Ruben Navarrette: Protecting our cops — from Trump supporters

The officer died later that night from his injuries.

Another Capitol Police officer, 51-year-old Howard "Howie" Liebengood, who was on duty during the riot, also died a few days after the riot, apparently by suicide.

A third officer caught on video — unidentified but bloody and appearing to be in his 20s or 30s — narrowly escaped death after being crushed between a door and a wave of pro-Trump protesters who chanted "Heave ho! Heave ho" while pushing their collective weight against him.

Meanwhile, a Washington D.C., police officer who responded to the riot was also assaulted by protesters, who — according to Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee — tried to take the officer's gun away and use it against him. In fact, Contee said, the crowd did succeed in stealing other pieces of the officer's gear.

So much for Blue Lives Matter, eh?

These so-called patriots are the same folks who dial up conservative radio shows and talk about how we have to "back the blue." According to the Associated Press, one of the protesters screamed at officers: "We backed you guys in the summer. When the whole country hated you, we had your back!"

With friends like these, who needs enemies?