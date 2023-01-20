Reports: Man shot and killed at downtown Winston-Salem Popeyes, the city's third fatal shooting this week

A man was shot and killed at the Popeyes in downtown Winston-Salem on Friday night, the second fatal shooting in downtown in less than 48 hours and the third fatal shooting in the city since Sunday.

The man was in the drive-thru of the restaurant at 500 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., according to WGHP/Fox8, the Journal's newsgathering partner.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

The shootings came just hours after hundreds gathered for vigils for two others shot to death this week. Friday afternoon, a large crowd gathered at Weston Park to remember Endey Penaloza Morales, a 12-year-old girl who was shot to death at the park on Sunday.

Friday evening, another large crowd gathered at Big Winston Warehouse, less than a mile from Popeyes, to honor Kane Jacob Bowen, 30. Bowen was shot and killed at Burke Street Pub early Thursday morning. William Preston Drake, 74, is charged with murder in Bowen's death. Drake is also charged with injuring another bar patron, Makenzie Dalton.