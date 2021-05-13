RiverRun Film Festival review: 'The Machinery of Dreams'

In director Eric Hunt’s "The Machinery of Dreams," the power of imagination is on full display. Audiences witness a storybook-like adventure about a little girl grappling with the harsh realities of life’s fleeting nature by climbing deeper and deeper into her world of make-believe.

Led by the precocious, young Cora Metzfield, who’s acting is a highlight of the whimsical picture, we get to watch as our heroine Lily learns a pure-as-sugarcane lesson in the power of good overcoming evil. After Lily’s grandmother (Kate Monaghan) recounts to her a family legend about a Fire Elf (Zach Bowman) who stole the heart of a farmer’s wife, Lily is whisked inadvertently into various dreamlands to recover pieces of the heart from three characters, in an attempt to heal the magic heart and return her mother’s health.

Caught somewhere between magical-realism and vivid imagination, the film fits in with the tradition of "The Neverending Story" or a less frightening "Pan’s Labyrinth," but our immersion in the story suffers due to the fact that the performers seldom manage to shake off the impression that they are acting for the stage, rather than for film.

The relationship between Lily and her grandmother (Kate Monaghan) is touching and honest.