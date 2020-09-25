Report: A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy was driving 60 mph in a 25 mph zone before his patrol vehicle hit a tree

A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy managed to crawl out his burning patrol car Tuesday after it crashed in Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said Friday.
Deputy Wesley Summers, 31, sustained serious injuries, including to his wrists and ribs, Kimbrough said.
Kimbrough said he visited Summers and his family members Friday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where Summers is recovering.
Summers, who is in stable condition, remains employed as a deputy, the sheriff said.
"I think his spirits are good," Kimbrough said. "He will never be the same again, but we are hoping that he will have very comfortable and enjoyable life."
Summers was driving his patrol car around 6 a.m. as he was responding a panic-alarm emergency at the maintenance department in Tanglewood Park, Kimbrough said.
According to a N.C. Highway Patrol report, Summers was driving 60 mph in a 25-mph zone Tuesday on Tanglewood Park Road when he ran off the road, struck a post and then collided with a tree. The car then caught fire, but an injured Summers was able to get out the vehicle.
"I am amazed that he was able to do that under the injuries that he sustained," Kimbrough said. "He's a young, healthy kid."
Kimbrough said he doesn't believe that Summers was driving at 60 mph when the crash happened.
"It's not accurate," Kimbrough said. "That's an approximation. It could have been 55 mph.
"I have no issue with how fast he was traveling," Kimbrough said.
The sheriff also provided details about the emergency call that Summers responded to at the park.
The sheriff's office initially received a fire alarm, and it then became a panic alarm.
Deputy Wesley Summers, 31, was injured in the crash and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, according to the report. No charges were filed in the incident.
The incident happened at 6:10 a.m. when Summers responding to a panic alarm inside of Tanglewood Park, according to the report. Summers' vehicle was entering a curve when it ran off the road, striking the post and the tree.
The highway patrol didn't provide any details about the panic alarm in its report.
The patrol vehicle, a 2016 Dodge, caught fire and sustained about $10,000 in damage to its front end, the highway patrol said.
Summers sustained injuries to his wrists and ribs, the sheriff's office said Thursday. At the hospital, Summers underwent surgery on his wrists and treated for his broken ribs.
Summers has worked for the sheriff's office since 2015, and he began his work as a deputy in 2019, the sheriff's office said.
336-727-7299
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!