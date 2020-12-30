Moravians, for those not of the faith or recent transplants, are prodigious record-keepers and steeped in tradition.

The Easter morning sunrise service in God’s Acre — yet another thing trod upon by COVID-19 in 2020 — the Holy Week washing of the graves, the pre-dawn band processional, even the sugar cakes are part of our shared culture.

Those we know.

The daily diaries, the records of the Moravian Church in America, Southern Province, are not as familiar but no less important. From the mid-18th Century through the Civil War, the diaries were written in manuscript German and detailed daily life, events large and small. More than 1 million pages.

Invaluable stuff for historians, scholars and amateur genealogists.

Behind them all stood for decades stood a man named Richard Starbuck. He was friendly, meticulous and a lover of scholarship.

As much as he enjoyed helping people who came to the Archie K. Center, the former archivist preferred giving the curious the tools to help themselves.