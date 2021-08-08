Ruben Navarrette: Their favorite scapegoat: Mexico

SAN DIEGO — As a Mexican American, I have a complicated relationship with the motherland. Sometimes, I feel like a man without a country: “Mexican” north of the border, “American” south of it.

So I’m not eager to defend Mexico.

My ties to our southern neighbor are weak. Both my parents were born in the United States, and three of my four grandparents were born not in Mexico but in Texas. The outlier — my dad’s father — was born in Chihuahua, and he came here with his family as a boy during the Mexican Revolution. Because he was poor, uneducated and dark-skinned, Mexico had no use for my grandpa. Now, I return the favor. I have no use for Mexico.

Having said that, as a journalist, it’s my job to debunk lies and pummel liars. And when charlatans try to connect immigrants to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths, there are plenty of lies that need debunking and many liars who deserve a good pummeling.