TownNews.com Content Exchange - Viewership: 16.5 million - Rating: 12.3% - Share: 21% - Date: May 19, 1996 For 12 seasons, Angela Lansbury was a mystery writer and detective Jessica Fletcher on the highly successful crime drama series “Murder, She Wrote.” A staple in the Sunday night lineup for CBS, the show garnered 26 million viewers per week until the network moved it to a new time slot for its last two seasons. Following the finale in 1996, the series inspired four TV movies, a video game, and a spinoff book series. Lansbury holds the record for having the most Golden Globe and Emmy nominations and wins for an actress in a television drama series.