Rep. Ted Budd officially enters NC Senate race as candidate

RALEIGH — North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd filed candidacy paperwork on Monday to officially join this year's U.S. Senate race, saying his career in small business, connections to agriculture and his religious faith makes him well-suited for the job.

Budd, who joined Congress in 2017, announced his Senate candidacy for the Republican nomination last April.

“It’s not important to everybody. I think it’s important to a lot of people, but I’m a person of faith with a true moral compass,” Budd told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview after he filed in person with the state elections board at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

Budd received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in June. The ex-president's backing has been a near constant in his fundraising appeals to supporters. Budd's campaign raised slightly more in the fourth quarter than former Gov. Pat McCrory, a rival for the May 17 primary. Other GOP candidates include ex-Rep. Mark Walker and combat veteran Marjorie Eastman. Cheri Beasley is the frontrunner in the Democratic Senate primary.