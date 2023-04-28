Chris Kaiser bought a kit and built a grain silo thinking he would use it for storage.

Then he decided to move in.

“[It’s like] if you’re in a massive pop can,” he says. “You sit in that pop can and the only light that comes into the space is through the hole in the top that you drink through.”

Kaiser lived in his silo, which measured 330 square feet, for two years. Now, he rents it out.

They do things like that in Phoenix.

The silo, as an image rather than as a living space, has been around, according to Forbes, for decades, initially as a way to understand dynamics in business circles. Business Dictionary defines a silo as a mindset in which departments “do not wish to share information with others in the same company” thereby reducing efficiency and morale and rendering a “productive company culture” unlikely.

The silo image has moved outside business circles and has become a useful way to understand our increasingly polarized society.

Unlike Chris Kaiser’s tiny tubular house, the silos we live in are ideological and communal.

We share space with people with whom we agree on issues political, ideological, religious and cultural.

Behind the hardened walls of our silos, we don’t read books, subscribe to newspapers, listen to podcasts or have meaningful conversations with people we don’t agree with.

“Silos breed tribalism,” wrote Gillian Tett, editor-at-large of the US of the Financial Times, in “The Silo Effect.” Or maybe it’s the other way around: maybe tribalism breeds silos.

Either way, Tett said, tribalism and silos “go hand in hand with tunnel vision.”

The result: a society so polarized that there is little ground for compromise or even genuine conversation.

In an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll that was published last week, respondents were asked, “Do you support or oppose a law that bans access to medication abortion?” Thirty-five per cent said they approved such a law; 64% said they opposed, leaving just 1% who said they weren’t sure.

In national elections, candidates battle over a dwindling number of “haven’t decideds.”

That is the effect on our political culture of living in silos. It is not the only effect.

The capacity to identify with other people, to empathize with them, even to imagine what life is like for them, shrivels in the darkness of the silos in which we have chosen to live.

Martin Buber, Jewish philosopher of the mid-twentieth century, wrote about two fundamental ways we can relate to the world outside ourselves: either as a relationship between an I and a Thou or as a relationship between an I and an It.

“When we consider another individual truly as a person (I-Thou), not as an object for use (I-It), we become fully human,” Buber said.

If we cannot imagine what life is like for others, especially those who are on “the other side” of the many divides that we have created to isolate ourselves from each other, they become things to us.

If they hold a position different from our own on any important issue, it can only be because they are either evil or stupid.

Ensconced in our silos, we do not allow others to define themselves. We know them only as they appear from inside our silo. The result is often broad characterizations that describe no one in particular but are used to indict an entire group.

Conservatives are out to destroy public education and are willing to sacrifice our children before the altar of the Second Amendment.

They are fascists.

They “hate America,” Donald Trump frequently says of those who challenge him. They are “the enemy.”

They are socialists and communists.

Each, according to the other, is trying to destroy America.

The caricatures sometimes are outrageous, as when Marjorie Taylor Green said on 60 Minutes that Democrats are a “party of pedophiles.”

Inside the silo, even the most extreme caricature is often met with a knowing nod and a smug smile.

When people become things to us, we allow them to be treated unfairly or unjustly without objection on our part. It is when injustice threatens our silo that we speak up.

Silo living is not conducive to being “fully human.” And it is inimical to creating community.

Sometimes we get lucky, and external events conspire to destroy the silos that have kept I’s and Thous apart.

More often, though, silos must be broken open from inside.