Report: A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy was driving 60 mph in a 25 mph zone before his patrol vehicle hit a tree

Kimbrough said he doesn't believe that Summers was driving at 60 mph when the crash happened.

"It's not accurate," Kimbrough said. "That's an approximation. It could have been 55 mph.

"I have no issue with how fast he was traveling," Kimbrough said.

The sheriff also provided details about the emergency call that Summers responded to at the park.

The sheriff's office initially received a fire alarm, and it then became a panic alarm.

Deputy Wesley Summers, 31, was injured in the crash and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, according to the report. No charges were filed in the incident.

The incident happened at 6:10 a.m. when Summers responding to a panic alarm inside of Tanglewood Park, according to the report. Summers' vehicle was entering a curve when it ran off the road, striking the post and the tree.

The highway patrol didn't provide any details about the panic alarm in its report.

The patrol vehicle, a 2016 Dodge, caught fire and sustained about $10,000 in damage to its front end, the highway patrol said.