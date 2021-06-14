 Skip to main content
Richard Garman
Richard Garman

Hanes Park

A Winston-Salem police officer interviews Richard Garman, a witness to the shooting in Hanes Park. 

Richard Garman stood behind yellow police tape on a sidewalk along West End Boulevard, overlooking the park with a few other bystanders who had gathered.

He said he heard the shots from his apartment on Manley Street and drove his scooter down to the park.

“It sounded like fricking Gettysburg,” Garman said. “It was that loud.”

As he described the scene, police escorted the suspect across a bridge, put him on a stretcher and wheeled him to an ambulance in the parking next to the hard-surface courts.

