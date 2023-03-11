With Virginia eyeing a comeback in the closing minutes, Jeremy Roach stepped forward to repel the Cavalier rally and deliver Duke to victory in the ACC men’s basketball tournament championship game.

Roach scored seven points in a decisive two-minute stretch, then added four straight free throws in the final 40 seconds to give fourth-seeded Duke a 59-49 victory over second-seeded Virginia at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday night.

The final score represented the lowest final score by two teams in a title game. The previous record, North Carolina’s 47-45 victory over Virginia in the 1982 ACC championship game, is considered the catalyst for the addition of a shot clock in college basketball.

Duke, playing in the championship for the second straight season, won its 22nd ACC title, its 110th tournament game and its ninth game in a row. It also made Jon Scheyer a conference title in his rookie season. The only other first-year coach to win a conference title was North Carolina’s Bill Guthridge.

Roach finished with 23 points. Kyle Filipowski added 20 and was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Virginia was in its fifth ACC title game under coach Tony Bennett, and Duke made the experience a miserable one in the first 20 minutes. The Blue Devils’ height combined with a man-to-man defense allowed the Cavaliers few opportunities inside. When the Cavaliers resorted to shots on the perimeter, those were just as hard to convert. The result was a 6-for-22 shooting performance that included 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

“I think they’re a good defensive team. They’ve really come together that way,” Bennett said. “Their length and their athleticism was real, and I think at times it sped us up, and we were at times a little bit uncharacteristic or a bit rushed. I think they sat down and guarded, we sat down and tried to guard hard, and there just wasn’t a whole lot there.”

Duke had its own struggles with the Virginia defense, but it got off to an 8-3 start and led by as much as 22-11 after Filipowski hit a follow shot with 2:22 left before halftime. Virginia closed it to 24-17 at intermission; the Cavaliers had 13 points at halftime in last year’s ACC tournament quarterfinals against North Carolina. The halftime score also represented the lowest score after 20 minutes in the shot clock era and tied for the second fewest halftime points in tournament history.

The troubles that put Virginia in a hole in the first half rose to bite them again at the start of the second half. After a 3 by Armaan Franklin at 19:10, the next field goal came more than five minutes later on a three-point play by Kadin Shedrick. A Jayden Gardner jam at 13:14 cut Duke’s 36-22 lead down to nine.

Despite a 2-for-10 shooting drought over about nine minutes, Virginia made a run at Duke that got its fans back in it. A 3-pointer by Isaac McKneely drew Virginia to 38-32 with 8:33 left. But the Cavalier fans were soon drowned by the Blue Devils backers when Tyrese Proctor sank a corner 3 in front of the Duke bench and Filipowski personally converted a turnover into a dunk and a 43-32 lead at 7:32.

The Cavaliers got the gap down to single digits after Kihei Clark hit a pair of free throws with 5:30 to go after Filipowski picked up his third foul. But Virginia missed successive shots, leading to a foul on road which ignited his scoring run. But Virginia also had one last gasp.

A Roach turnover led to a Reece Beekman basket at 1:49, and Clark added a layup after Roach missed a shot, and Virginia was at 52-47 with with 1:09 to go. A reverse layup by Beekman with 44 seconds left closed the gap to 53-49, but Roach squelched that rally, too, hitting four straight free throws. Mark Mitchell added two more and the issue was settled.