizard of Oz”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 3 p.m. Oct. 23. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. yadkinarts.org.

VISUAL ARTS

F—Alamance Artisans’ Extravaganza 2022: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 22, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 23. Vailtree Event and Conference Center, 1567 Bakatsias Lane, Haw River. Twenty-one artists will showcase and sell unique and wide-ranging works, including paintings, pastels, pottery, jewelry, photography, sculpture, fiber, mixed media, and wood. https://alamanceartisans.com

23 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Adele Givens. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

History Talk: Dia de los Muertos: 2-4 p.m. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., MA. Also, free family fun day from 1-4 p.m. www.northcarolinamuseum.org, 336-786-4478.

MUSIC

East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round In the Crown: 4 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12, $10 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

Steve Hofstetter: 7:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

Christian Nodal: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 2 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 2 p.m. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

Spirit Gum Theatre Company: “The Thin Place”: 2 p.m. Spirit Gum Theatre, WS. http://www.spiritgumtheatre.com

“The Wizard of Oz: 3 p.m. Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., YV. yadkinarts.org.

VISUAL ARTS

F—Alamance Artisans’ Extravaganza 2022: noon-5 p.m. Vailtree Event and Conference Center, 1567 Bakatsias Lane, Haw River. Twenty-one artists will showcase and sell unique and wide-ranging works, including paintings, pastels, pottery, jewelry, photography, sculpture, fiber, mixed media, and wood. https://alamanceartisans.com

24 MONDAY

DANCE

F—Clogging Club: 3 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. All skill levels welcome. 336-659-4305.

FUN STUFF

Hope Golf Classic Fundraiser: 9:30 a.m. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. info@hopews.org.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Yoga with Maureen Stitt: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays live on Zoom. $10. Visit www.raffaldini.com/Shop/Events

MUSIC

Acoustic Jam Session: 6 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS.

SOCIAL

The Triad Woodcarvers meets on Mondays from 4-9 p.m. at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, WS. Woodcarving instruction is free and new members are welcome. Masks currently required. www.triadwoodcarvers.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Midday Hope Nar Anon Family Group: noon on Mondays. Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Robinhood Road, WS. Nar Anon is for families who have addiction issues. Meetings are outside so bring a lawn chair.

25 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dance: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. Free with COVID-19 vaccination record, and no partner is necessary. Call 336-282-6507 or 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

FUN STUFF

Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Cooking in the Garden: 6-7 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Chefs demonstrate healthy and delicious cooking options. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

F—Bocce: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Miller Park Bocce Courts, Queen Street, between Knollwood Street and Oakwood Drive, WS. John Storrier at storrier@sbcglobal.net

KIDS

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

F—Golden Notes: 10 a.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Hope After Suicide Loss Peer-Led Support Group (Virtual): 6-7:30 p.m. For anyone 18 and older who has — at any time — lost a loved one to suicide. The loved one may be a friend or family member. Currently meeting via Zoom. Jaletta Desmond at hopeafterws@gmail.com or 908-689-0136.

Tides and Thrives Support Groups: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, virtual meeting 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. To access the Thrive support group: 701-802-5332, access code: 579141#, online meeting ID: thrive91. For Tides support group: 978-990-5127, access code: 815890#, online meeting ID: tides.

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

THEATER

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-27, 8 p.m. Oct. 28, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

VISUAL ARTS

“Birds, Bats and Bones”: 5:30-6:30 p.m. closing reception. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 215 N. Spruce St., WS.

26 WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 6:30 p.m. Jess Klein at Beer & Banjos in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Improv Intensive”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov 16. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. $155. For adults 18 and older. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

The Picky Knitters: 2 p.m. Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, WS. falkowsz@forsyth.cc or call 336-703-2960.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: Music & Movement (In-Person Outdoors): 10 a.m. Shallowford Square Park, LV. Recommended for children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers, but all ages are welcome. Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Curiosity Cart: 10:30 a.m. Kaleideum North 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Animal Encounters: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. Free with paid admission/membership. https://north.kaleideum.org.

SOCIAL

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Meeting: noon. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. A buffet lunch is served. For more information, https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org/

THEATER

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27, 8 p.m. Oct. 28, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

27 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Drew Foust’s Wheelhouse, Maia Kamil in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

DANCE

F—TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theatre and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Rami Madan: Zoom teaching for adults, three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

KIDS

Lewisville Branch Library: 10 a.m. Storytime (virtual). Email Mia Jordan (jordanmc@forsyth.cc) to sign up.

Prism Experience: 11:30 a.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

Science Live: 1 p.m. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, WS. https://north.kaleideum.org.

MUSIC

Old-Time Jam: 5:30 p.m. Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. www.reevestheater.com.

F—TAPS (Traditional Arts Program for Students) Youth Music Lessons: 5:30 p.m. fiddle, 6:15 p.m. guitar, banjo, mandolin. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 8 p.m. Oct. 28, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

YOGA

Sunrise Yoga Studio: Online classes seven days a week, in-studio classes five days per week. Drop-in fee is $18. Also, there is currently a trial membership for two weeks for $25. www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.

Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.

Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411

Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.

ART VENUES

Allegacy Federal Credit Union: 1691 Westbrook Plaza, WS. www.allegacy.org/impact-story/our-art-gallery.

Alta Vista Gallery: 2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis. www.altavistagallery.com.

Andy Griffith Museum: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 218 Rockford St., MA. Tickets $8 adults, $6 children 12 and under. Includes admission to the Siamese Twins Exhibit, Betty Lynn Exhibit, Photo Gallery, and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall. 336-786-1604

Angelina’s Teas: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 125 S. Stratford Road, WS. 336-722-9532.

Apple Gallery: Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. Original Art by Sarah Booze through Nov. 15.

ArtConnections: 629 N. Trade St., WS. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Email artconnectionsontrade@gmail.com or visit www.artconnectionsontrade.com.

Artists on Liberty: 521 N. Liberty St., WS. Patricia Coe at patcoe54@aol.com.

Art Nouveau of Winston-Salem: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. WS.

Artworks Gallery: 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org, 336-723-5890. “Aesthetic Abstractions” by Kimberly Varnadoe and “Reflections in Abstraction” by James Gemma through Oct. 29.

Associated Artists: The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. www.masoniccenterws.com. “Textures” through Jan. 7.

Delta Arts Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on third Saturday of month. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. 336-722-2625, www.deltaartscenter.org.

Delurk Gallery: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 207 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-486-3444 or www.delurkgallery.com.

The Diggs Gallery: Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. 336-750-2458.

Elberson Fine Arts Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Forsyth County Central Library: 660 W. Fifth St., WS.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health: 799 Highland Ave., WS. The Origami Crane display will continue indefinitely, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.artworks-gallery.org.

The Gallery at Lewisville Vintage: 6790 Shallowford Road, WS. Email: thegallerylewisville@gmail.com

Gallery VI: 717 Trade St. NW, WS. 336-723-3653.

Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center: 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. 828-632-6966.

Historic Earle Theatre: 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

Inter_Section Gallery and Art Space: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 629 N. Trade St., WS. www.intersectiongallery.com or 336-817-1248.

Karma Salon and Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday by appointment. 206 W. Sixth St., WS. 336-682-2671.

Kaleideum: Two locations: 400 W. Hanes Mill Road., WS and 390 S. Liberty St., WS. www.kaleideum.org.

Lewisville Branch Library: 6490 Shallowford Road, LV. 336-703-2940.

Liberty Arts Coffee House: 526 N. Liberty St., WS.

McNeely Pop Up Gallery: 110 West Seventh St., WS (inside the new ARTC Theatre). 336-408-9739.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future through Oct. 29. Associated Artists “Nostalgia” goes through Jan. 21 in the Every Corner Gallery. www.assocatedartists.org

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History: 301 N. Main St., MA. www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

North Trade Street Arts: noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 604 N. Trade St., WS. 336-782-9209.

The Olio: Glassblowing Studio and Social Enterprise: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. 840 Mill Works Street, No. 150, WS. www.theolio.org or 336-406-2937.

Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 601 N. Trade St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Dog Gallery: 630 N. Liberty St., WS.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. www.reynoldahouse.org. “Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda” through Dec. 31. “Page Laughlin Paper Dolls: The Labor Series” through Dec. 31 in the West Bedroom Gallery.

Salem Foyer Gallery: Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.associatedartists.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. www.sawtooth.org.

Schaefer Center: 733 Rivers Street, Appalachian State University, Boone. theschaefercenter@appstate.edu.

Shallowford Presbyterian Church: 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, LV. www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art: 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. 336-397-2108 or secca.org. Lauren Strohaker: “Old Red, I Know Where Thou Dwellest” through Oct. 27. “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots“ through Dec. 11.

Start Gallery: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 122-A Reynolda Village, WS. 336-245-8508.

Studios@608: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 608 N. Trade St., Center City Frame Gallery, WS. 336-829-6903 or www.CenterCityFrameGallery.com.

Tattoo Archive: noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 618 W. Fourth St., WS. 336-722-4422.

The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center: 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Turchin Center for the Visual Arts: Appalachian State University, Boone.

UNC School of the Arts: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 1533 S. Main St., WS.

WFU Museum of Anthropology: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1834 Wake Forest Road, WS. 336-758-5282 or www.moa.wfu.edu.

Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem: 4537 Country Club Road, WS. Associated Artists’ “Textures” goes through Jan. 7.

Wake Forest University Z. Smith Reynolds Library: Wake Forest University, WS. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 336-758-5755 or www.zsr.wfu.edu.

Wake Forest Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery: Wake Forest Reynolda campus, WS.

Wherehouse Art Hotel: 211 E. Third St., WS. www.wherehousearthotel.com.

Wilkes Art Gallery: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday. 913 C St., North Wilkesboro. www.WilkesArtGallery.org.

Yadkin Cultural Arts Center: 226 E. Main St., YV. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org. “Handmade: A Portrait of the Artist’s Tools” by Bryan Rierson through Oct. 28 in the Welborn Gallery.

