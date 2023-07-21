22nd Century Group, which has its primary production plant in Mocksville, said Thursday it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

In early April, 22nd Century was issued a warning from Nasdaq Capital Market, at which time the share price was worth 68 cents.

The manufacturer was told that for the last 30 consecutive business days, its common stock did not maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq market.

The company had until Sept. 27 to regain compliance by having the share price increase beyond $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business day.

In July, 22nd Century achieved that requirement in large part by conducting a risky reverse 1-for-15 stock split that increased its share price at the time from 30 cents to $4.50.

The share price opened trading Thursday at $2.74, but jumped as high as 35% during trading following the Nasdaq compliance announcement.