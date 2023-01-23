Reynolds turns to 'fresh, crisp' for marketing traditional cigarettes in California

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has responded to the menthol traditional cigarette ban in California by launching a marketing campaign in the state that emphasizes "crisp" and "fresh" on the packaging.

The “California, We’ve Got You Covered" campaign is being pitched to smokers through fliers and at retail outlets.

On Dec. 12, the U.S. Supreme Court turned away an appeal by several Reynolds American Inc. businesses to prevent California from enforcing a voter-referendum approved ban of most menthol and other flavored tobacco products.

The ban went into effect Dec. 21, covering Reynolds affiliates that include American Snuff Co. LLC, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc., and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.

Reynolds said the new Camel and Newport products became available in California in December.

The L.A. Taco publication reported that a Reynolds ad says “We’ve got you ... the California menthol ban passed … we know it’s tough. We crafted two new non-menthol styles for you to choose from.”

The new California-only Reynolds' packaging for Newport — the top-selling U.S. menthol traditional cigarette and No. 2 overall — contains the phrase "new non-menthol."

Reynolds already sells a non-menthol version of Newport that has miniscule sales compared with the menthol version.

Among the new Camel packaging is "crisp and bold non-menthol green" and the Camel Crush style (which traditionally features a crushable menthol capsule to change the flavor) as "non-menthol tropical oasis."

Reynolds said in a statement that it "is committed to providing adult smokers a range of acceptable products, while ensuring our continued adherence to all applicable laws."

"Currently, these products are only available in California. We cannot comment on future marketing plans or strategies."

The statewide ban is particularly noteworthy because California smokers represent 7% to 8% of U.S. tobacco volume.

The prohibition is projected to cost California at least $100 million in state tobacco-tax revenue, according to the state's independent Legislative Analyst’s Office.

New packaging

Reynolds said the new non-menthol product introductions, "like the rest of our combustible, vapor and oral portfolios available to adult tobacco consumers in California, do not violate the recently enacted state law as they do not have a distinguishable taste or aroma other than tobacco."

L.A. Taco said the altered Camel Crush capsule "releases an oily, sweet-smelling substance into the filter that’s similar to menthol. Each puff gives you a slightly sweet drag that gives off candy notes."

The California menthol ban addresses flavors, odors or tastes in tobacco products.

However, anti-tobacco groups claim Reynolds is trying to get around the ban by pitching non-menthol styles that offer “a taste that satisfies the senses” and “a new fresh twist.”

In 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved Reynolds' exemption for a new line of non-menthol Camel Crush cigarettes with the only modifications being an “alternative menthol capsule.” The FDA said the modifications were so “minor” the new product shouldn’t have to go through an additional review.

The FDA is moving forward on a similar national ban of menthol-flavored tobacco products, but industry analysts have said it could take several years of maneuvering through rounds of legal challenges before smokers would be affected, if at all.

Background

Tobacco companies increasingly rely on packaging to build brand loyalty and grab consumers — one of the few advertising avenues left to them after the government curbed their presence in magazines and on billboards and TV.

Some manufacturers changed their packaging labels to associate a certain color with a certain style after the FDA banned the words “light,” “mild,” “medium” and “low tar” in advertising in June 2010.

Potential actions by the FDA and California Attorney General's Office could be hampered, if not thwarted, by an August 2016 ruling by a federal judge that the FDA cannot consider that a label change for a tobacco product makes it a new product for regulatory purposes.

Judge Amit Mehta did rule that changing the quantity of the product in packaging does constitute a new tobacco product, thus requiring FDA approval of changes.

Mehta has ordered the FDA to vacate its proposed guidance on label changes.

The Big Three tobacco manufacturers at that time — Altria Group Inc., Lorillard Inc. and Reynolds — and their subsidiaries sued the FDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in April 2015.

The manufacturers said at that time the rules are too restrictive under the federal Tobacco Control Act of 2009 and the First Amendment. They requested a permanent injunction to prevent the implementation of new packaging guidelines.