Ruben Navarrette: Anti-mask parents try to bully schools

It does not. Mask hysteria is pitting neighbor against neighbor. A small but vocal minority of parents — gathering behind the rallying cry, “Let Them Breathe” or “Unmask Our Kids” — are throwing their weight around. Long on outrage and short on empathy, these folks seem determined to run the schools.

The entitlement is strong with this bunch. They think rules don’t apply to them. Rather than bend to meet the requirements of the school, they demand that the school stretch to accommodate them.

And, all the while, anti-mask conservatives claim they want to “empower” parents. Given the chaos they’ve helped create, and the confusion they’ve helped sow, the last thing this parent is feeling at the moment is empowered.

Scared and uncertain, sure. Nervous and frustrated, of course. But empowered? Sorry. Not even a little bit.

Public education is a right. But having your children attend the school of your choice, under conditions most favorable to you, is more like a privilege. And, like flying on airplanes or driving on freeways, privileges can be revoked for those who refuse to adhere to safety measures.

Those parents who don’t want their children to wear masks are free to keep their kids away from school and homeschool them.