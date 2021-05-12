 Skip to main content
RiverRun Film Festival review: In 'Can You Hear My Voice?' cancer survivors had to lose their voices to find their voices
“Can You Hear My Voice?” is a triumphant documentary about a choir unlike any other in the world - a choir whose singers have no voice boxes. The film is produced and directed by award-winning Los Angeles documentary filmmaker Bill Brummel - his first film since having his own voice box removed in 2016.

At its heart, “Can You Hear My Voice?” is a film about the arduous transition from life with a voice box, to one without. It’s told through the personal stories of members a one-of-a-kind choir in London, made up of individuals who because of various throat cancers, have had their voice boxes surgically removed in a life-altering surgery called a laryngectomy. The film follows the choir as they prepare for the most ambitious concert they’ve ever performed, a sold-out performance at London’s historic Tabernacle theater, and features songs made popular by Nina Simone, Tears for Fears and Louis Armstrong. Interspersed with the concert preparations are the personal stories of three members of the Shout at Cancer choir. Their specific accounts are examples of the broad experiences of laryngectomy patients, and how they traversed the traumatic psychosocial obstacles of living without a voice box, to emerge as fully engaged, communicative and accomplished human beings. “Can You Hear My Voice?” is an entertaining and triumphant testimony about a universal theme – the human capacity for resilience, even in the face of overwhelming adversity.

Shout at Cancer UK is a London-based choir comprised of cancer patients who have undergone a laryngectomy as part of their treatment, which results in the removal of their voice boxes.

This documentary from filmmaker Bill Brummel, who had the laryngectomy procedure in 2016, is a profound and moving chronicle of the group’s preparation for a concert. It covers the inception of the group by Dr. Thomas Moore, various rehearsals and the writing of their program to highlight the authentic experiences of the choir’s members.

The film is comprised of sit-down interviews, live footage, illustrative diagrams and establishing shots. Brummel uses all these elements to tell the stories of individuals and the choir as a whole. He doesn’t shy away from conveying the difficulty of losing laughter or the burns from radiation therapy.

In equal part, we are shown the joy of this group, and how it provides its members with a community, a technique to exercise and a boost in confidence built by the powerful bonds they form.

Not only do they rehearse songs, but the choir allows singers to amplify their voices and document their experiences through poetry or adaptation of songs that speak to their message.

When member Sara Bowden Evans reads from her poem “Can You Hear My Voice?” she sends a message to “Be thankful for the voice you have, and use it for a good purpose ... There are many precious things in life that can suddenly be taken.”

It’s a call to action that only becomes more resonant as we get to know the group and are stirred to great emotion at the recording of their truly remarkable show.

Brock Ferlaak is a student at UNC School of the Arts.

'Can You Hear My Voice'

Rating: MT (significant mature content)

Running time: 1 hour 27 minutes

Country: UK/USA

Review: 4 out of 5 stars

When and where: Streaming May 14 and at 8:30 p.m. May 14 on the lawn at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem

Tickets: $12 for streaming and $12 per person for in-person screening ($10 for students) at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/CanYouHearMyVoice

