RiverRun Film Festival review: In 'Can You Hear My Voice?' cancer survivors had to lose their voices to find their voices

Shout at Cancer UK is a London-based choir comprised of cancer patients who have undergone a laryngectomy as part of their treatment, which results in the removal of their voice boxes.

This documentary from filmmaker Bill Brummel, who had the laryngectomy procedure in 2016, is a profound and moving chronicle of the group’s preparation for a concert. It covers the inception of the group by Dr. Thomas Moore, various rehearsals and the writing of their program to highlight the authentic experiences of the choir’s members.

The film is comprised of sit-down interviews, live footage, illustrative diagrams and establishing shots. Brummel uses all these elements to tell the stories of individuals and the choir as a whole. He doesn’t shy away from conveying the difficulty of losing laughter or the burns from radiation therapy.

In equal part, we are shown the joy of this group, and how it provides its members with a community, a technique to exercise and a boost in confidence built by the powerful bonds they form.

Not only do they rehearse songs, but the choir allows singers to amplify their voices and document their experiences through poetry or adaptation of songs that speak to their message.