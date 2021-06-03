Roy Rodgers, born approximately 1/30/2021, is a fun-slinging, biscuit-making, purring, outlaw who was rescued in late April from a colony... View on PetFinder
A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Tuesday in Durham after investigators found a large quantity of fentanyl in her car with her child, authori…
Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene.
Gashopper gas station sits at the intersection of change and hope on Northwest Boulevard. Neighbors have taken notice.
In 1985, Fritz Klenner and his first-cousin and lover Susie Lynch took their lives in an explosion. Lynch's sons were poisoned and shot; five other family members were killed.
The student received minor injuries, including bruises and cuts on her face, according to Capt. Brian Hall, who supervises the county's school resource officers. Charges were still pending on Friday. Investigators are using surveillance video, cellphone video and witness testimony to determine exactly what happened, Associated Press reported.
Boulware joins Connell Maynor's staff for the SWAC champions
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a plane crash Tuesday evening in the Pinnacle area of Stokes County, authorities said.
Christopher Burbank, 35, was employed by the Winston-Salem Police Department from Jan. 23, 2011 until his resignation in Nov. 30, 2015, Kira Boyd, a WSPD spokeswoman said Friday.
Winston-Salem native $hyfromdatre said she never set out to be a rapper, but two of her rap songs now have more than 8 million views combined …
